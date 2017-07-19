Concerts: July 20-26

Sarasota
Gospel
July 22: The Ditchfield Family Singers, 2 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, 8751 Fruitville Road; $15.
Oldies
Sept. 8: Tony Bennett, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $57 and up.
Tampa/St. Petersburg
Acoustic
July 25: Shawn Mendes, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $43.75 and up.
Broadway/Movie
Aug. 18: “La La Land In Concert,” 8 p.m., Mahaffey Theater, Aug. 18; $45.
Sept. 29-Oct. 1: The Florida Orchestra: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $45 and up.
Country
Sept. 12: John Moreland, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $25 and up.
Sept. 16: Brad Paisley, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $36 and up.
Sept. 20: Mumford & Sons, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $41.25.
Sept. 24: Zac Brown Band, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $47 and up.
Oldies
Sept. 10: I Love the 90’s: TLC, Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, All-4-One, 6:30 p.m., Al Lang Stadium, 230 First St. S.E., St. Petersburg; $44.50 and up.
Opera
Aug. 6: Matinee Opera Players sing Wagner, Verdi and Schubert: “Summer Lovin,” and Divonicci, 3 p.m., Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N., Pinellas Park; Pay-what-you-can.
Pop
Sept. 19: Hanson, 7 p.m., Jannus Live; $39.50 and up.
Rap
Sept. 1: Kendrick Lamar, YG and D.R.A.M., 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $35.75 and up.
Rock/blues
July 28: Lady Antebellum, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $22 and up.
Aug. 1: Nickelback and Daughtry, 6 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $28 and up.
Aug. 2: Foreigner, Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $29 and up.
Aug. 6: The Isley Brothers, 7 p.m., The Mahaffey; $59.50 and up.
Aug. 11: Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey, 7 p.m., Amalie Arena; $36 and up.
Aug. 13: John Mayer’s “The Search for Everything” World Tour, 7 p.m. Aug. 13; $35.50.
Aug. 18: Jason Aldean, Chris Young and Kane Brown, 7 p.m. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $34 and up.
Aug. 20: Classic Albums Live: Supertramp’s “Breakfast in America,” and The Eagles’ “Hotel California,” 7 p.m.; $25 and up.
Aug. 29: Ed Sheeran, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $39.50 and up.
Sept. 1: Maxwell, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $45 and up.
Sept. 5: Green Day, Catfish and The Bottlemen, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $34 and up.
Sept. 13: Depeche Mode, 7:30 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $51 and up.
Sept. 23: Florida Björkestra: Buffyfest, 8 p.m., Palladium; $25 and up.
