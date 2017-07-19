Performing Arts: July 20-26

Manatee
Theater
Island Players
“Happy Birthday,” Sept. 21-Oct. 10. All tickets are $20. 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, 941-778-5755.
Manatee Performing Arts Center
“Shrek the Musical,” 7 p.m. July 21 and 2 p.m. July 22. 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-748-5875 or manateeplayers.com.
Sarasota
Circus
Historic Asolo Theater
Bello Nock, “IncrediBello,” through July 29; $12-$15. 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-360-7399 or ringling.org.
Dance
Sarasota Contemporary Dance
“Timeline,” 7 p.m. July 20-21 and 2 p.m. July 23, “In The Round,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 29; $15-$25, both at New College of Florida Black Box Theatre, 5850 General Dougher Place, Hamilton Center. “Behind the Curtain with Millicant Johnnie,” 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 26, “Behind the Curtain with Rosanna Tavarez,” 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 27, and SCD Dance Repertory Showing, 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 27, all at New College of Florida College Hall, 351 College Dr.; $10. 941-359-0099. sarasotacontemporarydance.org.
Sarasota Cuban Ballet School
Intensive Showcase, 2 p.m. and Onstage Performance 7 p.m. July 29; $25 and up. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., 941-328-1300 or tickets.sarasotaopera.org.
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Fred Astaire Dance Studio Fall Showcase, 7 p.m. Oct. 8; $43.55 and up. 777 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org.
Theater
Asolo Repertory Theatre
FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training-Dog Days Theatre: “Relatively Speaking,” through July 30; $28 and up. 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 941-351-9010 or asolorep.org.
Florida Studio Theatre
John C. Summer Cabaret Season: “The Blue Eyed Bettys,” July 20-Aug. 20. “Roar: The Music of the Jazz Age,” Aug. 2-20; all Summer Cabaret tickets are $36 and up. Gompertz Theatre: “Double Wide,” Aug. 2-20; $36 and up. Keating Theatre: “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,” through Aug.6; $36 and up. Children’s Theatre: “The “Kids Comedy Lab,” a show for kids of all ages, 2 p.m., doors open at 1 p.m. Saturdays; $6, free to children ages 5 and younger. 1241 N. Palm Ave. 941-366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.
The Players Centre for Performing Arts
Summer Sizzler Series: “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” through July 23; $18. “Arsenic and Old Lace,” Aug. 9-20; $18. “Mammoth Bones,” Aug. 22-27; $15. Pre-season show: “The Crucible,” Aug. 13-Sept. 10; $27 and up. Broadway Season: “The Will Rogers Follies,” Sept. 27-Oct. 15; “Friday Night Live,” 8 p.m. Fridays; $18. Unless otherwise noted all tickets are $25-$30. 838 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-365-2494 or theplayers.org.
Urbanite Theatre
“Pilgrims,” Aug. 4-Sept. 10; $5-$29. 1487 Second St., Sarasota, $24. 941-321-1397 or urbanitetheatre.com.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
”Broadway in Black,” through July 23. Tickets: $39.50 adults, $22 students and active military with valid ID. 1646 10th Way, 941-366-1505 or wbttroupe.org.
St. Petersburg
Theater
American Stage
“Sex With Strangers,” through Aug. 6; $15 and up. 163 Third St. N., 727-823-7529 or americanstage.org.
freeFall Theatre
David Adjmi’s “Marie Antoinette,” through Aug. 13; $37 and up. 6099 Central Ave., 727-498-5205 or freefalltheatre.com.
Mahaffey Theater
“#Followme,” 3 p.m. Aug. 13; $20 and up. John Mulaney, 7 p.m. Sept. 28; $35 and up. 400 First St. S., 727-892-5767 or themahaffey.com.
Raymond James Theatre
American Stage Improv: Hawk and Wayne, 6 p.m. first Sundays through August 2017. House Teams Live! 6 p.m. third Sundays through August 2017; all Improv tickets are $12. 163 Third St. N., 727-823-7529.
Tampa
Theater
David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts
Caryl Churchill’s “Cloud 9,” through Aug. 6; $28 and up. Patel Conservatory: “The Lion King, Jr.,” July 20-23; $15 and up. Next Generation Ballet Summer Showcase, 7 p.m. July 21; $15 and up. “Paw Patrol Live!” July 29-30; $21.50 and up. “Motown, The Musical,” Aug. 8-13; $28.50 and up. Pole for a Purpose, 8 p.m. Aug. 12; $37.50 and up. “The Flick,” Aug. 30-Sept. 24; $28 and up. “Rent,” Sept. 19-24; $31 and up. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert, Sept. 29-Oct. 1; $45 and up. 1010 N. MacInnes Place, 813-229-7827 or strazcenter.org.
