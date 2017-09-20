Bars & Clubs: Sept. 21-27

Email Bars & Clubs listings to calendar@bradenton.com. Information is due 10 days in advance of publication.
Manatee
Acoustic
Bridge Tender Inn & Dockside Bar
Never miss a local story.
Live music nightly. Tiki Trivia 3 p.m. and Karaoke 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Stone Crab Steve Arvey, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Live music nightly. 135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-4849.
Freckled Fin Restaurant and Public House
Live music nightly. 101 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-251-3930.
Island Time Bar and Grill
Live music most nights. 111 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach, 941-782-1122.
Wicked Cantina
Live music most Wednesday-Saturday evenings. 101 Seventh St. N., Bradenton Beach, 941-281-2990 or wickedcantina.com.
Country
Joyland
Country line dance classes 7-9 p.m. and DJ Trevor all night Wednesdays, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Live music and DJ Trevor Fridays, doors open at 7 p.m. Live music and DJ Trevor Saturdays, doors open at 7 p.m. 5220 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-756-6060 or joylandcountry.com.
Rock/blues
Aces Live
Bradenton Blues Fest sponsor party featuring Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones, 6:30-10 p.m. Sept. 21. Ship of Fools, 8 p.m. Sept. 22; $5. The Lauren Mitchell Band, 8 p.m. Sept. 23; $5. Acoustic Jam with Stretch, noon-4 p.m. and Jason Haram Band, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 24. The Klick, 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Mark Skey and Frenz Jam, 7 p.m. Mondays. Albert Bahsor, 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Empty Pockets Jam, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Lunchtime trivia, noon Thursdays. Albert Bashor Acoustic HH, 4 p.m. Fridays. All shows are non-smoking. 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., Bradenton, 941-795-3886 or aceslivemusic.com.
Banana Factory
Live music most nights. 6916 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-758-5249.
Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub & Grill
Bedlam, 6 p.m. and Flight 19, 10 p.m. Sept. 22. Gumbo Boogie, 6-10 p.m. Sept. 23. 4th annual Bradenton Bar Wars,a competition between local bar staffs, 7 p.m. Sept. 25. Karaoke party, 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Don Huntsinger, 5 p.m. Mondays. Taylor and Taylor, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Rye Road Unplugged, 6-10 p.m. Thursdays. 6218 Cortez Road, 941-794-2489 or clancysirishsportspub.com.
Cork’s Cigar Bar
Live music, 7 p.m., DJ, 10 p.m. Saturdays. 425 Old Main St., 941-744-2589 or corkscigarbar.com.
Cortez Clam Factory
Clam Jam, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Live music most nights. 10104 Cortez Road, 941-798-9898.
Cortez Kitchen
Kettle of Fish, Sept. 22. Charlie Morris Band, Sept. 23. Terry Helm, Sept. 24. Live entertainment Friday-Sunday. 4528 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-9404.
D. Coy Duck’s
Live music Friday and Saturday. 5410 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, 941-778-5888.
Drift In No. 1
Janine, 8-11 p.m. Mondays. Russ, 7-11 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Chip, 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. Will Scott, 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays. Mystery band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sundays. 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-9088.
Drift In No. 2
Mike McConnell, 8 p.m.-midnight Mondays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Faultline, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays. 2709 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-755-9825.
Fraternal Order of Eagles, Eagle Village, Aerie 3171
Carolyn Davis Band, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 21. Franky Allan, 4-7 p.m. Sept. 24. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-720-1863.
The Last Call Tavern
Karaoke 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. 2604 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-744-1586.
Mattison’s City Grille
The Glass Onion Band, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22. 101 Riverfront Blvd., #120, Bradenton, 941-896-9660.
Motorworks Brewing
Mondays: Trivia Night 7 p.m. Tuesdays: Live music, 6 p.m., Yoga 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays: Karaoke night 8 p.m. Thursdays: Scott Curts live, 6 p.m., free poker 7 p.m. Friday: Savannah Brady Band, 7-11 p.m. Saturday: Memphis Rub, 8 p.m. Sunday: Live music and free poker, 3 p.m., Pet Extravaganza (1-4 p.m. third Sundays only). All shows no cover. NFL/College football on Saturday and Sundays. 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-567-6218 or motorworksbrewing.com.
Oneco Rose Bar and Package
Mac and Mack Duo, 7-11 p.m. Fridays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Karaoke with Faye, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. 103 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-756-8790.
Peggy’s Corral
301 Travelers Band, 9 p.m. Sept. 22. Matt Brown, 9 p.m. Sept. 23. 4X Band, noon-4 p.m. Sept. 24. Peggy’s $ Wed Nite Club, 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursdays Ladies Night, 9 p.m. Thursdays. Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 4511 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto, 941-729-5442 or peggyscoral.net.
Polo Grill & Bar
DJ Shevonne Philidor, 9 p.m. Sept. 1. 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. 941-782-0899, pologrillandbar.com.
Steel City Bar and Grill
Karaoke and DJ entertainment Fridays. Pool League tournaments and DJ entertainment Saturdays. Live music, cornhole games and block party Sundays. 5254 SR 64 E., Bradenton, 941-243-3867.
Swordfish Grill
Tim Chandler, noon Sundays. Natural Vibes, 5:30 p.m. Mondays. Strictly Blues with Jason Haram, 7 p.m. Thursdays. 4628 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-2035.
Woody’s River Roo
Randy McNeely, 6 p.m. Sept. 21. Duane, 4 p.m. and Andy Pursell Band, 7 p.m. Sept. 22. Lacey Jane, 2 p.m. and Gamble Creek Band, 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Standing Waves, 1 p.m. and Derek Lesh, 5 p.m. Sept. 24. Robert and Wolfie, 6 p.m. Sept. 27. Butch Casteller, 6 p.m. Sept. 28. Karaoke, 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Music most nights. 5717 18th St. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2391 or woodysriverroo.com.
Sarasota
Comedy
McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre
1923 Ringling Blvd., 941-925-3869 or mccurdyscomedy.com.
Oldies
The Starlite Room
John Russo, “the singing bartender,” singing songs from the the Great American Songbook and more in the Upstairs Lounge, 4-7 p.m. Fridays. 1001 Cocoanut Ave., 941-702-5613.
Rock/blues
Blue Rooster
Damon Fowler, Sept. 21. JP Soars and The Red Hots, Sept. 22. Kettle of Fish, Sept. 23. Al Fuller’s blues jam, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Gospel Brunch with Truality and Sarasota Blues Jam, Sundays. 1525 Fourth St., 941-388-7539.
Five O’Clock Club
Live music showcasing a varied selection of musical talent: Blues, Funk, Pop, R&B, Rock, Motown, Ska, Reggae, DJ’s and more - from local and national acts. 1930 Hillview St., 941-366-5555.
Fogartyville
Steve Arvey’s jazz session, 7-10 p.m. Mondays. 525 Kumquat Ct. Information: 941-894-6469.
The Gator Club
Live music Thursday-Saturdays. 1490 Main St., 941-366-5969 or thegatorclub.com.
Mattison’s City Grille
Russel at noon, and Debbie Keeton Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m. Sundays. Lisa Ridings Band, 6 p.m. Mondays and 8 p.m. Saturdays. Local band of the week, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays. The Venturas, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Local band of the week, 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays. Glass Onion Band, every third Friday of the month. Corner of Lemon and Main streets, 941-330-0440.
Top 40
Mattison’s Forty One
Live music most nights. 7275 S. Tamiami Trail, 941-921-3400 or mattisons.com.
Comments