Dining guide: Sept. 1-7

1:16 Trio charged in convenience store robbery Pause

0:46 Tropical Depression 9 floods Anna Maria Island, closes roads

0:36 Cuban ambassador cuts ribbon to historic flight

1:17 Jet Blue flight leaves for Cuba

1:39 Kaine calls Trump conman, Pence touts an end to illegal immigration

0:41 Why are more people surviving heart attacks?

2:03 Town Hall meeting held on Manatee child welfare crisis

1:09 Priscilla Whisenant Trace elected next Manatee County District 1 Commissioner

1:18 White House considers Kaepernick's perspective "objectionable," but defends his right to expression

21:12 NFL players, coaches, and fans react to Colin Kaepernick protest