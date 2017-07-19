Things to do: JUly 20-26

Fairs, festivals & more
Christmas in July
Selby Public Library will host a Christmas in July sale 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. July 20-22 at Friends of Selby Library Bookstore, 1331 First St., Sarasota. Find donated books, rare and collectible books and gifts, including jewelry, giftware, accessories, decor items, and CDs and holiday decorations. Proceeds will benefit Selby Public Library. Donations are accepted. Information: 941-861-1140 or selbylibraryfriends.org.
Van Wezel’s Friday Fest
Friday Fest, a free outdoor summertime concert series will be 5-9 p.m. July 21, with live music by Kettle of Fish, at the Bayside Lawn at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Bring blankets or chairs. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Coolers are not allowed. Information: 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org.
Mixon’s Fruit Farms Summer Arts and Crafts Fair
Mixon’s will host Summer Arts and Crafts Fairs 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 22 and every fourth Saturday of the month through September at 2525 27th St. E., Bradenton. Information: 941-748-5829 or mixon.com.
Goodwill, Bradenton Marauders “Star Wars Night”
Goodwill Manasota and the Bradenton Marauders are partnering on a Star Wars Night for the July 22 game against the Clearwater Threshers at LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Attendees are invited to dress as their favorite Star Wars characters. Members of the 501st Legion will be there in costume and there will be a Star Wars-themed jersey auction and fireworks after the game. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., first pitch at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $15. Information: 941-747-3031 or experiencegoodwill.org/marauders.
Chagall Family Saturdays
Spend Saturday mornings enjoying fun art and nature activities inspired by the Chagall exhibition 10 a.m.-noon Saturdays through July 22 at Marie Selby Gardens, 900 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. Tickets: $20-$25 adults, $10-$15 children ages 4-17, free for members; $10-$15 members’ guests. Information: 941-366-5731 or selby.org/events.
Beach Market at Coquina Beach
Stroll the Beach Market and find local artists, arts and crafts, jewelry, fresh produce, plants, apparel, pottery, purses, collectibles, pet products, health and beauty items and more 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays, November through July at 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach. There will be a blood drive 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Information: 941-518-4431.
Tampa Theatre Annual Summer Classics Movie Series
The Summer Classics lineup celebrates eight decades of extraordinary filmmaking, and are “Young Frankenstein” July 23, “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad World” July 30, “Reservoir Dogs” Aug. 6, “The Wizard of Oz” Aug. 12-13, “Grease,” a sing-along event, Aug. 20, “Casablanca” Aug. 26-27, and “Metropolis” Sept. 3. All movie times are 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for Tampa Theatre members. The theatre is at 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Information: 813-274-8981 or tampatheatre.org.
Bingo
American Legion Post 24
Bingo. Public welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489. 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Casa Loma Mobile Home Park Clubhouse
Bingo. Licensed food vendor available. 105 52nd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-761-7788. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m.Wednesdays.
Fairlane Acres
Bingo. 819 49th Ave. Terr. W., Bradenton, 941-739-5365. 6:15 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays (doors lock at 6 p.m.).
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Bingo. Great food. 505 26th St. W., Palmetto, 941-729-3891 or holycrossdov.org. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Wednesdays.
Pictown Estates
Bingo. Free snacks at half time. 1201 50th Plaza W., Bradenton, 941-758-1160. 7 p.m., doors 6 p.m., Mondays.
Tidevue Estates
Bingo. Tidevue Estates Clubhouse, 4214 11th St. Ct. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2557. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Fridays through April 28.
Dances
Bella Danza Dance and Ballroom
Friday beginner group lessons 6 p.m., Latin class 7 p.m., dance social 8-9:30 p.m. Additional classes are offered. 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 305, Bradenton. $10. 941-465-1031 or belladanzaballroom.com.
Bradenton Dance Center
Thursday night group lesson and dance party 7-9 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Singles and couples are welcome. Complimentary dance evaluation. Complete schedule is available online. $10. 6006 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-792-7410 or bradentondance.com.
Bradenton Woman’s Club
Dance, featuring live music, is open to the public. Singles are welcome. BYOB, sodas available. Smoke-free facility. Proceeds will benefit renovation of the clubhouse, built in 1921. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. 941-773-0177 or bradentonwomansclub.com. 8-11 p.m., lessons 7-8 p.m. Fridays.
West Coast Woman’s Club of Manatee County
Aug. 12 Let’s Dance!, a social dance every second Saturday of each month with music by Ellsworth and Company at H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. Light snacks will be provided. Water and sodas are available for purchase. Queen of Hearts fundraiser. BYOB. Cost: $10. Information: 941-447-8238.
Adult Social Dance Club
Come with or without partner to a dance party 7:10-10:30 p.m. featuring live dance music plus a DJ. An optional free dance lesson is 6:40-7:10 p.m. Free snacks will be served. Ice, soft drinks and sodas are available for purchase. BYOB. $10. YMCA, 1075 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, 941-756-8303. Select Saturdays.
Farmers markets
Downtown Bradenton Farmers Market
The Bradenton Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors offering locally grown fruits, vegetables, plants, organic products, prepared foods, work of local artists and craftspeople and the Rainbow Kitchen featuring food demonstrations and tastings. A Kids’ Corner will be every first Saturday of the month. Old Main Street, Bradenton, 941-840-0017 or bradentonfarmersmarket.com. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays October-May.
Central Sarasota Farmers Market
The Central Sarasota Farmers Market features locally grown fresh produce, local artisan products, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Florida House Learning Center, 4454 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota, 941-677-0078 or centralsarasotafarmersmarket.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Phillippi Farmhouse Market
The Phillippi Farmhouse Market features locally grown produce, organic fruits and vegetables, food trucks, local artisans, plants and live music each week. Free tours of the Edson Keith Mansion at 10 a.m. Leashed dogs are welcome. Edson Keith Mansion, 5500 S. Tamiami Trial, Sarasota, 941-316-1309 or scgov.net. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 5-April 26.
Sarasota Farmers Market
Fresh produce, plants, coffee, crafts, food and more. Lemon Avenue at the intersection of Main Street, Sarasota, 941-951-2656. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Social clubs
American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24
Lunch is served 11-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11-4 p.m. Saturdays. Dinner, varied menu, 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Bingo 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays. Ladies Auxiliary sponsored Bingo 1-3 p.m., wings-and-things 5-7 p.m., karaoke with Franky Allen 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Dancing and live music 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Foxhole Lounge: hot dogs, pretzels and pizza 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m., dancing and live music by Bob Dewart Band with Eddie Tobin on piano 2-5 p.m. Sundays; $6. Smoke free. The public is welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489 or americanlegionpost24.com.
American Legion Post 312
Queen of Hearts drawing, 7 p.m. Monday; bar poker, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Wings and strings, 6-9 p.m. first and third Thursday; dinner 5-7 p.m. and music 6-10 p.m. Fridays; music 2-6 p.m. Saturdays; and $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sundays. 1610 67th Ave. E., Oneco, 941-758-6616.
American Legion Post 325
Tacos and dart tournament, Tuesdays. Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Music, 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. Feather Your Nest 1-3 p.m., hot dogs, Sundays. 3420 U.S. 301, Ellenton, 941-981-3819.
AmVets Post 301
Sunday bar bingo and wings 5-7 p.m. Open daily at 10 a.m. 2443 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-722-0393.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
Enjoy dinner with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Bar Bingo 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Karaoke 7-10 p.m. third Sunday each month. Service office hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. 111 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-5425.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 3171
Breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m., Feather Your Nest 2-5 p.m., “Party in the Pavilion” with music 4-7 p.m. Sundays; breakfast $7. Tacos and more 4-7 p.m., bar poker 5-7 p.m. Mondays. Various mini meals $5, 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays. A weekly varied menu dinner is served 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Fun night 5-7:30 p.m., music 6-9 p.m., Thursdays. Family fish fry 5-7 p.m., Feather Your Nest 7-9 p.m., Fridays; Fish $7, Steak $10. Bar Poker 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
Marine Corps League Desoto Detachment 588
All past and present military personnel and their guests are welcome to the Bunker Bar for fellowship, camaraderie, entertainment, and refreshments. Bar hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 5225 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-301-4598.
North Manatee American Legion Post 309
Lunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Bingo, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Bar poker, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays. Feather your nest 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. 2419 Bayshore Road, Palmetto, 941-722-8689.
VFW Post 2488
Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Fridays. Karaoke with Bob Dunn, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Fish fry, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. 810 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-9588.
VFW Post 9226
Euchre, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m. featuring entertainment, Saturdays. Bar poker 4:30 p.m. first and third Sunday of each month. Feather your nest, 4:30-6:30 p.m., progressive jackpot, Mondays. Individual Trivia game, 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Hot dogs for $1 on Thursdays, Sundays-Mondays and Wednesdays. The public is welcome. 3511 12th St. E., Ellenton, 941-729-8535.
VFW Palma Sola Post 10141
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Monday night dinner, 5-7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats 4-6:30 p.m., bingo 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome to all dinners and events. 5105 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-794-6394.
Coming soon
All Florida Championship Rodeo
The Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo will host the Cattleman’s Ranch Rodeo 6 p.m. July 28-29 at Arcadia Rodeo Arena, 124 Heard St., Arcadia. The event will feature cowboys and cowgirls from local ranches performing every day duties such as sorting, branding, bronc riding, double mugging and the cow hide race. Admission is $5. Information: 863-494-2014 or arcadiarodeo.com.
Music on Main
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert 6-9 p.m. Aug. 4 featuring music by The Klick. Wine and food sales will benefit the Tiny Hands Foundation. Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet.
Village of the Arts monthly art walk
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, and three five-star restaurants serving delectable foods 6-9:30 p.m. Aug. 4 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 5. There will be opening receptions for new shows, special guests throughout the Village, and live music. Village of the Arts, 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, villageofthearts.com.
Sarasota Jungle Gardens Back-to-School Celebration
Sarasota Jungle Gardens’ “Back to School Bash” is the perfect way to enjoy a little more fun before school schedules take over. For two days, Aug. 5 and 6, adults may bring up to three children each for free with the purchase of a full-priced adult admission. Families can enjoy feeding flamingos, holding alligators, watching interactive animal shows and exploring acres of jungle paradise. Admission: $17.99 adults, $16.99 seniors 65 and over. The park is at 3701 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Information: 941-355-5305 or sarasotajunglegardens.com.
St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk
The Waterfront Arts District, Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District, and the Warehouse Arts District become one arts destination for the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk 5-9 p.m. Aug. 12. Free parking is available. Downtown St. Petersburg. Download a map and list of participants at stpeteartsalliance.org.
WWE Live Summerslam Heatwave Tour
Watch the greatest superstars in sports entertainment at the WWE Live Summerslam Heatwave Tour 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Dr., Tampa. WWE Superstars scheduled to appear are Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi, Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Dolph Zigger, The New Day, Sami Zayn, and many more. Tickets: $20 and up. Information: 800-745-3000 or wwe.com.
Ghost Spirit and Orb Walks
Bunker Hill Vineyard will host “Spirit and Orb Walks” 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at Bunker Hill Vineyards and Winery, 8905 Bunker Hill Road, Duette. Guests must arrive by 6:30 p.m. for a 30-minute indoctrination and discussion of the night’s walk and activities. Guests are asked to bring cameras with a night flash, EVP recorders, EMF recorders, digital temperature recorders, and extra batteries. The “Spirit & Orb Walks” will begin promptly at 7 p.m. and will last until approximately 9 p.m. Reservations are required and are limited to those 18 years of age or older. Cost: $10. Information: 941-776-0418 or bunkerhillvine@aol.com.
Arena-style Monster Jam
The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series East, the most adrenaline charged, action-packed motorsports experience delivering edge-of-your-seat excitement, will be 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 19 at Amalie Arena 401 Channelside Dr., Tampa. Each competitor will drive three customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and the famous Monster Jam trucks as they face off in battles of strength, ability and perseverance. Premier athletes competing are: Grave Digger, El Toro Loco, Pirate’s Curse, Megalodon, Alien Invasion, Zombie, Monster Mutt Rottweiler, and Blue Thunder. There will be a Pit Party 10:30 a.m.-noon. Tickets: $15 and up. Information: 813-301-2500 or .
Ringling by the Bay
Watch the sunset at the Ringling’s Bolger Campiello and enjoy dancing to live music 5-8 p.m. Aug. 21. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Limited seating is available. Admission is included with Art after 5, free for members. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org/events.
