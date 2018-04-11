Concerts: April 12-18

Manatee
Broadway
April 16: The Music Theatre Ensemble at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (SCF) will present a showcase of theatre songs and scenes in “A Whole New World,” 7:30 p.m., SCF’s Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W. Free.
Classical
April 15: The Anna Maria Island Concert Chorus & Orchestra presents its Young Artists Solo Recital, 3 p.m., at Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, 6510 Third Ave. W., Bradenton; free.
Jazz
April 14: Concert with a Cause, 7:30 p.m., Manatee Performing Arts Center; $27-$37. Benefits organizations Take Stock in Children, Inc.; The Panda Foundation; and Manatee Performing Arts Center’s Conservatory Program.
April 15: An Afternoon with Dick Hyman, 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 603 11th St. W., Bradenton; free will offering.
Sarasota
Choral
April 15: Saints & Singers, Choral Artists of Sarasota, 7:30 p.m., First Church, 104 Pineapple Ave.; $35 advance/$40 at the door. www.ChoralArtistsSarasota.org, 941-387-4900
Classical
April 19: The Silk Road Ensemble with Yo-Yo Ma, 8 p.m, Van Wezel; $46 and up.
April 29: Yanni, 7 p.m., Van Wezel; $56 and up.
Country
April 14: Wynonna and the Big Noise, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $36 and up.
Folk
April 12: Yes Darling, 8 p.m., Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center; $15/$20. www.wslr.org.
Jazz
April 15: Chris Botti, 7 p.m., Van Wezel; $36 and up.
Pops
April 15: Suncoast Concert Band, 3 p.m., Northminster Presbyterian Church, 3131 61st St.; $5. 941-907-4123.
Pop/rock/blues
April 17: Let it Be - Beatles Tribute, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $26 and up.
April 18: ABBA: The Concert, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $26 and up.
Tampa
Pop/rock/blues
April 20: 98Rockfest Big 10, 6 p.m., Amalie Arena; $24 and up.
April 25: Foo Fighters, 7:30 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $70 and up
May 12: James Taylor, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $66 and up
May 5: Lynyrd Skynyrd, 7:30 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $15 and up
May 14: Steely Dan, 7:30 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $12 and up
May 15: Justin Timberlake, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $49 and up
