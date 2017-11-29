Weekend

Concerts: Nov. 30-Dec. 6

November 29, 2017 03:34 PM

Manatee

Holiday

Dec. 1: SCF Music Ensembles present, “Holiday Joy,” the music of Hanukkah and Christmas, 8 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center, State College of Florida, Bradenton; $15 general, $5 students and staff.

Dec. 9: First Brass Christmas concert, 4 p.m., Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, 6510 Third Ave. W., Bradenton; free.

Dec. 9: Manatee Concert Band’s Holiday Pops Cabaret Concert, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph’s Parish Auditorium, 3100 26th St. W., Bradenton; free but those coming need to call 941-462-3188 with their time preference. There will be a cut off when full.

Dec. 11: The Pops Holiday Popera, 7:30 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center, State College of Florida, Bradenton; $20-$25.

Dec. 18: Gulf Coast Flute Choir’s annual Christmas concert, 7 p.m., Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, 6510 Third Ave. W., Bradenton; free. Reception follows.

Jazz

Dec. 7: SCF Big Band & Jazz Combo presents “Jazz from Pearl Harbor: A Veterans Tribute,” 7:30 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center, State College of Florida, Bradenton; $10 general, $5 students and staff.

Sarasota

Classical

Dec. 8-10: Sarasota Orchestra Masterworks II: “Symphonic Carnival,” various times, Van Wezel; $33 and up

Folk

Dec. 2: John Stickley Trio, 8 p.m., Fogartyville Community Center; $12/$15.

Holiday

Dec. 2: We Three Kings — An Irish Tenors Christmas, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $36-$71.

Dec. 3: LeAnn Rimes, 7 p.m., Van Wezel; $36-$81.

Dec. 10: Too Hot to Handel, Choral Artists of Sarasota, Van Wezel; $15 and up

Dec. 10: The Pops Holiday Popera, 3 p.m., Riverview Performing Arts Center; $20-$25.

Dec. 11: 98 Degrees Christmas, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $26-$76.

Dec. 16-17: A Cool Yule: A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, various times, Historic Asolo Theater; $25 and up.

Dec. 17: First Brass Christmas concert, 4 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 7740 Beneva Road; $20, free for students.

Dec. 20-23: Sarsota Orchestra’s “Home for the Holidays,” Holley Hall; SOLD OUT

Opera

Dec. 4: Bradenton Opera Guild presents 4-Hand Grand Concert featuring Stacy and Rich Ridenour, duo pianists, 6:30 p.m. cocktail party, 7:30 p.m. concert, Sarasota Opera House; $40.

Tampa/St. Petersburg

R&B

Dec. 8: R.Lum.R., 9 p.m., Crowbar, Ybor City; $15-$17.

Pop/Rock/Blues

Dec. 15: Katy Perry, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena, Tampa; $45.75 and up.

Holiday

Dec. 6: Jonathan Cain’s “A Christmas Journey, Unsung Noel,” 7 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg; $29 and up.

Dec. 8: 98 Degrees Christmas, 8 p.m., Mahaffey Theater; $39.50 and up.

Dec. 16: 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball featuring Zedd, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello and more, 7 p.m., Amalie Arena, Tampa; $68 and up.

Dec. 17: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, 3 and 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena, Tampa; $32.25 and up.

Dec. 21: The Ten Tenors “Home for the Holidays,” 7:30 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg; $47.50 and up.

