Concerts: April 26-May 2

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents the Rastrelli Cello Quartet in “James Bond in Cello Case,” an artful selection of classical and popular music used in eleven James Bond films, including “Casino Royal,” “Moonraker,” “Diamonds Are Forever,” Live and Let Die” and more at 7:30 p.m. April 28 and 3 p.m. April 29 at Historic Asolo Theater, Sarasota; $25, $45. www.artistseriesconcerts.org. Provided photo