Concerts: April 26-May 2

Manatee
April 26: SCF Music Department’s outdoor concert, 7 p.m., SCF Performance Pavilion, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton; free
Sarasota
Classical
April 29: Yanni, 7 p.m., Van Wezel; $56 and up.
Pops
April 28-29: “James Bond in Cello Case,” Rastrelli Cello Quartet, 7:30 p.m. April 28 and 3 p.m. April 29, Historic Asolo Theater, Sarasota; $25, $45. www.artistseriesconcerts.org.
April 29: Suncoast Concert Band, 3 p.m., Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St.; $5. 941-907-4123.
Tampa
Pop/rock/blues
May 12: James Taylor, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $66 and up
May 5: Lynyrd Skynyrd, 7:30 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $15 and up
May 14: Steely Dan, 7:30 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $12 and up
May 15: Justin Timberlake, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $49 and up
