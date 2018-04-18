Concerts: April 19-25

Manatee
Classical
April 19: Bradenton Symphony Orchestra, “Ain’t Life Suite,” featuring harpist Anne Hobson Pilot, 7:30 p.m., SCF’s Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W.; $15, students and staff $5.
Sarasota
Classical
April 19: The Silk Road Ensemble with Yo-Yo Ma, 8 p.m, Van Wezel; $46 and up.
April 29: Yanni, 7 p.m., Van Wezel; $56 and up.
Folk
April 22: Growing Roots Community Celebration with Passerine and NeXXLevel, 5-9 p.m., Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center; $12/$15. www.wslr.org.
Pops
April 20-21: Sarasota Orchestra’s Pop Series “Swingin’ at the Club,” various times, Van Wezel; $35.
April 29: Suncoast Concert Band, 3 p.m., Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St.; $5. 941-907-4123.
Tampa
Pop/rock/blues
April 20: 98Rockfest Big 10, 6 p.m., Amalie Arena; $24 and up.
April 25: Foo Fighters, 7:30 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $70 and up
May 12: James Taylor, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $66 and up
May 5: Lynyrd Skynyrd, 7:30 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $15 and up
May 14: Steely Dan, 7:30 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $12 and up
May 15: Justin Timberlake, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $49 and up
Comments