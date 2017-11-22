Things to do: Nov. 23-29

Fairs, festivals & more
WSLR Fifth annual Cigar Box Festival
WSLR Fifth annual Cigar Box Festival is Nov. 25 at Fogartyville Community Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota. The festival will feature performances by JPSoars and the Red Hots, John Nickel and David Smash, dinner and cigar box workshops (at additional cost). Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Admission: $15 advance/$20 day of show. Tickets at www.wslr.org.
Christmas tree lighting ceremony
The Bridge Street Merchants will host its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Nov. 25 on Bridge Street in Bradenton Beach. Santa Claus will arrive at 4:30 p.m. The Magic of Manatee Sweet Adeline Chorus will be singing Christmas carols. The tree will be lit around 6 p.m. The tree lighting will be followed by an outdoor screening of “A Christmas Story.” The event is free. Movie attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to sit on. visitbridgestreet.com.
Train robbery re-enactment
There will be a train robbery re-enactment 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 25-26 at the Florida Gulf Coast Railroad Museum ; train departs from the station behind the post office off U.S. 301 on 83rd Street East in Parrish. The “Hole-in-the-Head Gang” returns to try and rob the train. Admission: $16 for adults and $12 for ages 3-11. 877-869-0800, www.frrm.org.
Sidewalk Astronomy
The local group of Deep Sky Observers, a Manatee/Sarasota group of astronomy enthusiasts, will offer the public a chance to view spectacular celestial sights through their high-powered telescopes at sunset, around sunset through 10 p.m. Nov. 25, weather permitting, at Celery Fields, 6893 Palmer Blvd., Sarasota. Participants will be treated to up close views of the moon and other celestial objects as they become visible throughout the evening. The event is free and open to the public. Information: Email: lgdso@aol.com.
Beach Market at Coquina Beach
The Beach Market features local artists, arts and crafts, jewelry, fresh produce, plants, apparel, pottery, purses, collectibles, pet products, health and beauty items and more 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through July at 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. Information: 941-518-4431.
Bingo
American Legion Post 24
Bingo. Public welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489. 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Fairlane Acres
Bingo. 819 49th Ave. Terr. W., Bradenton, 941-739-5365. 6:15 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays (doors lock at 6 p.m.).
Holy Cross
Bingo is Wednesdays. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Games begin at 6 p.m. Three jackpots. Food available. Nonsmoking. 505 26th St. W., Bradenton.
Pictown Estates
Bingo. Free snacks at half time. 1201 50th Plaza W., Bradenton, 941-758-1160. 7 p.m., doors 6 p.m., Mondays.
Tidevue Estates
Bingo. Tidevue Estates Clubhouse, 4214 11th St. Ct. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2557. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Fridays.
Dances
Bella Danza Dance and Ballroom
Friday beginner group lessons 6 p.m., Latin class 7 p.m., dance social 8-9:30 p.m. Additional classes are offered. 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 305, Bradenton. $10. 941-465-1031 or belladanzaballroom.com.
Bradenton Dance Center
Thursday night group lesson and dance party 7-9 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Singles and couples are welcome. Complimentary dance evaluation. Complete schedule is available online. $10. 6006 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-792-7410 or bradentondance.com.
Bradenton Woman’s Club
Dance, featuring live music, is open to the public. Singles are welcome. BYOB, sodas available. Smoke-free facility. Proceeds will benefit renovation of the clubhouse, built in 1921. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. 941-773-0177 or bradentonwomansclub.com. 8-11 p.m., lessons 7-8 p.m. Fridays.
West Coast Woman’s Club of Manatee County
Let’s Dance!, a social dance every second Saturday of each month with music by Ellsworth and Company at H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. Light snacks will be provided. Water and sodas are available for purchase. Queen of Hearts fundraiser. BYOB. Cost: $10. Information: 941-447-8238.
Adult Social Dance Club
Come with or without partner to a dance party 7:10-10:30 p.m. Saturdays featuring live dance music plus a DJ. An optional free dance lesson is 6:40-7:10 p.m. Free snacks will be served. Ice, soft drinks and sodas are available for purchase. BYOB. $10. YMCA, 1075 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, 941-756-8303.
Farmers markets
Downtown Bradenton Farmers Market
The Bradenton Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors offering locally grown fruits, vegetables, plants, organic products, prepared foods, work of local artists and craftspeople and the Rainbow Kitchen featuring food demonstrations and tastings. A Kids’ Corner will be every first Saturday of the month. Old Main Street, Bradenton, 941-840-0017 or bradentonfarmersmarket.com. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays October-May.
Central Sarasota Farmers Market
The Central Sarasota Farmers Market features locally grown fresh produce, local artisan products, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Florida House Learning Center, 4454 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota, 941-677-0078 or centralsarasotafarmersmarket.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Phillippi Farmhouse Market
The Phillippi Farmhouse Market features locally grown produce, organic fruits and vegetables, food trucks, local artisans, plants and live music each week. Free tours of the Edson Keith Mansion at 10 a.m. Leashed dogs are welcome. Edson Keith Mansion, 5500 S. Tamiami Trial, Sarasota, 941-316-1309 or scgov.net. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 5-April 26.
Sarasota Farmers Market
Fresh produce, plants, coffee, crafts, food and more. Lemon Avenue at the intersection of Main Street, Sarasota, 941-951-2656. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Social clubs
American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24
Lunch is served 11-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11-4 p.m. Saturdays. Dinner, varied menu, 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Bingo 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays. Ladies Auxiliary sponsored Bingo 1-3 p.m., wings-and-things 5-7 p.m., karaoke with Franky Allen 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Dancing and live music 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Foxhole Lounge: hot dogs, pretzels and pizza 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m., dancing and live music by Bob Dewart Band with Eddie Tobin on piano 2-5 p.m. Sundays; $6. Smoke free. The public is welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489 or americanlegionpost24.com.
American Legion Post 312
Queen of Hearts drawing, 7 p.m. Monday; bar poker, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Wings and strings, 6-9 p.m. first and third Thursday; dinner 5-7 p.m. and music 6-10 p.m. Fridays; music 2-6 p.m. Saturdays; and $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sundays. 1610 67th Ave. E., Oneco, 941-758-6616.
American Legion Post 325
Tacos and dart tournament, Tuesdays. Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Music, 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. Feather Your Nest 1-3 p.m., hot dogs, Sundays. 3420 U.S. 301, Ellenton, 941-981-3819.
AmVets Post 301
Sunday bar bingo and wings 5-7 p.m. Open daily at 10 a.m. 2443 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-722-0393.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
Enjoy dinner with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Bar Bingo 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Karaoke 7-10 p.m. third Sunday each month. Service office hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. 111 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-5425.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 3171
Breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m., Feather Your Nest 2-5 p.m., “Party in the Pavilion” with music 4-7 p.m. Sundays; breakfast $7. Tacos and more 4-7 p.m., bar poker 5-7 p.m. Mondays. Various mini meals $5, 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays. A weekly varied menu dinner is served 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Fun night 5-7:30 p.m., music 6-9 p.m., Thursdays. Family fish fry 5-7 p.m., Feather Your Nest 7-9 p.m., Fridays; Fish $7, Steak $10. Bar Poker 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
Marine Corps League Desoto Detachment 588
All past and present military personnel and their guests are welcome to the Bunker Bar for fellowship, camaraderie, entertainment, and refreshments. Bar hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 5225 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-301-4598.
North Manatee American Legion Post 309
Lunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Bingo, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Bar poker, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays. Feather your nest 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. 2419 Bayshore Road, Palmetto, 941-722-8689.
VFW Post 2488
Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Fridays. Karaoke with Bob Dunn, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Fish fry, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. 810 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-9588.
VFW Post 9226
Euchre, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Fish fry 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Dinners 4:30-6:30 p.m. featuring entertainment, Saturdays. All-you-can-eat breakfast 8-11 a.m. Sundays. Bar poker 4:30 p.m. Sundays. Feather your nest, 4:30-6:30 p.m., progressive jackpot, Mondays. Hot dogs for $1 on Sundays-Mondays. The public is welcome. 3511 12th St. E., Ellenton, 941-729-8535.
VFW Palma Sola Post 10141
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Monday night dinner, 5-7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats 4-6:30 p.m., bingo 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome to all dinners and events. 5105 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-794-6394.
Coming soon
Village of the Arts monthly art walk
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, and three five-star restaurants serving delectable foods 6-9:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2. There will be opening receptions for new shows, special guests throughout the Village, and live music. Village of the Arts, 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, villageofthearts.com. first weekends.
Music on Main
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert 6-9 p.m. Dec. 1 featuring music by Kettle of Fish. Wine and food sales will benefit the Tiny Hands Foundation. Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet.
Lance’s ‘Cruisin’ to the Hop’ car show
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Lance’s ‘Cruisin’ to the Hop’ car show 5-9 p.m. every first Wednesday of the month featuring trophies and prizes. 941-371-1061.
