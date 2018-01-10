Concerts: Jan. 11-17

Manatee
Big Band
Jan. 18: Jukebox Junction, combining The Glenn Miller Orchestra and The Diamonds, 2 p.m., Neel Peforming Arts Center, SCF, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton; $40 in advance/$45 day of show.
Classical
Jan. 28: TUSK, hits of Fleetwood Mac, 2 p.m., Neel Peforming Arts Center, SCF, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton; $40 in advance/$45 day of show.
Sarasota
Broadway
Jan. 17: “Chita & Tune: Just in Time,” Chita Rivera and Tonny Tune, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $26 and up.
Classical
Jan. 11: The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with Pinchas Zukerman, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel; $30 and up.
Jazz
Jan. 29: Badi Assad, 8 p.m., Fogartyville Community Center; $20 advance, $25 at the door. www.wslr.org.
Pop/rock/blues
Jan. 23: “Tapestry: A Tribute to Carole King,” 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $21 and up.
Jan. 27: Creedence Clearwater Revisited, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $36 and up.
Oldies
Jan. 15: 5th Dimension, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $26 and up.
Jan. 18: The Drifters, the Platters and Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $16 and up.
Opera
Jan. 16: Renee Fleming, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $56 and up.
Tampa/St. Petersburg
Hip-hop
Jan. 14: Flo Rida with Macy Kate, 7 p.m., Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg; $37.50.
Pop/Rock/Blues
Jan. 15: Hannah Wicklund & the Steppin Stones, 7 p.m., Jaeb Theater, Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa; $20.
