Concerts: April 5-11

Manatee
Other
April 7: Suncoast Mummers String Band, 7 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, 833 Magellan Drive, Bradenton; $10. 941-729-4069. Seating is limited.
April 8: Jacobites with bagpipes and Highland dancers, 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 603 11th St. W., Bradenton; free will offering.
Sarasota
Classical
April 7: 2018 National String Competition, 7:30 p.m., Holley Hall, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center; free but tickets are required at www.artistseriesconcerts.org.
April 19: The Silk Road Ensemble with Yo-Yo Ma, 8 p.m, Van Wezel; $46 and up.
April 29: Yanni, 7 p.m., Van Wezel; $56 and up.
Country
April 14: Wynonna and the Big Noise, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $36 and up.
Folk
April 6: Slambovian Circus of Dreams, 8 p.m., Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center; $25/$30. www.wslr.org.
April 12: Yes Darling, 8 p.m., Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center; $15/$20. www.wslr.org.
Jazz
April 15: Chris Botti, 7 p.m., Van Wezel; $36 and up.
Pop/rock/blues
April 17: Let it Be - Beatles Tribute, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $26 and up.
April 18: ABBA: The Concert, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $26 and up.
Tampa
Pop/rock/blues
April 11: Lorde with Run The Jewels and Mitski, 7 p.m., Amalie Arena; $35.73 and up.
