‘Nice Work If You Can Get It!’ at Manatee Players

“Nice Work If You Can Get It!,” with music and lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, was created by playwright Joe DiPietro, based on material by Guy Bolton and P.G. Wodehouse, through a series of readings and workshops over nearly two decades.
“Nice Work!,” directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall and starring Matthew Broderick (Jimmy Winter) and Kelli O’Hara (Billie Bendix), received two Tony awards after it opened on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre in April 2012.
The musical takes a poke at the Prohibition Era clash between boorish bootleggers and elegant socialites, and features some of the most beloved and often-heard songs by American-musical legends, George and Ira Gershwin, including “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “S’Wonderful,” “They All Laughed,” “I’ve Got a Crush on You,” “Do, Do, Do,” and “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off.”
“Set in the 1920s, Nice Work If You Can Get It! is the story of charming and wealthy playboy Jimmy Winter, who meets rough female bootlegger Billie Bendix the weekend of his wedding. Jimmy, who has been married three (or is it four?) times before, is preparing to marry Eileen Evergreen, a self-obsessed modern dancer. Thinking Jimmy and Eileen will be out of town, Billie and her gang hide cases of alcohol in the basement of Jimmy’s Long Island mansion. But when Jimmy, his wife-to-be and her prohibitionist family show up at the mansion for the wedding, Billie and her cohorts pose as servants, causing hijinks galore,” according to the release.
The Manatee Players cast includes Jimmy Winter as Brian Chunn, Billie Bendix as Sarah Cassidy, Estonia Dulworth as Victoria Gross, Cookie McGee as Cory Woomert, Eileen Evergreen as Christina Capehart, Jeannie Muldoon as Skylar Homan. The musical is directed by Thomas Dewayne Barrett
Details: Various times April 26-May 13, Manatee Peforming Arts Center, 502 Third Avenue W, Bradenton; $27-$37. 941-748-5875, www.ManateePerformingArtsCenter.com.
