Performing Arts: Sept. 7-13

Manatee
Theater
Island Players
“Happy Birthday,” Sept. 21-Oct. 10. All tickets are $20. 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, 941-778-5755.
Manatee Performing Arts Center
Stone Hall: “Mame,” Sept. 14-Oct. 1. “A Little Night Music,” Oct. 26-Nov. 12. “Annie,” Nov. 30-Dec. 18. “Nine,” Jan. 11-28. “Hunchback of Notre Dame,” Feb. 15-March 4. “Little Women,” March 22-April 8. “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” April 26-May 13. Kiwanis Theater: “The Father,” through Sept. 10. “Anna in the Tropics,” Oct. 12-29. “Flowers for Algernon,” Nov. 30-Dec. 17. “Driving Miss Daisy,” Jan. 25-Feb. 11. “Baby,” March 1-18. “Good,” April 5-22. Tickets: $27-$37. 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-748-5875 or manateeplayers.com.
Sarasota
Dance
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Fred Astaire Dance Studio Fall Showcase, 7 p.m. Oct. 8; $43.55 and up. 777 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org.
Theater
Florida Studio Theatre
John C. Summer Cabaret Season: “Roar: The Music of the 1920s and Beyond,” through Sept. 24. All Summer Cabaret tickets are $36 and up. Children’s Theatre: “The “Kids Comedy Lab,” a show for kids of all ages, 2 p.m., doors open at 1 p.m. Saturdays; $6, free to children ages 5 and younger. 1241 N. Palm Ave. 941-366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.
The Players Centre for Performing Arts
Pre-season show: “The Crucible,” through Sept. 10; $27 and up. Broadway Season: “The Will Rogers Follies,” Sept. 27-Oct. 15; “Friday Night Live,” 8 p.m. Fridays; $18. Unless otherwise noted all tickets are $25-$30. 838 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-365-2494 or theplayers.org.
Urbanite Theatre
“Pilgrims,” through Sept. 10; $5-$29. 1487 Second St., Sarasota, $24. 941-321-1397 or urbanitetheatre.com.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
“In the Heights,” Oct. 11-Nov. 18; $22-$39.50.1646 10th Way, 941-366-1505 or wbttroupe.org.
St. Petersburg
Theater
Mahaffey Theater
Marlon Wayans, 8 p.m. Sept. 16; $30 and up. John Mulaney, 7 p.m. Sept. 28; $35 and up. Bill Burr, 7 and 10 p.m. Oct. 6; $42.50 and up. 400 First St. S., 727-892-5767 or themahaffey.com.
Tampa
Theater
Amalie Arena
Chris Tucker, 8 p.m. Sept. 8; $41.75 and up. Disney on Ice: “Frozen,” Sept. 29-Oct. 1; $46 and up. 401 Channelside Drive, 813-301-2500 or amaliearena.com.
David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts
“The Flick,” through Sept. 24; $28 and up. “Rent,” Sept. 19-24; $31 and up. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in Concert, Sept. 29-Oct. 1; $45 and up. Anderson Cooper and Amdy Cohen, 8 p.m. Oct. 7; $59.50 and up. “The Threepenny Opera,” Oct. 18-Nov. 12; $29.50. Neil deGrasse Tyson: “An Astrophysisist Reads the Newspaper,” Oct. 19; $45-$250. Siro-A: Techno Circus, Oct. 22; $35-$50. 1010 N. MacInnes Place, 813-229-7827 or strazcenter.org.
Comments