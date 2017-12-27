Bars & Clubs: Dec. 28-Jan. 3

Email Bars & Clubs listings to calendar@bradenton.com. Information is due 10 days in advance of publication.
Manatee
Acoustic
Bridge Tender Inn & Dockside Bar
Live music nightly. Tiki Trivia 3 p.m. and Karaoke 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Stone Crab Steve Arvey, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Live music nightly. 135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-4849.
Freckled Fin Restaurant and Public House
Live music nightly. 101 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-251-3930.
Island Time Bar and Grill
Live music most nights. 111 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach, 941-782-1122.
Wicked Cantina
Live music most Wednesday-Saturday evenings. 101 Seventh St. N., Bradenton Beach, 941-281-2990 or wickedcantina.com.
Country
Joyland
Country line dance classes 7-9 p.m. and DJ Trevor all night Wednesdays, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Live music and DJ Trevor Fridays, doors open at 7 p.m. Live music and DJ Trevor Saturdays, doors open at 7 p.m. 5220 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-756-6060 or joylandcountry.com.
Rock/blues
Aces Live
David Julia Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 28. Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio, 8 p.m. Dec. 29; $5. Selwyn Birchwood Band, 8 p.m. Dec. 30; $12/$15. Ship of Fools NYE Party, 9 p.m. Dec. 31; $10. Stretch’s Acoustic Jam, noon-4 p.m. Dec. 24 with holiday potluck. Closed Dec. 25. All shows are non-smoking. 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., Bradenton, 941-795-3886 or aceslivemusic.com.
Banana Factory
Live music most nights. 6916 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-758-5249.
Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub & Grill
Bus Fulla Monkeys, 6 p.m. Dec. 29. Big Daddy, 6 p.m. Dec. 30. Shamrock Shiver Party to benefit children’s charities with live music, silent auctions, prize drawings and more, 1 p.m. Jan. 1. Taylor & Taylor, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Karaoke party, 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Don Huntsinger, 5 p.m. Mondays. Rye Road Unplugged, 6-10 p.m. Thursdays. NFL Experience Sundays. 6218 Cortez Road, 941-794-2489 or clancysirishsportspub.com.
Cork’s Cigar Bar
Live music, 7 p.m., DJ, 10 p.m. Saturdays. 425 Old Main St., 941-744-2589 or corkscigarbar.com.
Cortez Clam Factory
Royz Band, 6 p.m. Dec. 28. Messenger, 8 p.m. Dec. 29. Jason Haram, 8 p.m. Dec. 30. Ocean Disco New Year’s Eve Party,9 p.m. Dec. 31. Clam Jam, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Live music most nights. 10104 Cortez Road, 941-798-9898.
Cortez Kitchen
Billy Rice, Dec. 28. Eric Von, Dec. 29. Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones, Dec. 30. 5minus3 + Me, 2-6 p.m. Dec. 31. Live entertainment Friday-Sunday. 4528 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-9404.
D. Coy Duck’s
Live music Friday and Saturday. 5410 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, 941-778-5888.
Drift In No. 1
Janine, 8-11 p.m. Mondays. Russ, 7-11 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Chip, 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. Will Scott, 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays. Mystery band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sundays. 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-9088.
Drift In No. 2
Mike McConnell, 8 p.m.-midnight Mondays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Faultline, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays. 2709 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-755-9825.
Fraternal Order of Eagles, Eagle Village, Aerie 3171
Jack Tamburine 6-9 p.m. Dec. 28. Messenger, 8:30 p.m.-midnight Dec. 31. Live music Thursdays and Sundays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
The Last Call Tavern
Karaoke 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. 2604 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-744-1586.
Mattison’s City Grille
Beat Street Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 28. Bedlam, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30. First Anniversary & New Year’s Eve party, 11 a.m.-midnight Dec. 31. New Digs, 7 p.m. Jan. 2. Live music on weekends. 101 Riverfront Blvd., #120, Bradenton, 941-896-9660.
Motorworks Brewing
Mondays: Trivia Night 7 p.m. Tuesdays: Michael Mac, 6 p.m., Yoga 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays: Karaoke 8 p.m. Thursdays: Scott Curts, 6 p.m.. Friday: Memphis Rub, 7-11 p.m. Saturday: Ari & The Alibis, 7-11 p.m. Sunday: New Year’s Even. All shows no cover. College and NFL football. 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-567-6218 or motorworksbrewing.com.
Oneco Rose Bar and Package
Mac and Mack Duo, 7-11 p.m. Fridays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Karaoke with Faye, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. 103 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-756-8790.
Peggy’s Corral
Katalyst, 9 p.m. Dec. 29. Sammy Davis Jr., noon-4 p.m. Dec. 30. Live band, noon-4 p.m. and 301 Travelers, 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Free pool 7 p.m. Mondays. Dive Bar Club, 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays. Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 4511 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto, 941-729-5442 or peggyscoral.net.
Polo Grill & Bar
New Year’s Eve Bash with Shevonne ‘DJ Shevizzle’ Philidor, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31; $20. 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. 941-782-0899, pologrillandbar.com.
Steel City Bar and Grill
Karaoke and DJ entertainment Fridays. Pool League tournaments and DJ entertainment Saturdays. Live music, cornhole games and block party Sundays. 5254 SR 64 E., Bradenton, 941-243-3867.
Swordfish Grill
Larry Yunker & Mark Miller, 7 p.m. Dec. 29. TH & C, 7 p.m. Dec. 30. Charlie Morris Band, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 31. Tonya and Matt, 6 p.m. Jan. 2Tim Chandler, noon-4 p.m. Saturday and Sundays. Natural Vibes, 5:30 p.m. Mondays. Strictly Blues with Jason Haram, 7 p.m. Thursdays. 4628 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-2035.
Woody’s River Roo
Carolyn Davis, 6 p.m. Dec. 28. Calvin O., 4 p.m. and Fortunate Sons, 7 p.m. Dec. 29. Lacey Jane, 2 p.m. and Klick Band, 7 p.m. Dec. 30. Tidewater Band 2-6 p.m., Rob Hamm, 6 p.m. Dec. 31. The Romantics (Big Band-style Gatsby Party, 9 p.m. Dec. 31. Mojo 5, 1 p.m. and Calvin O., 6 p.m. Jan. 1. Booze Brothers, 6 p.m. Jan. 3. Karaoke, 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Music most nights. 5717 18th St. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2391 or woodysriverroo.com.
Sarasota
Comedy
McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre
Dwight Slade, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31; $65. 1923 Ringling Blvd., 941-925-3869 or mccurdyscomedy.com.
Oldies
The Starlite Room
John Russo, “Classic American Songbook,” 6 p.m. Tuesdays. John Russo’s New Year’s Eve, “20th Century Un-Limited,” 8 p.m. Dec. 31. 1001 Cocoanut Ave., 941-702-5613.
Rock/blues
Blue Rooster
Live music. Al Fuller’s blues jam, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Gospel Brunch with Truality and Sarasota Blues Jam, Sundays. 1525 Fourth St., 941-388-7539.
Five O’Clock Club
Live music showcasing a varied selection of musical talent: Blues, Funk, Pop, R&B, Rock, Motown, Ska, Reggae, DJ’s and more - from local and national acts. 1930 Hillview St., 941-366-5555.
Fogartyville
Steve Arvey’s jazz session, 7-10 p.m. Mondays. 525 Kumquat Ct. Information: 941-894-6469.
The Gator Club
Live music Thursday-Saturdays. 1490 Main St., 941-366-5969 or thegatorclub.com.
Mattison’s City Grille
Russel at noon, and Debbie Keeton Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m. Sundays. Lisa Ridings Band, 6 p.m. Mondays and 8 p.m. Saturdays. Local band of the week, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays. The Venturas, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Local band of the week, 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays. Glass Onion Band, every third Friday of the month. Corner of Lemon and Main streets, 941-330-0440.
Top 40
Mattison’s Forty One
Live music most nights. 7275 S. Tamiami Trail, 941-921-3400 or mattisons.com.
