Things to do: March 29-April 4

Fairs, festivals & more
Main Street Live
Main Street Live begins at 6 p.m March 31 on Old Main Street in Bradenton. Live music from Rye Road (6-10 p.m.). Old Main Street will remain closed to vehicles until at least 2 a.m. Sunday.
Easter Egg Hunt
Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and the Palmetto Youth Center will hold their annual Easter egg hunt noon-3 p.m. March 31 at the center, 501 17th St. W., Palmetto. The hunt is for children ages 12 and younger. Hot dogs, chips and juice are free. Four $25 gift cards will be given away to children who find the “special” eggs. Free Easter baskets will also be given in a prize drawing.
Polo match
There are public polo matches every Sunday through April 5 at the Sarasota Polo Club, 8201 Polo Club Lane, Lakewood Ranch. Gates open at 10 a.m. and the match is at 1 p.m. There are also matches at 3 p.m. on the last Friday of the month. Admission is $12 per person. Children age 12 and younger admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at the gate. All matches are weather permitting. In case of inclement weather, check sarasotapolo.com or 941-907-0000.
Beach Markets at Coquina Beach
The Beach Market features local artists, arts and crafts, jewelry, fresh produce, plants, apparel, pottery, purses, collectibles, pet products, health and beauty items and more 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through July and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays through May 9 at 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. Information: 941-518-4431.
Lance’s ‘Cruisin’ to the Hop’ car show
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Lance’s ‘Cruisin’ to the Hop’ car show 5-9 p.m. every first Wednesday of the month featuring trophies and prizes. 941-371-1061.
Bingo
American Legion Post 24
Bingo. Public welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489. 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Bradenton Tropical Palms
Bingo. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., play at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Progressive game. 2310 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-242-9932.
Fairlane Acres
Bingo. 819 49th Ave. Terr. W., Bradenton, 941-739-5365. 6:15 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays (doors lock at 6 p.m.).
Holy Cross
Bingo is Wednesdays. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Games begin at 6 p.m. Three jackpots. Food available. Nonsmoking. 505 26th St. W., Bradenton.
Pictown Estates
Bingo. Free snacks at half time. 1201 50th Plaza W., Bradenton, 941-758-1160. 7 p.m., doors 6 p.m., Mondays.
Tidevue Estates
Bingo. Tidevue Estates Clubhouse, 4214 11th St. Ct. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2557. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Fridays.
Dances
Bella Danza Dance and Ballroom
Friday beginner group lessons 6 p.m., Latin class 7 p.m., dance social 8-9:30 p.m. Additional classes are offered. 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 305, Bradenton. $10. 941-465-1031 or belladanzaballroom.com.
Bradenton Dance Center
Thursday night group lesson and dance party 7-9 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Singles and couples are welcome. Complimentary dance evaluation. Complete schedule is available online. $10. 6006 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-792-7410 or bradentondance.com.
Bradenton Tropical Palms
Dance with music by Grant Fullerton, doors open at 6:30 p.m. March 10; $5. 2310 14th St. W., Bradenton. Cost is $5. 941-748-0180.
Bradenton Woman’s Club
Friday Dance, featuring live music, is open to the public. Singles are welcome. BYOB, sodas available. Smoke-free facility. Proceeds will benefit renovation of the clubhouse, built in 1921. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. 941-773-0177 or bradentonwomansclub.com. 8-11 p.m., lessons 7-8 p.m. Fridays..
Dance
Ellsworth & Skip social dance every second Saturday of each month 7-10 p.m. at H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. Water and sodas are available for purchase. Queen of Hearts fundraiser. BYOB. Cost: $5. Information: 941-447-8238.
Adult Social Dance Club
Come with or without partner to a dance party 7:10-10:30 p.m. Saturdays featuring live dance music plus a DJ. An optional free dance lesson is 6:40-7:10 p.m. Free snacks will be served. Ice, soft drinks and sodas are available for purchase. BYOB. $10. YMCA, 1075 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, 941-756-8303.
Farmers markets
Anna Maria Farmers Market
The City of Anna Maria is hosting a Farmers Market 11 a.m.-5 p.m. through May 8 at City Pier Park, 101 N. Bay Blvd, Anna Maria. The market will feature fresh produce, herbs, plants and more. Vendors interested in participating can contact the City by email at depclerk@cityofannamaria.com or calling 941-708-6130, ext 121 for an application.
Downtown Bradenton Farmers Market
The Bradenton Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors offering locally grown fruits, vegetables, plants, organic products, prepared foods, work of local artists and craftspeople and the Rainbow Kitchen featuring food demonstrations and tastings. A Kids’ Corner will be every first Saturday of the month. Old Main Street, Bradenton, 941-840-0017 or bradentonfarmersmarket.com. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays October-May.
Central Sarasota Farmers Market
The Central Sarasota Farmers Market features locally grown fresh produce, local artisan products, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Florida House Learning Center, 4454 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota, 941-677-0078 or centralsarasotafarmersmarket.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
The Market at Lakewood Ranch
A new farmers market is 3-7 p.m. each Wednesday through April 18 at the Sarsota Polo Club, 8201 Polo Club Lane, Sarasota. The market vendors feature seasonal vegetables, organics, meats, poultry, seafood, dairy, freshly baked good and more. Wine tastings, fitness demos, culinary demos, kids activities and live music. 941-556-8300, lakewoodranch.com/themarket.
Phillippi Farmhouse Market
The Phillippi Farmhouse Market features locally grown produce, organic fruits and vegetables, food trucks, local artisans, plants and live music each week. Free tours of the Edson Keith Mansion at 10 a.m. Leashed dogs are welcome. Edson Keith Mansion, 5500 S. Tamiami Trial, Sarasota, 941-316-1309 or scgov.net. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 5-April 26.
Sarasota Farmers Market
Fresh produce, plants, coffee, crafts, food and more. Lemon Avenue at the intersection of Main Street, Sarasota, 941-951-2656. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Social clubs
American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24
Lunch is served 11-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11-4 p.m. Saturdays. Dinner, varied menu, 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Bingo 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays. Ladies Auxiliary sponsored Bingo 1-3 p.m., wings-and-things 5-7 p.m., karaoke with Franky Allen 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Dancing and live music 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Foxhole Lounge: hot dogs, pretzels and pizza 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m., dancing and live music by Bob Dewart Band with Eddie Tobin on piano 2-5 p.m. Sundays; $6. Smoke free. The public is welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489 or americanlegionpost24.com.
American Legion Post 312
Queen of Hearts drawing, 7 p.m. Monday; bar poker, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Wings and strings, 6-9 p.m. first and third Thursday; dinner 5-7 p.m. and music 6-10 p.m. Fridays; music 2-6 p.m. Saturdays; and $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sundays. 1610 67th Ave. E., Oneco, 941-758-6616.
American Legion Post 325
Tacos and dart tournament, Tuesdays. Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Music, 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. Feather Your Nest 1-3 p.m., hot dogs, Sundays. 3420 U.S. 301, Ellenton, 941-981-3819.
AmVets Post 301
Sunday bar bingo and wings 5-7 p.m. Open daily at 10 a.m. 2443 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-722-0393.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
Enjoy dinner with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Bar Bingo 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Karaoke 7-10 p.m. third Sunday each month. Service office hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. 111 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-5425.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 3171
Breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m., Feather Your Nest 2-5 p.m., “Party in the Pavilion” with music 4-7 p.m. Sundays; breakfast $7. Tacos and more 4-7 p.m., bar poker 5-7 p.m. Mondays. Various mini meals $5, 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays. A weekly varied menu dinner is served 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Fun night 5-7:30 p.m., music 6-9 p.m., Thursdays. Family fish fry 5-7 p.m., Feather Your Nest 7-9 p.m., Fridays; Fish $7, Steak $10. Bar Poker 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
Marine Corps League Desoto Detachment 588
All past and present military personnel and their guests are welcome to the Bunker Bar for fellowship, camaraderie, entertainment, and refreshments. Bar hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 5225 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-301-4598.
North Manatee American Legion Post 309
Lunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Bingo, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Bar poker, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays. Feather your nest 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. 2419 Bayshore Road, Palmetto, 941-722-8689.
VFW Post 2488
Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Fridays. Karaoke with Bob Dunn, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Fish fry, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. 810 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-9588.
VFW Post 9226
Euchre, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Fish fry 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Dinners 4:30-6:30 p.m. featuring entertainment, Saturdays. All-you-can-eat breakfast 8-11 a.m. Sundays. Bar poker 4:30 p.m. Sundays. Feather your nest, 4:30-6:30 p.m., progressive jackpot, Mondays. Hot dogs for $1 on Sundays-Mondays. The public is welcome. 3511 12th St. E., Ellenton, 941-729-8535.
VFW Palma Sola Post 10141
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Monday night dinner, 5-7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats 4-6:30 p.m., bingo 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome to all dinners and events. 5105 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-794-6394.
