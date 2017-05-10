Concerts: May 11-17

Weekend

Sarasota

Choral

July 4: Choral Artists of Sarasota “Voices of Freedom,” 4:30 p.m., Sarasota Opera House; $15 and up.

Classical

May 18: Perlman Music Program: Alumni at The Ringling, 5:30 and 7 p.m., Museum of Art Gallery, John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art; $15.

May 21: Sarasota Music Conservatory year-end student concert, 4 p.m., Historical Society of Sarasota County, 1260 12th St., Sarasota; no charge.

Folk

Oldies

May 20: Frankie Valli, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $86 and up

Pop

May 27: Idina Menzel, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $61 and up; $86 and up.

June 23: Diana Ross, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.

Pops

May 12-13: Sarasota Orchestra and Clark Beckham: “Hits and Home Runs,” 8 p.m., Orioles Ed Smith Stadium; $15 and up.

May 14: Artist Series Concerts: “Hot ‘n Cole: A Cole Porter Celebration,” 3 p.m. Sarasota Opera House; $45.

Wind/Brass

May 28: First Brass of Sarasota, The Jacobites, Sharon Scott and the Highland Dancers, Annual Memorial Day Concert, 4 p.m., St. James Methodist Church, 2049 N. Honore Ave., Sarasota; $20.

Tampa/St. Petersburg

Acoustic

July 25: Shawn Mendes, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $43.75 and up.

Broadway

May 12: The Florida Orchestra, “The American Songbook: Then and Now, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.

June 23: An evening of song with Leslie Odom Jr., 7 p.m., Straz Center; $35.50 and up.

Bluegrass

May 10: Greensky Bluegrass, 6 p.m., Jannus Landing; $19 and up.

Choral

May 12: Una Voce: “All You Need is Love: The Music of The Beatles,” 8 p.m., The Palladium Theatre; $20 and up.

May 13: Una Voce: “All You Need is Love: The Music of The Beatles,” 8 p.m., USF Concert Hall; $20 and up.

July 7: Patel Conservatory: Choral and Chamber Music Intensive Concert, 7 p.m., Straz Center; $15 and up.

Classical

May 19: The Florida Orchestra: Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.

Country

May 25: Jamey Johnson, 7:30 p.m. The Mahaffey; $30 and up.

May 28: Alabama, 7 p.m., Amalie Arena; $26 and up.

June 2: Brantley Gilbert, Tyler Farr and Luke Combs, 7 p.m. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $45 and up.

June 16: Dierks Bentley and Cole Swindell, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $33 and up.

July 14: Sam Hunt, Maren Morris & Chris Janson, 7 p.m. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $45 and up.

Folk

May 12: Citizen Cope, doors 8 p.m., Jannus Landing; $31 and up.

May 15: Darrin Bradbury, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $30.50 and up.

Hip-hop

May 14: Bell Biv DeVoe, SWV, En Vogue, 7 p.m., The Mahaffey; $49 and up.

Jazz

June 23: Arturo Sandoval, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $39 and up.

July 14: Patel Conservatory: Jazz Intensive, 7:30 p.m. July 14; $15.

Pop

July 1: Lani Misalucha, 7 p.m., Straz Center; $48.50 and up.

Pops

May 12: The Florida Orchestra: The American Songbook: Then and Now, 8 p.m. May 12; $17.75 and up.

Reggaeton

May 13: Fiesta Maxima: Daddy Yankee and Gente de Zona, 7:30 p.m., USF Sun Dome; $27.75 and up.

Rap

June 14: Chance the Rapper, 8 p.m., Amalie Arena; $35.75 and up.

Rock/blues

May 12: The Weeknd, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $35.75 and up.

May 14: Scott Stapp, 7 p.m., The Mahaffey; $32.50 and up.

May 14: X, 7 p.m., State Theatre; $30 and up.

May 16: The Head and The Heart, gates 7 p.m., Jannus Live; $28.

May 21: Muse and 30 Seconds To Mars, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $34 and up.

May 26: Train, Natasha Bedingfield and O.A.R., 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $30 and up.

May 27: Todd Rundgren, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $35 and up.

June 3: Jimmy Buffett, 8 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $64 and up.

June 6: Mon Laferte, 7:30 p.m., Ritz Ybor; $20 and up.

June 11: Iron Maiden, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $39.50 and up.

June 16: Dierks Bentley, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $14.05 and up.

June 22: Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $29.95 and up.

June 22: Deftones & Rise Against, 6:30 p.m. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $32 and up.

June 29: Chicago and The Doobie Brothers, 7:30 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $35 and up.

July 7: Incubus and Jimmy Eat World, 6:45 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $36 and up.

July 8: Rod Stewart and Cindi Lauper, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $80 and up.

July 10: Paul McCartney, 8 p.m., Amalie Arena; $31.25.

July 11: Roger Waters North American Us + Them Tour, 8 p.m., Amalie Arena; $55 and up.

July 18: Styx, REO Speedwagon, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $35 and up.

July 28: Lady Antebellum, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $22 and up.

