Asolo Rep takes on ‘Roe v. Wade’ in new production

The Asolo Rep continues its season with Lisa Loomer’s “Roe,” a new play that aims to humanize and examine both sides of one of the most polarizing Supreme Court cases of all time: Roe v. Wade.
Asolo Rep is only the fourth theater in the country to be granted the rights to this production. Directed by Lavina Jadhwani, “Roe” opens Friday and runs in rotating repertory through April 15.
The production centers on Norma McCorvey, who unexpectedly became the face of the pro-choice movement as symbolic plaintiff “Jane Roe.” But just as the country remains divided on the case, so did McCorvey, who went from staunch pro-choice champion to ardent pro-life crusader throughout the course of her life.
For attorney Sarah Weddington, the case was a chance for her to guarantee and protect a woman’s right to choose to have an abortion by law — little did she know it would open up a can of worms to be debated by politicians, judges and activists for decades.
Never miss a local story.
Loomer’s “Roe” cuts through the headlines to deliver a clever, comic and powerful portrayal of the two women at the center of it all, according to press materials.
“What drew me to this piece was not just its tremendous contemporary purchase, but the surprising wit and humor that Lisa Loomer brilliantly infused into this acclaimed, thought-provoking play,” Asolo Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Donald Edwards said. “ ‘Roe’ reveals that out of the court room and the public eye, Norma, Sarah and the other impassioned women were just human beings fighting for what they believed in.”
Details: “Roe,” various times March 16-April 15, Mertz Theatre, in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota; $27 and up. 941-351-8000, www.asolorep.org.
Jana Morreale: 941-745-7059, @janamorreale
Comments