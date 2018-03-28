See Demi Lovato with DJ Khaled at 7:30 p.m. March 31 at Amalie Arena.
See Demi Lovato with DJ Khaled at 7:30 p.m. March 31 at Amalie Arena. Andrew Harnik AP
See Demi Lovato with DJ Khaled at 7:30 p.m. March 31 at Amalie Arena. Andrew Harnik AP

Weekend

Concerts: March 29-April 4

March 28, 2018 05:20 PM

Manatee

Classical

March 29: SCF Manatee-Sarasota Chamber Concert, “Good Things Come in Small Packages,” 7:30 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center, Bradenton; $10, $5 staff.

Other

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

April 7: Suncoast Mummers String Band, 7 p.m., Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church, 833 Magellan Drive, Bradenton; $10. 941-729-4069. Seating is limited.

Sarasota

Classical

April 3: Emanuel Ax, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel; $30-$90.

April 19: The Silk Road Ensemble with Yo-Yo Ma, 8 p.m, Van Wezel; $46 and up.

April 29: Yanni, 7 p.m., Van Wezel; $56 and up.

Country

April 14: Wynonna and the Big Noise, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $36 and up.

Folk

March 30: Scottish fiddle champion Hanneke Cassel and Mike Block, 8 p.m., Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center; $15/$20. www.wslr.org.

Jazz

April 15: Chris Botti, 7 p.m., Van Wezel; $36 and up.

Pop/rock/blues

April 17: Let it Be - Beatles Tribute, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $26 and up.

April 18: ABBA: The Concert, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $26 and up.

Tampa

Pop/rock/blues

March 31: Demi Lovato with DJ Khaled, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $29.95 and up.

April 11: Lorde with Run The Jewels and Mitski, 7 p.m., Amalie Arena; $35.73 and up.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving

View More Video