Jay Crawford will play 6-10 p.m. Jan. 17 at Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub in Bradenton.
Jay Crawford will play 6-10 p.m. Jan. 17 at Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub in Bradenton. Herald file photo
Jay Crawford will play 6-10 p.m. Jan. 17 at Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub in Bradenton. Herald file photo

Weekend

Concerts: Jan. 11-17

January 10, 2018 03:42 PM

Manatee

Big Band

Jan. 18: Jukebox Junction, combining The Glenn Miller Orchestra and The Diamonds, 2 p.m., Neel Peforming Arts Center, SCF, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton; $40 in advance/$45 day of show.

Classical

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jan. 28: TUSK, hits of Fleetwood Mac, 2 p.m., Neel Peforming Arts Center, SCF, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton; $40 in advance/$45 day of show.

Sarasota

Broadway

Jan. 17: “Chita & Tune: Just in Time,” Chita Rivera and Tonny Tune, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $26 and up.

Classical

Jan. 11: The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with Pinchas Zukerman, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel; $30 and up.

Jazz

Jan. 29: Badi Assad, 8 p.m., Fogartyville Community Center; $20 advance, $25 at the door. www.wslr.org.

Pop/rock/blues

Jan. 23: “Tapestry: A Tribute to Carole King,” 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $21 and up.

Jan. 27: Creedence Clearwater Revisited, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $36 and up.

Oldies

Jan. 15: 5th Dimension, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $26 and up.

Jan. 18: The Drifters, the Platters and Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $16 and up.

Opera

Jan. 16: Renee Fleming, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $56 and up.

Tampa/St. Petersburg

Hip-hop

Jan. 14: Flo Rida with Macy Kate, 7 p.m., Al Lang Stadium, St. Petersburg; $37.50.

Pop/Rock/Blues

Jan. 15: Hannah Wicklund & the Steppin Stones, 7 p.m., Jaeb Theater, Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa; $20.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving

    This Thanksgiving season, Matthew McConaughey and Wild Turkey gave thanks to the bourbon brand’s hometown by delivering 4,500 turkeys to every household in Lawrenceburg, KY on his birthday. Today Wild Turkey is releasing the full Wild Turkey Gives Back video, chronicling their efforts to feed the entire town along with a team of more than 250 volunteers. There were a few fun moments and surprises along the way, including Matthew surprising a bride on her wedding day and crashing a Saturday afternoon craft club.

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving 4:54

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving
Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 2: Bad acting, bad editing 5:16

Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 2: Bad acting, bad editing
Review | MTV's Siesta Key Episode 1 - Reality show or a super long commercial? 6:18

Review | MTV's Siesta Key Episode 1 - Reality show or a super long commercial?

View More Video