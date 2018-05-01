‘An Inspector Calls’ at Island Players

The Island Players, Manatee County’s oldest community theater, presents “An Inspector Calls,” written by J.B. Priestley and directed by Heiko Knipfelberg. The play opens Thursday and runs through May 13.
The setting is 1912 in England where a well-to-do family, eminently respected in their community, is subjected to what seems to be routine inquiry in connection with the death of a young woman from the seedier side of town. When Inspector Goole arrives unexpectedly at the Birling family home, their peaceful engagement dinner party is shattered by his investigation. His startling revelations shake the very foundations of their lives and challenge us all to examine our consciences.
An award-winning play, “An Inspector Calls” was first staged in 1945 and has had numerous stagings since then. Most recently, after a five-year run in London, it closed just last year. Its continued success is due to the themes within that are more relevant now than ever.
The cast includes Daniel Coppinger as Arthur Birling, Caroline Cox as Sybil Birling, Sylvia Marnie as Sheila Birling, Lucas Piety as Eric Birling, Colin Brady as Gerald Croft, Heiko Knipfelberg as Inspector Goole and Diane Phinney as Edna.
Details: “An Inspector Calls,” Island Players, 10009 Gulf Dr., Anna Maria; $20. Show times: 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through May 13. For reservations or information, call the box office at 941-778-5755, www.theislandplayers.org.
