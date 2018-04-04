Performing Arts: April 5-11

Manatee
Theater
Island Players
“An Inspector Calls,” May 3-13. All tickets are $20. 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, 941-778-5755.
Manatee Performing Arts Center
Stone Hall: “Little Women,” through April 8. “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” April 26-May 13. Kiwanis Theater: “2.5 Minute Ride,” April 5-22. Tickets: $27-$37. 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-748-5875 or manateeperformingartscenter.com.
Sarasota
Dance
Sarasota Ballet
“Great Masters of Dance,” April 27-28. $30 and up. FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-359-0099, ext. 101 or sarasotaballet.org.
Theater
Asolo Repertory Theatre
Asolo Rep: “Rhinocerous,” through April 14. “Roe,” through April 15. “Gloria,” April 6-29. “Ragtime,” May 4-27. FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training: “Much Ado About Nothing,” April 18-May 6. 5555 N. Tamiami Trail. 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388, visiting www.asolorep.org
Florida Studio Theatre
Mainstage: “Honor Killing,” April 4-May 25. John C. Court Cabaret: “Blue Suede Shoes,” through April 29. “Shakespeare’s Greatest Hits,” through June 10; $39 and up. Bowne’s Lab: FST Improv, 8:30 p.m. through April 7. “Things They Carried,” through April 13. 1241 N. Palm Ave. 941-366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.
The Players Centre for Performing Arts
Broadway season: “Funny Girl,” through April 15. Unless otherwise noted all tickets are $25-$30. 838 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-365-2494 or theplayers.org.
Urbanite Theatre
“Women Laughing Alone with Salad,” April 6-May 6. 1487 Second St., Sarasota, $24. 941-321-1397 or urbanitetheatre.com.
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Disney Junior Dance Party, 6 p.m. April 6. “Jersey Boys,” 8 p.m. April 10, 12. “A Chorus Line,” 8 p.m. April 24-25. Ticket prices vary. 777 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
“Lady Day at Emerson Bar and Grill,” through April 8. Tickets are $20-$42. 1646 10th Way, 941-366-1505 or wbttroupe.org.
Tampa
Theater
David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts
Green Day’s “American Idiot,” April 5-15. “Waitress,” April 24-29. Darci Lynne and Friends Live, May 12. Ballet Nacional de Cuba, May 23. 1010 N. MacInnes Place, 813-229-7827 or strazcenter.org.
Amalie Arena
“Jeff Dunham’s “Passively Aggressive” Tour, April 29; $48.25 and up. 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, 813-301-6893, tickemaster.com.
