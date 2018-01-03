Bars & Clubs: Jan. 4-10

Email Bars & Clubs listings to calendar@bradenton.com. Information is due 10 days in advance of publication.
Manatee
Acoustic
Bridge Tender Inn & Dockside Bar
Live music nightly. Tiki Trivia 3 p.m. and Karaoke 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Stone Crab Steve Arvey, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Live music nightly. 135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-4849.
Island Time Bar and Grill
Live music most nights. 111 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach, 941-782-1122.
Wicked Cantina
Live music most Wednesday-Saturday evenings. 101 Seventh St. N., Bradenton Beach, 941-281-2990 or wickedcantina.com.
Country
Joyland
Country line dance classes 7-9 p.m. and DJ Trevor all night Wednesdays, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Live music and DJ Trevor Fridays, doors open at 7 p.m. Live music and DJ Trevor Saturdays, doors open at 7 p.m. 5220 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-756-6060 or joylandcountry.com.
Rock/blues
Aces Live
Kraig Kenning, 7 p.m. Jan. 4. Seth Walker Band, 8 p.m. Jan. 5; $12/$15. Betty Fox Band, 8 p.m. Jan. 6; $5. Stretch’s Acoustic Jam, noon-4 p.m. Jan. 7. All shows are non-smoking. 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., Bradenton, 941-795-3886 or aceslivemusic.com.
Banana Factory
Live music most nights. 6916 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-758-5249.
Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub & Grill
Koko & the Keepers, 6-10 p.m. and Boss Hawg Band, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Jan. 5. Bully for You, 6-10 p.m. and Jester X, 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Jan. 6. Danny Fox Duo, 6-10 p.m. Jan. 9. Taylor & Taylor, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Karaoke party, 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Don Huntsinger, 5 p.m. Mondays. Rye Road Unplugged, 6-10 p.m. Thursdays. NFL Experience Sundays. 6218 Cortez Road, 941-794-2489 or clancysirishsportspub.com.
Cork’s Cigar Bar
Live music, 7 p.m., DJ, 10 p.m. Saturdays. 425 Old Main St., 941-744-2589 or corkscigarbar.com.
Cortez Clam Factory
Clam Jam, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Live music most nights. 10104 Cortez Road, 941-798-9898.
Cortez Kitchen
Live entertainment Friday-Sunday. 4528 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-9404.
D. Coy Duck’s
Live music Friday and Saturday. 5410 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, 941-778-5888.
Drift In No. 1
Janine, 8-11 p.m. Mondays. Russ, 7-11 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Chip, 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. Will Scott, 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays. Mystery band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sundays. 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-9088.
Drift In No. 2
Mike McConnell, 8 p.m.-midnight Mondays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Faultline, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays. 2709 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-755-9825.
Fraternal Order of Eagles, Eagle Village, Aerie 3171
Old Glory Band, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 4. Captain Carl, 4-7 p.m. Jan. 7. Live music Thursdays and Sundays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
The Last Call Tavern
Karaoke 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. 2604 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-744-1586.
Mattison’s City Grille
Brad Yost, 7-10:30 p.m. Jan. 4. Memphis Rub, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Jan. 5. Klick Band, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Jan. 6. Accidentalz, 6-9:30 p.m. Jan. 8. Rose & Thorn, 7-10:30 a.m. Jan. 9. Billy Rice, 7-10:30 p.m. Jan. 10. Live music on weekends. 101 Riverfront Blvd., #120, Bradenton, 941-896-9660.
Motorworks Brewing
Beer Garden Yoga 7:45 p.m. Tuesdays. Karaoke Night 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Free poker 7 p.m. Thursdays. NeXXLevel Dance Band live 7-11 p.m. Jan. 5. Ari & The Alibis live 7-11 p.m. Jan. 6. 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-567-6218 or motorworksbrewing.com.
Oneco Rose Bar and Package
Mac and Mack Duo, 7-11 p.m. Fridays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Karaoke with Faye, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. 103 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-756-8790.
Peggy’s Corral
Free pool 7 p.m. Mondays. Brad Yost, 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays. Dive Bar Club, 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays. Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 4511 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto, 941-729-5442 or peggyscoral.net.
Polo Grill & Bar
New Year’s Eve Bash with Shevonne ‘DJ Shevizzle’ Philidor, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31; $20. 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. 941-782-0899, pologrillandbar.com.
Swordfish Grill
Ted Stevens & The Doo Shots, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 5. Doug Deming & the Jewel Tones, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 6. The Accidentalz, 5-8 p.m. Jan. 7. Ted Stevens, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 9. Tim Chandler, noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sundays. Natural Vibes, 5:30 p.m. Mondays. Strictly Blues with Jason Haram, 7 p.m. Thursdays. 4628 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-2035.
Woody’s River Roo
Hatley Band, 6 p.m. Jan. 4. Don Huntsinger, 4 p.m. and Rocky Diamond Band, 7 p.m. Jan. 5. Schmitz Brothers, 2 p.m. and Version 3.0, 7 p.m. Jan. 6. SoulRCoaster, 1 p.m. and Robert Garcia, 5 p.m. Jan. 7. Albert Bayshor, 6 p.m. Jan. 8. Boardwalk Baby, 6 p.m. Jan. 10. Karaoke, 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Music most nights. 5717 18th St. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2391 or woodysriverroo.com.
Sarasota
Comedy
McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre
1923 Ringling Blvd., 941-925-3869 or mccurdyscomedy.com.
Oldies
The Starlite Room
John Russo, “Classic American Songbook,” 6 p.m. Tuesdays. 1001 Cocoanut Ave., 941-702-5613.
Rock/blues
Blue Rooster
Live music. Al Fuller’s blues jam, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Gospel Brunch with Truality and Sarasota Blues Jam, Sundays. 1525 Fourth St., 941-388-7539.
Five O’Clock Club
Live music showcasing a varied selection of musical talent: Blues, Funk, Pop, R&B, Rock, Motown, Ska, Reggae, DJ’s and more - from local and national acts. 1930 Hillview St., 941-366-5555.
Fogartyville
Steve Arvey’s jazz session, 7-10 p.m. Mondays. 525 Kumquat Ct. Information: 941-894-6469.
The Gator Club
Live music Thursday-Saturdays. 1490 Main St., 941-366-5969 or thegatorclub.com.
Mattison’s City Grille
Russel at noon, and Debbie Keeton Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m. Sundays. Lisa Ridings Band, 6 p.m. Mondays and 8 p.m. Saturdays. Local band of the week, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays. The Venturas, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Local band of the week, 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays. Glass Onion Band, every third Friday of the month. Corner of Lemon and Main streets, 941-330-0440.
Top 40
Mattison’s Forty One
Live music most nights. 7275 S. Tamiami Trail, 941-921-3400 or mattisons.com.
