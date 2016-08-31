Concerts: Sept. 1-7

Manatee
Pops
Nov. 5: Manatee Community Concert Band: “Let Freedom Ring,” 7:30 p.m. Manatee High School, 902 33rd St. Ct. W., Bradenton; no charge.
Sarasota
Choral
Nov. 6: Gloria Musicae: “Viva Espana!” 4 p.m., Siesta Key Chapel, 4615 Gleason Ave., Sarasota; $15 and up.
Classical
Oct. 1: New Music New College: Kathleen Supové, Jennifer Choi, and James Moore, 8 p.m., New College of Florida; $15.
Oct. 9: Artist Series Concerts: “Piano Grand!” 3 p.m., Sarasota Opera House; $45.
Oct. 29-30: Artist Series Concerts: Ying Quartet with Bharat Chandra “Mozart and Brahms,” 7:30 p.m., Historic Asolo Theater; $45.
Nov. 5: Da Capo Chamber Players: “Pierrot Lunaire,” 8 p.m., Club Sudakoff, New College of Florida; $15.
Nov. 10: Artist Series Concerts: “Viva l’Opera - lunch, look and listen,” 11 a.m. Nov. 10, Michael’s On East Ballroom, 1212 S. East Ave.; $45.
Country
Sept. 7: Young Guns of Country, 7 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; no charge, tickets are required. experiencegoodwill.org/events.
Oct. 28: Mary Chapin Carpenter, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Folk
Oct. 15: Celtic Thunder, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $56 and up.
Holiday
Nov. 18: Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $66 and up.
Jazz
Oldies
Oct. 22: Doo Wop Spectacular, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $35 and up.
Pops
Nov. 12-13: Artists Series Concerts: “Croon, When a Whisper Became a Song,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13, Historic Asolo Theater; $45.
Rock/blues
Sept. 11: Brian Wilson, 7 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $85 and up.
Sept. 23: Friday Fest: Dr. Dave Band, 5-9 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; no charge.
Oct. 31: ZZ Top, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; SOLD OUT.
Tampa/St. Petersburg
Classic
Oct. 21: The Florida Orchestra: “Jeremy Denk plays Ravel,” 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
Nov. 3: Joshua Bell, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $45 and up.
Country
Oct. 2: Kinky Friedman, 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., The Craftman House, 2955 Central Ave., St. Petersburg; $30.
Folk
Oct. 1: And Evening with Christie Lenée, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $27.50 and up.
Oct. 17: Kim Richey, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $30.50.
Hip-Hop
Sept. 11: Bad Boy Family Reunion, 8 p.m., Amalie Arena; $32 and up.
Oct. 27: Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles: “Trailer Park Boys’ Still Drunk, High and Unemployed Tour,” 7:30 p.m., Tampa Theatre; $34.50 and up.
Motown
Oct. 28: The Florida Orchestra: “Ray Charles, Motown and Beyond,” 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75.
Oldies
Oct. 14: Decades Rewind, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $35 and up.
Pops
Oct. 17: The President’s Own United States Marine Band, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; no charge.
Rock/blues
Sept. 1: Jill Scott, 7 p.m., The Mahaffey; $70.50 and up.
Sept. 5: Scott Stapp, 7 p.m., District 3, 802 E. Whiting St., Tampa; $19.95 and up.
Sept. 10: Randall Bramblett Band, 8 p.m., Hideaway Cafe, 1756 Central Ave., St. Petersburg; $20 and up.
Sept. 14: Kanye West, 8 p.m., Amalie Arena; $29.50 and up.
Sept. 16: Cowboy Mouth, 8 p.m., Janus Live; no charge.
Sept. 22: Heart, Joan Jett and The Blackheartsm 6:30 p.m. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $15 and up.
Sept. 22: The Purple Experience, Prince tribute group, 8 p.m., Tampa Theatre; $32 and up.
Sept. 24: Govt Mule, 8 p.m., Jannus Landing Courtyard; $31.50.
Sept. 30: Black Uhuru, 7 p.m. District 3, Tampa; $19.95.
Oct. 2: “Make America Rock Again” Festival, 6 p.m., The Cuban Club, Ybor City; $15 and up.
Oct. 21: Robert McDuffie and Fifth House Ensemble, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $49 and up.
Oct. 23: Jeffrey Osborne and Gerald Albright, 7 p.m., The Mahaffey; $30 and up.
Nov. 16: Drive-By Truckers, 7:30 p.m., Tampa Theatre; $34.50 and up.
Comments