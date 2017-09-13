Concerts: Sept. 14-20

Manatee
Classical
Sept. 24: “Dreamscapes,” Sarasota Music Viva, 5:30 p.m., Manatee Performing Arts Center; $15.
Sarasota
Classical
Sept. 28: “Tango Time,” Sarasota Orchestra Chamber Soiree 1, 5:30 p.m., Holley Hall; $35 and up.
Oct. 7: Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota: “Piano Grand II,” 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Sarasota Opera House; $20-$55.
Oct. 8: “Collage,” Sarasota Orchestra Chamber Soiree 2, 5:30 p.m., Holley Hall; $35 and up.
Oct. 11-14: “By Special Arrangement,” Sarasota Orchestra Chamber Great Escapes 1, various times, Holley Hall; $39 and up.
Oct. 28-29: Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota: “Music in Literature - Calidore String Quartet,” 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 29, Historic Asolo Theater; $25-$45.
Experimental
Oct. 7: Amernet String Quartet with Rachel Calloway, 8 p.m., Mildred Sanier Pavilion, New College; $15.
Tampa/St. Petersburg
Broadway/Movie
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: The Florida Orchestra: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $45 and up.
Nov. 12: “La La Land In Concert,” 8 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, Aug. 18; $45.
Country
Sept. 16: Brad Paisley, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $36 and up.
Sept. 20: Mumford & Sons, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $41.25.
Sept. 24: Zac Brown Band, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $47 and up.
Oct. 13: Florida Georgia Line, Nelly and Chris Lane, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $52 and up.
Oct. 20: Tim McGraw, 7:30 p.m. Amalie Arena; $69.50 and up.
Folk
Oct. 16: Michael McDermott, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $30.50.
Pop
Sept. 19: Hanson, 7 p.m., Jannus Live; $39.50 and up.
Rock/blues
Sept. 23: Florida Björkestra: Buffyfest, 8 p.m., Palladium; $25 and up.
Oct. 11: Chris Thile, 7 p.m., Straz Center; $35.50 and up.
Oct. 19: Bruno Mars, 8 p.m., Amalie Arena; $41.25 and up.
