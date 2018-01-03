Performing Arts: Jan. 4-10

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving season, Matthew McConaughey and Wild Turkey gave thanks to the bourbon brand’s hometown by delivering 4,500 turkeys to every household in Lawrenceburg, KY on his birthday. Today Wild Turkey is releasing the full Wild Turkey Gives Back video, chronicling their efforts to feed the entire town along with a team of more than 250 volunteers. There were a few fun moments and surprises along the way, including Matthew surprising a bride on her wedding day and crashing a Saturday afternoon craft club.