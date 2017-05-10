Performing Arts: May 11-17

Manatee
Theater
Island Players
“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” Through May 14. All tickets are $20. 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, 941-778-5755.
Sarasota
Dance
Sarasota Contemporary Dance
“Evolving/Revolving,” 7:30 p.m. May 11-13, 2 p.m. May 14; $46. FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-359-0099. sarasotacontemporarydance.org.
Theater
Asolo Repertory Theatre
Asolo Rep: “Beatsville,” through May 28; $26 and up. “Twenty Thousands League Under The Sea,” June 9-July 2; $15 and up. 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 941-351-9010 or asolorep.org.
Florida Studio Theatre
John C. Court Cabaret: “Older Than Dirt,” through June 11; $39 and up. Summer Cabaret Season: “The Jersey Tenors,” June 14-July 16. “The Blue-Eyed Bettys,” July 18-Aug. 20. “Roar: The Music of the Jazz Age,” Aug. 2-20; all Summer Cabaret tickets are $36 and up. Gompertz Theatre: “Rich Girl,” through May 26; $39. “Burt & Me,” June 2-18; $36 and up. “Double Wide,” Aug. 2-20; $36 and up. Keating Theatre: “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,” July 5-Aug.6; $36 and up. : Children’s Theatre: “The Dragon vs. The Hiccups and Other Winning Plays, 1 p.m. May 13; $10. “The “Kids Comedy Lab,” a show for kids of all ages, 2 p.m., doors open at 1 p.m. Saturdays; $6, free to children ages 5 and younger. 1241 N. Palm Ave. 941-366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.
The Players Centre for Performing Arts
“Friday Night Live,” 8 p.m. Fridays; $18. Unless otherwise noted all tickets are $25-$30. 838 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-365-2494 or theplayers.org.
Starlite Room
Theatre Odyssey: On the Road fundraiser, with “Homecoming for Jenny,” “The Call,” “A Big Wave,” and “Lou Bitterman, Attorney at Law,” 2 p.m. May 14; $25. 1001 Cocoanut Ave., Sarasota. Information and tickets at theatreodyssey.org.
Urbanite Theatre
“Naming True,” June 2-July 2; $5-$29. 1487 Second St., Sarasota, $24. 941-321-1397 or urbanitetheatre.com.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
“Dearly Departed,” through May 27. ”Broadway in Black,” June 21-July 23. Tickets: $39.50 adults, $22 students and active military with valid ID. 1646 10th Way, 941-366-1505 or wbttroupe.org.
St. Petersburg
Theater
American Stage
“The Invisible Hand,” May 31-June 25; $29 and up. “Sex With Strangers,” July 12-Aug. 6; $15 and up. 163 Third St. N., 727-823-7529 or americanstage.org.
freeFall Theatre
“End of the Rainbow,” through June 4; $25. 6099 Central Ave., 727-498-5205 or freefalltheatre.com.
Mahaffey Theater
Rickey Smiley & Friends, 8 p.m. July 1; $43.50 and up. 400 First St. S., 727-892-5767 or themahaffey.com.
Raymond James Theatre
American Stage Improv: Hawk and Wayne, 6 p.m. first Sundays through August 2017. House Teams Live! 6 p.m. third Sundays through August 2017; all Improv tickets are $12. 163 Third St. N., 727-823-7529.
Tampa
Theater
David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts
Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That?” 7 p.m. May 12; $43.25 and up. Masters of Dance: Robbins, Balanchine, Petipa’s Don Quichote Suite, 2 p.m. May 13-14, 7 p.m. May 13; $20. “Gloucester Blue,” May 17-June 11; $14 and up. A Night of Joy and Praise with the Mann Family Tour, 6 p.m. May 21; $30 and up. “Finding Neverland,” May 30-June 4; $31 and up. “The Naked Magicians,” 7:30 p.m. June 2-3; $35 and up. mad Theatre “Company,” June 15-July 2; $25. Tig Notaro, 8 p.m. June 16; $27.50 and up. Jim Jefferies: The Unusual Punishment Tour, 8:30 p.m. June 16; $39.50 and up. Patel Conservatory Theatrer “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast,” June 22-July 2; $15 and up. “Bring It! Live” 7 p.m. July 2; $36.25 and up. Patel Conservatory: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 7 p.m. July 6; $20. Disney’s “Little Mermaid,” July 11-16; $29 and up. Caryl Churchill’s “Cloud 9,” July 12-Aug. 6; $28 and up. Patel Conservatory: “The Lion King, Jr.,” July 20-23; $15 and up. Next Generation Ballet Summer Showcase, 7 p.m. July 21; $15 and up. “Paw Patrol Live!” July 29-30; $21.50 and up. 1010 N. MacInnes Place, 813-229-7827 or strazcenter.org.
The Space
“The Laramie Project,” May 12-14; $23 and up. 2106 W. Main St., 813-575-0230 or thespacetampa.com.
Comments