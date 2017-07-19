Weekend

July 19, 2017 4:20 PM

Performing Arts: July 20-26

Manatee

Theater

Island Players

“Happy Birthday,” Sept. 21-Oct. 10. All tickets are $20. 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, 941-778-5755.

Manatee Performing Arts Center

“Shrek the Musical,” 7 p.m. July 21 and 2 p.m. July 22. 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-748-5875 or manateeplayers.com.

Sarasota

Circus

Historic Asolo Theater

Bello Nock, “IncrediBello,” through July 29; $12-$15. 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-360-7399 or ringling.org.

Dance

Sarasota Contemporary Dance

“Timeline,” 7 p.m. July 20-21 and 2 p.m. July 23, “In The Round,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 29; $15-$25, both at New College of Florida Black Box Theatre, 5850 General Dougher Place, Hamilton Center. “Behind the Curtain with Millicant Johnnie,” 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 26, “Behind the Curtain with Rosanna Tavarez,” 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 27, and SCD Dance Repertory Showing, 2:30-3:30 p.m. July 27, all at New College of Florida College Hall, 351 College Dr.; $10. 941-359-0099. sarasotacontemporarydance.org.

Sarasota Cuban Ballet School

Intensive Showcase, 2 p.m. and Onstage Performance 7 p.m. July 29; $25 and up. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., 941-328-1300 or tickets.sarasotaopera.org.

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Fred Astaire Dance Studio Fall Showcase, 7 p.m. Oct. 8; $43.55 and up. 777 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org.

Theater

Asolo Repertory Theatre

FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training-Dog Days Theatre: “Relatively Speaking,” through July 30; $28 and up. 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 941-351-9010 or asolorep.org.

Florida Studio Theatre

John C. Summer Cabaret Season: “The Blue Eyed Bettys,” July 20-Aug. 20. “Roar: The Music of the Jazz Age,” Aug. 2-20; all Summer Cabaret tickets are $36 and up. Gompertz Theatre: “Double Wide,” Aug. 2-20; $36 and up. Keating Theatre: “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,” through Aug.6; $36 and up. Children’s Theatre: “The “Kids Comedy Lab,” a show for kids of all ages, 2 p.m., doors open at 1 p.m. Saturdays; $6, free to children ages 5 and younger. 1241 N. Palm Ave. 941-366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.

The Players Centre for Performing Arts

Summer Sizzler Series: “The Marvelous Wonderettes,” through July 23; $18. “Arsenic and Old Lace,” Aug. 9-20; $18. “Mammoth Bones,” Aug. 22-27; $15. Pre-season show: “The Crucible,” Aug. 13-Sept. 10; $27 and up. Broadway Season: “The Will Rogers Follies,” Sept. 27-Oct. 15; “Friday Night Live,” 8 p.m. Fridays; $18. Unless otherwise noted all tickets are $25-$30. 838 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-365-2494 or theplayers.org.

Urbanite Theatre

“Pilgrims,” Aug. 4-Sept. 10; $5-$29. 1487 Second St., Sarasota, $24. 941-321-1397 or urbanitetheatre.com.

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

”Broadway in Black,” through July 23. Tickets: $39.50 adults, $22 students and active military with valid ID. 1646 10th Way, 941-366-1505 or wbttroupe.org.

St. Petersburg

Theater

American Stage

“Sex With Strangers,” through Aug. 6; $15 and up. 163 Third St. N., 727-823-7529 or americanstage.org.

freeFall Theatre

David Adjmi’s “Marie Antoinette,” through Aug. 13; $37 and up. 6099 Central Ave., 727-498-5205 or freefalltheatre.com.

Mahaffey Theater

“#Followme,” 3 p.m. Aug. 13; $20 and up. John Mulaney, 7 p.m. Sept. 28; $35 and up. 400 First St. S., 727-892-5767 or themahaffey.com.

Raymond James Theatre

American Stage Improv: Hawk and Wayne, 6 p.m. first Sundays through August 2017. House Teams Live! 6 p.m. third Sundays through August 2017; all Improv tickets are $12. 163 Third St. N., 727-823-7529.

Tampa

Theater

David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts

Caryl Churchill’s “Cloud 9,” through Aug. 6; $28 and up. Patel Conservatory: “The Lion King, Jr.,” July 20-23; $15 and up. Next Generation Ballet Summer Showcase, 7 p.m. July 21; $15 and up. “Paw Patrol Live!” July 29-30; $21.50 and up. “Motown, The Musical,” Aug. 8-13; $28.50 and up. Pole for a Purpose, 8 p.m. Aug. 12; $37.50 and up. “The Flick,” Aug. 30-Sept. 24; $28 and up. “Rent,” Sept. 19-24; $31 and up. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert, Sept. 29-Oct. 1; $45 and up. 1010 N. MacInnes Place, 813-229-7827 or strazcenter.org.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tide and Moon Jewelry owner shares craft of silversmithing

Tide and Moon Jewelry owner shares craft of silversmithing 1:24

Tide and Moon Jewelry owner shares craft of silversmithing
Squirrel proof? Not likely! Watch as thieving varmints outwit bird feeder technology 1:31

Squirrel proof? Not likely! Watch as thieving varmints outwit bird feeder technology
Watch this traffic stop turn into a marriage proposal 3:03

Watch this traffic stop turn into a marriage proposal

View More Video