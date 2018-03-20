From left, Belle Babcock, Shannon Wright, Adam Fuentest, Eliza Engle and Miranda Wolf star in the Manatee Players’ production of “Little Women.”
Weekend

‘Little Women’ opens at Manatee Players. Here’s how you can get tickets

Special to the Herald

March 20, 2018 09:26 AM

Manatee Players’ musical production of “Little Women” opens Thursday for 14 performances through April 8 in Stone Hall.

“Little Women” is based on Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel of the same name.

The story is loosely based on Alcott’s childhood and set in her family home, Orchard House, in Concord, Mass. The timeless story remains popular today.

The book for the Broadway musical “Little Women” was written by Allan Knee, music by Jason Howland, and lyrics by Mindi Dickstein.

Details: “Little Women,” various times through April 8 at Manatee Peforming Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Tickets are $27-$37. 941-748-5875, www.manateeperformingartscenter.com.

