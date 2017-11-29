Sarasota Ballet’s Ellen Overstreet, Amy Wood and Ricardo Graziano will perform in Sir Frederick Ashton’s “Illuminations” stage Dec. 1-3 at the FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
Sarasota Ballet’s Ellen Overstreet, Amy Wood and Ricardo Graziano will perform in Sir Frederick Ashton’s “Illuminations” stage Dec. 1-3 at the FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Frank Atura Publicity photo
Sarasota Ballet’s Ellen Overstreet, Amy Wood and Ricardo Graziano will perform in Sir Frederick Ashton’s “Illuminations” stage Dec. 1-3 at the FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Frank Atura Publicity photo

Weekend

Performing Arts: Nov. 30-Dec. 6

November 29, 2017 03:36 PM

Manatee

Theater

Howard Studio Theatre

The State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, Theatre presents “Christmastown: A Holiday Noir,” 8 p.m. Dec. 2, 7-9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10; $12 adults, $6 for staff and students. SCF, Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-752-5252.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Island Players

“Beyond a Joke,” Jan. 11-28. “The Curious Savage,” March 8-25. “An Inspector Calls,” May 3-13. All tickets are $20. 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, 941-778-5755.

Lakewood Ranch High School Auditorium

Lakewood Ranch High School Theater Department presents “A Broadway State of Mind,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-2; $10 donor, $5 general admission. Box office, 941-727-6100, ect. 2189.

Manatee Performing Arts Center

Stone Hall: “Annie,” Nov. 30-Dec. 18. “Nine,” Jan. 11-28. “Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Feb. 15-March 4. “Little Women,” March 22-April 8. “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” April 26-May 13. Kiwanis Theater: “Flowers for Algernon,” Nov. 30-Dec. 17. “Driving Miss Daisy,” Jan. 25-Feb. 11. “Baby,” March 1-18. “Good,” April 5-22. Tickets: $27-$37. 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-748-5875 or manateeplayers.com.

Sarasota

Dance

Sarasota Contemporary Dance

“Voices of SCD,” Nov. 30-Dec. 3. Show times: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. Jane B. Cook Theater, FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail. Box office: 941-359-0099 or sarasotacontemporarydance.org.

Sarasota Ballet

Program 2: “Illuminations” by Sir Frederick Ashton, the world premiere of “Metropolitan,” choreography by Marcelo Gomes and “Theme and Variations,” by George Balanchine, Dec. 1-2. $30-$115. FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-359-0099, ext. 101 or sarasotaballet.org.

Theater

Asolo Repertory Theatre

“Evita,” through Dec. 30. “Shakespeare in Love,” Jan. 12-March 28. “Morning After Grace,” Jan. 19-March 4. “Rhinocerous,” Feb. 9-April 14. “Roe,” March 16-April 15. “Gloria,” April 6-29. 5555 N. Tamiami Trail. 941-351-8000 or 800-361-8388, visiting www.asolorep.org

Florida Studio Theatre

Mainstage: “Once,” through Jan. 7. “Heisenberg,” Dec. 12-March 4. “Native Gardens,” Jan. 24-March 25. “Honor Killing,” April 4-May 25. John C. Court Cabaret: “Blue Suede Shoes,” through April 9; $39 and up. 1241 N. Palm Ave. 941-366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.

The Players Centre for Performing Arts

“Calyp-Soul Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Broadway season: “The 1940’s Radio Hour,” Dec. 7-23. “Singin’ in the Rain,” Jan. 18-Feb. 4. “Bullets Over Broadway,” Feb. 22-March 11. “Funny Girl,” March 29-April 15. Unless otherwise noted all tickets are $25-$30. 838 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-365-2494 or theplayers.org.

Urbanite Theatre

“Echoes,” through Dec. 17; $40 ($25 students). “Northside Hollow,” Jan. 26-March 11. “Women Laughing Alone with Salad,” April 6-May 6. 1487 Second St., Sarasota, $24. 941-321-1397 or urbanitetheatre.com.

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

“Buddy — The Buddy Holly Story,” 8 p.m. Dec. 1 and 5; $36 and up. Sarasota Ballet’s “John Ringling’s Circus Nutracker,” Dec. 15-16; $30 and up. “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” 2:30 p.m. Dec. 17; $21 and up. “Cirque Dreams Holidaze,” 8 p.m. Dec. 21; $36 and up. “A Christmas Carol,” 8 p.m. Dec. 22; $16 and up. Moscow Ballet’s “Great Russian Nutcracker,” 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 29; $35.96 and up. “Salute to Vienna,” 7 p.m. Jan. 3; $38.10 and up. Ron White, 8 p.m. Jan. 4; $41 and up. 777 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org.

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

“A Motown Christmas,” through Dec. 23. Tickets are $20-$42. 1646 10th Way, 941-366-1505 or wbttroupe.org.

Tampa

Theater

Amalie Arena

Cirque Musica Holiday’s “Believe,” with live symphony orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22; $25 and up. Jim Gaffigan’s “Noble Ape” tour, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31; $32 and up. 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa, amaliearena.com, 831-301-2500.

David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts

“Fun Home,” Nov. 28-Dec. 3; $26-$88. Red Grant, 8 p.m. Nov. 30; $15-$50. Tango Buenos Aires, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30; $45-$55. “A Christmas Carol,” by Patel Conservatory, Dec. 1-3; $15-$20. “China Soul: The Martial Artists and Acrobats of Tianjin,” 2 p.m. Dec. 3; $35-$45. “The Book of Mormon,” Dec. 5-10; $33.75-$163.75. “A Drag Queen Christmas: The Naughty Tour,” 8 p.m. Dec. 9; $25.15 and up. “Love Never Dies,” Dec. 12-17; $31-$110. Next Generation Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 21-23; $30 and up. “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert,” Dec. 28-30; $49 and up. 1010 N. MacInnes Place, 813-229-7827 or strazcenter.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving

    This Thanksgiving season, Matthew McConaughey and Wild Turkey gave thanks to the bourbon brand’s hometown by delivering 4,500 turkeys to every household in Lawrenceburg, KY on his birthday. Today Wild Turkey is releasing the full Wild Turkey Gives Back video, chronicling their efforts to feed the entire town along with a team of more than 250 volunteers. There were a few fun moments and surprises along the way, including Matthew surprising a bride on her wedding day and crashing a Saturday afternoon craft club.

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving 4:54

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving
Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 2: Bad acting, bad editing 5:16

Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 2: Bad acting, bad editing
Review | MTV's Siesta Key Episode 1 - Reality show or a super long commercial? 6:18

Review | MTV's Siesta Key Episode 1 - Reality show or a super long commercial?

View More Video