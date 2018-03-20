Easter egg hunts, history tour and more to entertain you this weekend

Five Centuries of Florida History
Experience Five Centuries of Florida history from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at De Soto National Memorial.
Period re-enactors will share history and demonstrate their crafts, skills and historic weapons. Walk through time as you explore Florida’s great history. Come and see the genuine Cracker cow horse “Lightning.” Poke around a Civil War encampment, or have coffee with GI’s from the sunshine state. Meet Spanish conquistadors and 19th-century artisans.
There will be many kids activities throughout the day, there will be a special time traveler’s passport where kids could earn the De Soto Junior Ranger badge. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
There is free event parking and free shuttle service provided by Siesta Trolley. Parking for the event and Trollies is at Martha B. King Middle School on 75th Street NW. Only limited handicap parking will be available in the park for the event. The free trolley will run from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at regular intervals. The event is free. www.nps.gov/deso.
Lakewood Ranch EGGstravaganza
Greenbrook Adventure Park will host the annual EGGstravaganza from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday in Lakewood Ranch. This event has more than 22,000 eggs spread across the field and separated by child’s age.
You won’t want to miss the grand arrival of the Easter Bunny. Face painting, balloon art, music, and refreshments are just a few of the other activities to enjoy. This fantastic and affordable community event is open to kids ages 2-13 and their families.
Registration is $5 for all attendees. Age 2 and under are free. https://lwrcac.com/events/eggstravaganza.
Village of the Arts Studio Tour
The Village of the Arts is will hold its 2018 Studio Tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The Studio Tour is an annual event during which visitors can meet and talk with Village artists and take a peek at the creative process that happens behind the scenes.
More than 20 studios and businesses have signed up to participate in this year’s tour. A sampling of the demonstrations and activities include a painting demonstration and live music at The Dude and Mary’s Art of Life & Music, a yarn spinning demonstration at Ewe and Eye Gallery, and a horsehair on clay demonstration at Little Swamp Studio and Gallery.
A comprehensive list of participating businesses and activities can be found on the Village of the Arts website at villageofthearts.com.
The Village of the Arts is Bradenton’s live/work art district located between Ninth Avenue West and 17th Avenue West on the north/south boundaries, and Ninth Street West and 14th Street West on the east/west boundaries.
Annual Community Egg Hunt at G.T. Bray park
Children can hop for joy as they hunt down Easter eggs Sunday afternoon. The Church at Bradenton and King’s River Church will hold their 11th annual Community Egg Hunt on Sunday. Children can join the hunt from 2 to 4:30 p.m. in the softball fields at G.T. Bray Park for a $2 fee per child. The fee includes the egg hunt, bounce houses, popcorn, cotton candy, music, a clown performance and face painting.
There are also opportunities to meet the Easter Bunny and enter for a chance to win one of 10 bicycles that will be given away. Egg hunts are scheduled for every 30 minutes beginning at 2:30 p.m. and ending at 4 p.m. for all age groups. Candy and prize bags will be available for each child when they return their empty eggs at the end of the hunt.
Shabby Chic Vintage Market
Shabby Chic Vintage Market and Artisan Day events are growing fast and has become one of the most unique shopping events in and around the Tampa Bay area. The event is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Bradenton Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd., Palmetto.
Shabby Chic brings its own unique crowd of furniture artists, and the best local artisans featuring unique food options, original art, painted furniture, antique and vintage items, Cottage Glam items, pallet art and signs, boutique clothing, jewelry and more. DIY craft workshops and paint demos provided by Dixie Belle Paint Company.
The Bradenton location will be the last location to offer the Easter bunny crafts. Craft prices range from $8-$45.
