Concerts: Nov. 23-29

Manatee
Classical
Nov. 26: Sarasota Musica Viva, “Divine Inspiration,” 6 p.m., Manatee Performing Arts Center; $14.
Holiday
Dec. 1: SCF Music Ensembles present, “Holiday Joy,” the music of Hanukkah and Christmas, 8 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center, State College of Florida, Bradenton; $15 general, $5 students and staff.
Dec. 9: First Brass Christmas concert, 4 p.m., Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, 6510 Third Ave. W., Bradenton; free.
Sarasota
Classical
Dec. 8-10: Sarasota Orchestra Masterworks II: “Symphonic Carnival,” various times, Van Wezel; $33 and up
Folk
Dec. 2: John Stickley Trio, 8 p.m., Fogartyville Community Center; $12/$15.
Holiday
Nov. 28: Dave Koz 20th anniversary Christmas tour, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $26 and up.
Dec. 2: We Three Kings — An Irish Tenors Christmas, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $36-$71.
Dec. 3: LeAnn Rimes, 7 p.m., Van Wezel; $36-$81.
Dec. 10: Too Hot to Handel, Choral Artists of Sarasota, Van Wezel; $15 and up
Dec. 11: 98 Degrees Christmas, 8 p.m., Van Wezel; $26-$76.
Dec. 16-17: A Cool Yule: A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald, various times, Historic Asolo Theater; $25 and up.
Dec. 17: First Brass Christmas concert, 4 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 7740 Beneva Road; $20, free for students.
Opera
Dec. 4: Bradenton Opera Guild presents 4-Hand Grand Concert featuring Stacy and Rich Ridenour, duo pianists, 6:30 p.m. cocktail party, 7:30 p.m. concert, Sarasota Opera House; $40.
Tampa/St. Petersburg
R&B
Dec. 8: R.Lum.R., 9 p.m., Crowbar, Ybor City; $15-$17.
Pop/Rock/Blues
Dec. 15: Katy Perry, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena, Tampa; $45.75 and up.
Holiday
Nov. 26: Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith Christmas Tour, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena, Tampa; $35.75 and up.
Dec. 8: 98 Degrees Christmas, 8 p.m., Mahaffey Theater; $39.50 and up.
Dec. 16: 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball featuring Zedd, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth, Camila Cabello and more, 7 p.m., Amalie Arena, Tampa; $68 and up.
Dec. 17: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, 3 and 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena, Tampa; $32.25 and up.
Dec. 21: The Ten Tenors “Home for the Holidays,” 7:30 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, St. Petersburg; $47.50 and up.
EDM
Nov. 24: Lindsey Stirling with special guest Alexander Jean, 8 p.m., Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa; $59 and up
