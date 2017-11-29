Performing Arts: Nov. 30-Dec. 6

Manatee
Theater
Howard Studio Theatre
The State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, Theatre presents “Christmastown: A Holiday Noir,” 8 p.m. Dec. 2, 7-9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10; $12 adults, $6 for staff and students. SCF, Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-752-5252.
Island Players
“Beyond a Joke,” Jan. 11-28. “The Curious Savage,” March 8-25. “An Inspector Calls,” May 3-13. All tickets are $20. 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, 941-778-5755.
Lakewood Ranch High School Auditorium
Lakewood Ranch High School Theater Department presents “A Broadway State of Mind,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-2; $10 donor, $5 general admission. Box office, 941-727-6100, ect. 2189.
Manatee Performing Arts Center
Stone Hall: “Annie,” Nov. 30-Dec. 18. “Nine,” Jan. 11-28. “Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Feb. 15-March 4. “Little Women,” March 22-April 8. “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” April 26-May 13. Kiwanis Theater: “Flowers for Algernon,” Nov. 30-Dec. 17. “Driving Miss Daisy,” Jan. 25-Feb. 11. “Baby,” March 1-18. “Good,” April 5-22. Tickets: $27-$37. 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-748-5875 or manateeplayers.com.
Sarasota
Dance
Sarasota Contemporary Dance
“Voices of SCD,” Nov. 30-Dec. 3. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. Jane B. Cook Theater, FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail. Box office: 941-359-0099 or sarasotacontemporarydance.org.
Sarasota Ballet
Program 2: “Illuminations” by Sir Frederick Ashton, the world premiere of “Metropolitan,” choreography by Marcelo Gomes and “Theme and Variations,” by George Balanchine, Dec. 1-2. $30-$115. FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-359-0099, ext. 101 or sarasotaballet.org.
Theater
Asolo Repertory Theatre
“Evita,” through Dec. 30. “Shakespeare in Love,” Jan. 12-March 28. “Morning After Grace,” Jan. 19-March 4. “Rhinocerous,” Feb. 9-April 14. “Roe,” March 16-April 15. “Gloria,” April 6-29. 5555 N. Tamiami Trail. 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388, visiting www.asolorep.org
Florida Studio Theatre
Mainstage: “Once,” through Jan. 7. “Heisenberg,” Dec. 12-March 4. “Native Gardens,” Jan. 24-March 25. “Honor Killing,” April 4-May 25. John C. Court Cabaret: “Blue Suede Shoes,” through April 9; $39 and up. 1241 N. Palm Ave. 941-366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.
The Players Centre for Performing Arts
“Calyp-Soul Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Broadway season: “The 1940’s Radio Hour,” Dec. 7-23. “Singin’ in the Rain,” Jan. 18-Feb. 4. “Bullets Over Broadway,” Feb. 22-March 11. “Funny Girl,” March 29-April 15. Unless otherwise noted all tickets are $25-$30. 838 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-365-2494 or theplayers.org.
Urbanite Theatre
“Echoes,” through Dec. 17; $40 ($25 students). “Northside Hollow,” Jan. 26-March 11. “Women Laughing Alone with Salad,” April 6-May 6. 1487 Second St., Sarasota, $24. 941-321-1397 or urbanitetheatre.com.
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
“Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story,” 8 p.m. Dec. 1 and 5; $36 and up. Sarasota Ballet’s “John Ringling’s Circus Nutracker,” Dec. 15-16; $30 and up. “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 2:30 p.m. Dec. 17; $21 and up. “Cirque Dreams Holidaze,” 8 p.m. Dec. 21; $36 and up. “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m. Dec. 22; $16 and up. Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker,” 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 29; $35.96 and up. “Salute to Vienna,” 7 p.m. Jan. 3; $38.10 and up. Ron White, 8 p.m. Jan. 4; $41 and up. 777 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
“A Motown Christmas,” through Dec. 23. Tickets are $20-$42. 1646 10th Way, 941-366-1505 or wbttroupe.org.
Tampa
Theater
Amalie Arena
Cirque Musica Holiday’s “Believe,” with live symphony orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22; $25 and up. Jim Gaffigan’s “Noble Ape” tour, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31; $32 and up. 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, amaliearena.com, 831-301-2500.
David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts
“Fun Home,” Nov. 28-Dec. 3; $26-$88. Red Grant, 8 p.m. Nov. 30; $15-$50. Tango Buenos Aires, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30; $45-$55. “A Christmas Carol,” by Patel Conservatory, Dec. 1-3; $15-$20. “China Soul: The Martial Artists and Acrobats of Tianjin,” 2 p.m. Dec. 3; $35-$45. “The Book of Mormon,” Dec. 5-10; $33.75-$163.75. “A Drag Queen Christmas: The Naughty Tour,” 8 p.m. Dec. 9; $25.15 and up. “Love Never Dies,” Dec. 12-17; $31-$110. Next Generation Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 21-23; $30 and up. “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert,” Dec. 28-30; $49 and up. 1010 N. MacInnes Place, 813-229-7827 or strazcenter.org.
