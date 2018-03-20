Jazz legend Dick Hyman plays with The Pops

The Pops Orchestra hopes to bring down the house for the season finale March 25-26 at its regular concert venues in Bradenton and Sarasota.
The reason: Jazz icon Dick Hyman will be in the house.
“What an amazing way to end our season,” said conductor Robyn Bell, who in her seventh year directing the Pops has led the community orchestra to its most successful season. “One of the greatest jazz musicians in the world – certainly the best piano player – playing side by side with our orchestra.
“It’s one thing to perform other people’s compositions with guest artists, but when the conductor is the guest artist … right there, at the piano, in rehearsals, and the performance … oh, my! This is so exciting for our orchestra. We can’t wait to share the stage with this icon. It will be an unforgettable experience.”
“Hyman in the House” will feature an all-jazz theme with the Pops performing a medley from the musical “Chicago,” a collection of songs by Louis Armstrong, a potpourri of Duke Ellington favorites, the great ragtime tune “The Entertainer” by Scott Joplin, and concertmaster Felicia Brunelle soloing on “Jazz Suite for Violin and Orchestra.”
In addition to the Dave Brubeck standard “Take 5” Hyman will perform two of his original jazz compositions, including “Party Piano” and his Concerto for Piano and Orchestra dubbed “Electro Concerto.”
“I had heard about the Pops and was delighted when Robyn called me about an appearance with them,” said Hyman, whose versatile career as a pianist, organist, arranger, music director and composer and studio musician has resulted in numerous film scores and orchestral compositions while generating more than 100 personal albums. “Many of the Pops members, it turns out, were in the orchestra we assembled for an occasion titled ‘The Symphony of Broadway’ in Venice last month.
“The Pops seems to be the ideal orchestra to play with.”
The concerts are scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday at Riverview Performing Arts Center in Sarasota, and 7:30 p.m. Monday at State College of Florida’s Neel Performing Arts Center in Bradenton.
Tickets can be purchased on the Pops website at thepopsorchestra.org or by calling 941-926-POPS (7677).
Comments