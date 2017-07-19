Bars & Clubs: July 20-26

Email Bars & Clubs listings to calendar@bradenton.com. Information is due 10 days in advance of publication.
Manatee
Acoustic
Bridge Tender Inn & Dockside Bar
Live music nightly. 135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-4849.
Freckled Fin Restaurant and Public House
Live music nightly. 101 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-251-3930.
Island Time Bar and Grill
Live music most nights. 111 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach, 941-782-1122.
Wicked Cantina
Live music most Wednesday-Saturday evenings. 101 Seventh St. N., Bradenton Beach, 941-281-2990 or wickedcantina.com.
Country
Joyland
Country line dance classes 7-9 p.m. and DJ Trevor all night Wednesdays, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Live music and DJ Trevor Fridays, doors open at 7 p.m. Live music and DJ Trevor Saturdays, doors open at 7 p.m. 5220 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-756-6060 or joylandcountry.com.
Rock/blues
Aces Live
Bryan Lee, 7 p.m. July 20. Selwyn Birchwood, 8 p.m. July 21; $12-$15. Lauren Mitchell Band, 8 p.m. July 22; $5. Deb Callahan, 5 p.m. July 23; $10. Jam, noon Sundays. Mark Skey and Frenz Jam, 7 p.m. Mondays. Empty Pockets Jam, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Lunchtime trivia, noon Thursdays. Albert Bashor Acoustic HH, 4 p.m. Fridays. All shows are non-smoking. 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., Bradenton, 941-795-3886 or aceslivemusic.com.
The Beachhouse Restaurant
Live music most nights, 6-10 p.m. 200 Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach, 941-779-2222.
Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub & Grill
NeXXLevel 6 p.m., Doctor Drive 10 p.m., July 21. Karen and Jimmy, 6 p.m. July 22. Jack Tamburine, 5 p.m. July 23. TC and The Trouble Makers, 6 p.m. July 25. Karaoke party, 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Don Huntsinger, 5 p.m. Mondays. Taylor and Taylor, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Rye Road Unplugged, 6-10 p.m. Thursdays. 6218 Cortez Road, 941-794-2489 or clancysirishsportspub.com.
Cork’s Cigar Bar
Live music, 7 p.m., DJ, 10 p.m. Saturdays. 425 Old Main St., 941-744-2589 or corkscigarbar.com.
Cortez Clam Factory
Al Denaldi, 6 p.m. July 20. Crossoever, 8 p.m. July 21. Carolyn Davis Band, 8 p.m. July 22. David Smash, 6 p.m. July 23. Hot Rod Johnson, 6 p.m. July 24. Pam and Rick, 6 p.m. July 26. Clam Jam, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Live music most nights. 10104 Cortez Road, 941-798-9898.
Cortez Kitchen
Eric Von, July 21. Charlie Morris Band, July 22. Tropix, July 23. Live entertainment Friday-Sunday. 4528 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-9404.
D. Coy Duck’s
Live music Friday and Saturday. 5410 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, 941-778-5888.
Drift In No. 1
Janine, 8-11 p.m. Mondays. Russ, 7-11 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Chip, 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. Will Scott, 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays. Mystery band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sundays. 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-9088.
Drift In No. 2
Mike McConnell, 8 p.m.-midnight Mondays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Faultline, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays. 2709 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-755-9825.
Fraternal Order of Eagles, Eagle Village, Aerie 3171
Carolyn Davis Band, 6 p.m. July 20. Franky Allan, 4 p.m. July 23. Empty Pockets, 6 p.m. July 27. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-720-1863.
The Last Call Tavern
Karaoke 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. 2604 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-744-1586.
Mattison’s City Grille
Tropix, 7 p.m. July 20. Klick, 8 p.m. July 22. Billy Seward, 11 a.m. July 23. City Lights, 6 p.m. July 24. Rose and Thorn, 7 p.m. July 25. Karen and Jimmy, 7 p.m. July 26. 101 Riverfront Blvd., #120, Bradenton, 941-896-9660.
Motorworks Brewing
Mondays: Trivia Night 7 p.m. Tuesdays: Live music, 6 p.m., Yoga 7:45 p.m. Wednesdays: Karaoke night 8 p.m. Thursdays: Scott Curts live, 6 p.m., free poker 7 p.m. Friday: Messenger Band live, 8 p.m. Saturday: IPA Dance Band live 8 p.m. Sundays: Live music 3 p.m., free poker 3 p.m., Pet Extravaganza (1-4 p.m. third Sundays only). All shows no cover. All shows no cover. 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-567-6218 or motorworksbrewing.com.
Oneco Rose Bar and Package
Mac and Mack Duo, 7-11 p.m. Fridays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Karaoke with Faye, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. 103 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-756-8790.
Peggy’s Corral
Bus Full of Monkeys, 9 p.m. July 21. Matt Brown, 2 p.m. July 22. Rocky Diamond Band, noon July 23. Peggy’s $ Wed Nite Club, 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursdays Ladies Night, 9 p.m. Thursdays. Karaoke, 9 p.m. Saturdays. 4511 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto, 941-729-5442 or peggyscoral.net.
Steel City Bar and Grill
Karaoke and DJ entertainment Fridays. Pool League tournaments and DJ entertainment Saturdays. Live music, cornhole games and block party Sundays. 5254 SR 64 E., Bradenton, 941-243-3867.
Swordfish Grill
Tim Chandler, noon Sundays. Natural Vibes, 5:30 p.m. Mondays. Strictly Blues with Jason Haram, 7 p.m. Thursdays. 4628 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-2035.
Woody’s River Roo
Randy McNeely, 6 p.m. July 20. Tim Connelly 4 p.m., Mojo 5 7 p.m. July 21. Rocky Diamond Band 2 p.m., Gamble Creek 7 p.m. July 22. Taylor and Taylor 1 p.m., Derek Lersh 5 p.m., July 23. Cassie and Rich, 6 p.m. July 26. Karaoke, 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Music most nights. 5717 18th St. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2391 or woodysriverroo.com.
Sarasota
Comedy
McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre
1923 Ringling Blvd., 941-925-3869 or mccurdyscomedy.com.
Oldies
The Starlite Room
John Russo will perform a “Rat Pack Tribute,” 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays. He will also perform as the “singing bartender,” singing songs from the the Great American Songbook and more in the Upstairs Lounge, 4-7 p.m. Fridays. 1001 Cocoanut Ave., 941-702-5613.
Rock/blues
Blue Rooster
KoKo Ray and the Keepers, July 20. Lauren Mitchell, July 21 and July 26. Kettle of Fish, July 22. Bryan Spainhower and Combo Vimana, July 25. Gospel Brunch with Truality and Sarasota Blues Jam, Sundays. 1525 Fourth St., 941-388-7539.
Five O’Clock Club
Live music showcasing a varied selection of musical talent: Blues, Funk, Pop, R&B, Rock, Mowtown, Ska, Reggae, DJ's and more - from local and national acts. 1930 Hillview St., 941-366-5555.
Fogartyville
Steve Arvey’s jazz session, 7-10 p.m. Mondays. 525 Kumquat Ct. Information: 941-894-6469.
The Gator Club
Live music Thursday-Saturdays. 1490 Main St., 941-366-5969 or thegatorclub.com.
Mattison’s City Grille
Russel at noon, and Debbie Keeton Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m. Sundays. Lisa Ridings Band, 6 p.m. Mondays and 8 p.m. Saturdays. Local band of the week, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Wednesdays. The Venturas, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Local band of the week, 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays. Glass Onion Band, every third Friday of the month. Corner of Lemon and Main streets, 941-330-0440.
Top 40
Mattison’s Forty One
Live music most nights. 7275 S. Tamiami Trail, 941-921-3400 or mattisons.com.
