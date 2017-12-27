Performing Arts: Dec. 28-Jan. 3

Manatee
Theater
Island Players
“Beyond a Joke,” Jan. 11-28. “The Curious Savage,” March 8-25. “An Inspector Calls,” May 3-13. All tickets are $20. 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, 941-778-5755.
Manatee Performing Arts Center
Stone Hall: “Nine,” Jan. 11-28. “Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Feb. 15-March 4. “Little Women,” March 22-April 8. “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” April 26-May 13. Kiwanis Theater: “Driving Miss Daisy,” Jan. 25-Feb. 11. “Baby,” March 1-18. “Good,” April 5-22. Tickets: $27-$37. 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-748-5875 or manateeplayers.com.
Sarasota
Dance
Sarasota Contemporary Dance
“Dance Makers,” Jan. 25-28. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. Jane B. Cook Theater, FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail. Box office: 941-359-0099 or sarasotacontemporarydance.org.
Sarasota Ballet
Program 4: “Moving Identities,” Jan. 26-29. $30-$115. FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-359-0099, ext. 101 or sarasotaballet.org.
Theater
Asolo Repertory Theatre
Asolo Rep: “Shakespeare in Love,” Jan. 12-March 28; $27 and up. “Morning After Grace,” Jan. 19-March 4; $27 and up. “Rhinocerous,” Feb. 9-April 14. “Roe,” March 16-April 15. “Gloria,” April 6-29. “Ragtime,” May 4-27. FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training: “The (Expletive) with the Hat,” Jan. 3-21; $30. “The Rehearsal,” Feb. 21-March 11. “Much Ado About Nothing,” April 18-May 6. 5555 N. Tamiami Trail. 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388, visiting www.asolorep.org
Florida Studio Theatre
Mainstage: “Once,” through Jan. 7. “Heisenberg,” through March 4. “Native Gardens,” Jan. 24-March 25. “Honor Killing,” April 4-May 25. John C. Court Cabaret: “Blue Suede Shoes,” through April 9; $39 and up. 1241 N. Palm Ave. 941-366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.
The Players Centre for Performing Arts
Broadway season: “The 1940’s Radio Hour,” through Dec. 23. “Singin’ in the Rain,” Jan. 18-Feb. 4. “Bullets Over Broadway,” Feb. 22-March 11. “Funny Girl,” March 29-April 15. Unless otherwise noted all tickets are $25-$30. 838 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-365-2494 or theplayers.org.
Urbanite Theatre
“Northside Hollow,” Jan. 26-March 11. “Women Laughing Alone with Salad,” April 6-May 6. 1487 Second St., Sarasota, $24. 941-321-1397 or urbanitetheatre.com.
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker,” 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 29; $35.96 and up. “Salute to Vienna,” 7 p.m. Jan. 3; $38.10 and up. Ron White, 8 p.m. Jan. 4; $41 and up. “Cannoli, Latkes & Guilt,” 8 p.m. Jan. 9. Tango Fire, 8 p.m. Jan. 12. “Cabaret,” 8 p.m.; $36 and up. 777 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
“The Mountaintop,” Jan. 10-Feb. 18. “Lady Day at Emerson Bar and Grill,” Feb. 28-April 8. Tickets are $20-$42. 1646 10th Way, 941-366-1505 or wbttroupe.org.
St. Petersburg
Theater
Mahaffey Theater
Tango Fire, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 17; $32.50 and up. Musical Thrones, 8 p.m. Jan. 20 (Palladium Theater); $29 and up. Steve Martin and Martin Short, 7 p.m. Jan. 19; $95 and up. “ABBA Mania,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8; $39 and up. 400 First St., St. Petersburg. 727-893-7832, themahaffey.com.
Tampa
Theater
Amalie Arena
Jim Gaffigan’s “Noble Ape” tour, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31; $32 and up. 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, amaliearena.com, 831-301-2500.
David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts
“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert,” Dec. 28-30; $49 and up. “ School of Rock,” Jan. 2-8. “Forever Plaid,” Jan. 12-March 11. “The Tempest,” Jan. 17-Feb. 11. “Riverdance,” Jan. 19-21. “Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat,” Jan. 21. “The Magic of Adam Trent,” 8 p.m. Jan. 29; $45 and up. “The Lightning Thief,” Feb. 3. 1010 N. MacInnes Place, 813-229-7827 or strazcenter.org.
