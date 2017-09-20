Weekend

Bars & Clubs: Sept. 21-27

September 20, 2017 12:26 PM

Email Bars & Clubs listings to calendar@bradenton.com. Information is due 10 days in advance of publication.

Manatee

Acoustic

Bridge Tender Inn & Dockside Bar

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Live music nightly. Tiki Trivia 3 p.m. and Karaoke 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Stone Crab Steve Arvey, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Live music nightly. 135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-4849.

Freckled Fin Restaurant and Public House

Live music nightly. 101 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-251-3930.

Island Time Bar and Grill

Live music most nights. 111 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach, 941-782-1122.

Wicked Cantina

Live music most Wednesday-Saturday evenings. 101 Seventh St. N., Bradenton Beach, 941-281-2990 or wickedcantina.com.

Country

Joyland

Country line dance classes 7-9 p.m. and DJ Trevor all night Wednesdays, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Live music and DJ Trevor Fridays, doors open at 7 p.m. Live music and DJ Trevor Saturdays, doors open at 7 p.m. 5220 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-756-6060 or joylandcountry.com.

Rock/blues

Aces Live

Bradenton Blues Fest sponsor party featuring Doug Deming & The Jewel Tones, 6:30-10 p.m. Sept. 21. Ship of Fools, 8 p.m. Sept. 22; $5. The Lauren Mitchell Band, 8 p.m. Sept. 23; $5. Acoustic Jam with Stretch, noon-4 p.m. and Jason Haram Band, 5-9 p.m. Sept. 24. The Klick, 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Mark Skey and Frenz Jam, 7 p.m. Mondays. Albert Bahsor, 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Empty Pockets Jam, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Lunchtime trivia, noon Thursdays. Albert Bashor Acoustic HH, 4 p.m. Fridays. All shows are non-smoking. 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., Bradenton, 941-795-3886 or aceslivemusic.com.

Banana Factory

Live music most nights. 6916 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-758-5249.

Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub & Grill

Bedlam, 6 p.m. and Flight 19, 10 p.m. Sept. 22. Gumbo Boogie, 6-10 p.m. Sept. 23. 4th annual Bradenton Bar Wars,a competition between local bar staffs, 7 p.m. Sept. 25. Karaoke party, 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Don Huntsinger, 5 p.m. Mondays. Taylor and Taylor, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Rye Road Unplugged, 6-10 p.m. Thursdays. 6218 Cortez Road, 941-794-2489 or clancysirishsportspub.com.

Cork’s Cigar Bar

Live music, 7 p.m., DJ, 10 p.m. Saturdays. 425 Old Main St., 941-744-2589 or corkscigarbar.com.

Cortez Clam Factory

Clam Jam, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Live music most nights. 10104 Cortez Road, 941-798-9898.

Cortez Kitchen

Kettle of Fish, Sept. 22. Charlie Morris Band, Sept. 23. Terry Helm, Sept. 24. Live entertainment Friday-Sunday. 4528 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-9404.

D. Coy Duck’s

Live music Friday and Saturday. 5410 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, 941-778-5888.

Drift In No. 1

Janine, 8-11 p.m. Mondays. Russ, 7-11 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Chip, 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. Will Scott, 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays. Mystery band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sundays. 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-9088.

Drift In No. 2

Mike McConnell, 8 p.m.-midnight Mondays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Faultline, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays. 2709 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-755-9825.

Fraternal Order of Eagles, Eagle Village, Aerie 3171

Carolyn Davis Band, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 21. Franky Allan, 4-7 p.m. Sept. 24. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-720-1863.

The Last Call Tavern

Karaoke 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. 2604 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-744-1586.

Mattison’s City Grille

The Glass Onion Band, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22. 101 Riverfront Blvd., #120, Bradenton, 941-896-9660.

Motorworks Brewing

Mondays: Trivia Night 7 p.m. Tuesdays: Live music, 6 p.m., Yoga 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays: Karaoke night 8 p.m. Thursdays: Scott Curts live, 6 p.m., free poker 7 p.m. Friday: Savannah Brady Band, 7-11 p.m. Saturday: Memphis Rub, 8 p.m. Sunday: Live music and free poker, 3 p.m., Pet Extravaganza (1-4 p.m. third Sundays only). All shows no cover. NFL/College football on Saturday and Sundays. 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-567-6218 or motorworksbrewing.com.

Oneco Rose Bar and Package

Mac and Mack Duo, 7-11 p.m. Fridays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Karaoke with Faye, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. 103 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-756-8790.

Peggy’s Corral

301 Travelers Band, 9 p.m. Sept. 22. Matt Brown, 9 p.m. Sept. 23. 4X Band, noon-4 p.m. Sept. 24. Peggy’s $ Wed Nite Club, 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursdays Ladies Night, 9 p.m. Thursdays. Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 4511 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto, 941-729-5442 or peggyscoral.net.

Polo Grill & Bar

DJ Shevonne Philidor, 9 p.m. Sept. 1. 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. 941-782-0899, pologrillandbar.com.

Steel City Bar and Grill

Karaoke and DJ entertainment Fridays. Pool League tournaments and DJ entertainment Saturdays. Live music, cornhole games and block party Sundays. 5254 SR 64 E., Bradenton, 941-243-3867.

Swordfish Grill

Tim Chandler, noon Sundays. Natural Vibes, 5:30 p.m. Mondays. Strictly Blues with Jason Haram, 7 p.m. Thursdays. 4628 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-2035.

Woody’s River Roo

Randy McNeely, 6 p.m. Sept. 21. Duane, 4 p.m. and Andy Pursell Band, 7 p.m. Sept. 22. Lacey Jane, 2 p.m. and Gamble Creek Band, 7 p.m. Sept. 23. Standing Waves, 1 p.m. and Derek Lesh, 5 p.m. Sept. 24. Robert and Wolfie, 6 p.m. Sept. 27. Butch Casteller, 6 p.m. Sept. 28. Karaoke, 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Music most nights. 5717 18th St. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2391 or woodysriverroo.com.

Sarasota

Comedy

McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre

1923 Ringling Blvd., 941-925-3869 or mccurdyscomedy.com.

Oldies

The Starlite Room

John Russo, “the singing bartender,” singing songs from the the Great American Songbook and more in the Upstairs Lounge, 4-7 p.m. Fridays. 1001 Cocoanut Ave., 941-702-5613.

Rock/blues

Blue Rooster

Damon Fowler, Sept. 21. JP Soars and The Red Hots, Sept. 22. Kettle of Fish, Sept. 23. Al Fuller’s blues jam, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Gospel Brunch with Truality and Sarasota Blues Jam, Sundays. 1525 Fourth St., 941-388-7539.

Five O’Clock Club

Live music showcasing a varied selection of musical talent: Blues, Funk, Pop, R&B, Rock, Motown, Ska, Reggae, DJ’s and more - from local and national acts. 1930 Hillview St., 941-366-5555.

Fogartyville

Steve Arvey’s jazz session, 7-10 p.m. Mondays. 525 Kumquat Ct. Information: 941-894-6469.

The Gator Club

Live music Thursday-Saturdays. 1490 Main St., 941-366-5969 or thegatorclub.com.

Mattison’s City Grille

Russel at noon, and Debbie Keeton Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m. Sundays. Lisa Ridings Band, 6 p.m. Mondays and 8 p.m. Saturdays. Local band of the week, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays. The Venturas, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Local band of the week, 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays. Glass Onion Band, every third Friday of the month. Corner of Lemon and Main streets, 941-330-0440.

Top 40

Mattison’s Forty One

Live music most nights. 7275 S. Tamiami Trail, 941-921-3400 or mattisons.com.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving

    This Thanksgiving season, Matthew McConaughey and Wild Turkey gave thanks to the bourbon brand’s hometown by delivering 4,500 turkeys to every household in Lawrenceburg, KY on his birthday. Today Wild Turkey is releasing the full Wild Turkey Gives Back video, chronicling their efforts to feed the entire town along with a team of more than 250 volunteers. There were a few fun moments and surprises along the way, including Matthew surprising a bride on her wedding day and crashing a Saturday afternoon craft club.

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving 4:54

Wild Turkey Bourbon & Matthew McConaughey Give Back for Thanksgiving
Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 2: Bad acting, bad editing 5:16

Review | MTV's 'Siesta Key' Episode 2: Bad acting, bad editing
Review | MTV's Siesta Key Episode 1 - Reality show or a super long commercial? 6:18

Review | MTV's Siesta Key Episode 1 - Reality show or a super long commercial?

View More Video