Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents the Rastrelli Cello Quartet in “James Bond in Cello Case,” an artful selection of classical and popular music used in eleven James Bond films, including “Casino Royal,” “Moonraker,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” Live and Let Die” and more at 7:30 p.m. April 28 and 3 p.m. April 29 at Historic Asolo Theater, Sarasota; $25, $45. www.artistseriesconcerts.org.
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents the Rastrelli Cello Quartet in “James Bond in Cello Case,” an artful selection of classical and popular music used in eleven James Bond films, including “Casino Royal,” “Moonraker,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” Live and Let Die” and more at 7:30 p.m. April 28 and 3 p.m. April 29 at Historic Asolo Theater, Sarasota; $25, $45. www.artistseriesconcerts.org. Provided photo
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents the Rastrelli Cello Quartet in “James Bond in Cello Case,” an artful selection of classical and popular music used in eleven James Bond films, including “Casino Royal,” “Moonraker,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” Live and Let Die” and more at 7:30 p.m. April 28 and 3 p.m. April 29 at Historic Asolo Theater, Sarasota; $25, $45. www.artistseriesconcerts.org. Provided photo

Weekend

Concerts: April 26-May 2

April 25, 2018 04:05 PM

Manatee

April 26: SCF Music Department’s outdoor concert, 7 p.m., SCF Performance Pavilion, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton; free

Sarasota

Classical

April 29: Yanni, 7 p.m., Van Wezel; $56 and up.

Pops

April 28-29: “James Bond in Cello Case,” Rastrelli Cello Quartet, 7:30 p.m. April 28 and 3 p.m. April 29, Historic Asolo Theater, Sarasota; $25, $45. www.artistseriesconcerts.org.

April 29: Suncoast Concert Band, 3 p.m., Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St.; $5. 941-907-4123.

Tampa

Pop/rock/blues

May 12: James Taylor, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $66 and up

May 5: Lynyrd Skynyrd, 7:30 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $15 and up

May 14: Steely Dan, 7:30 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $12 and up

May 15: Justin Timberlake, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $49 and up

  Comments  