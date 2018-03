Concerts: March 15-21

The Resonant Rogues will perform at the Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center on Thursday.Their influences are influences like Eastern European Romani brass bands, New Orleans street jazz, old-time stringbands, Woody Guthrie anti-fascist folk, French jazz manouche, and Middle Eastern rhythms. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Advance tickets are available at www.wslr.org. Publicity photo