Bars & Clubs: May 11-17

Manatee
Acoustic
Bridge Tender Inn & Dockside Bar
Live music nightly. 135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-4849.
Freckled Fin Restaurant and Public House
Live music nightly. 101 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-251-3930.
Island Time Bar and Grill
Live music most nights. 111 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach, 941-782-1122.
Wicked Cantina
Live music most Wednesday-Saturday evenings. 101 Seventh St. N., Bradenton Beach, 941-281-2990 or wickedcantina.com.
Country
Joyland
Country line dance classes 7-9 p.m. and DJ Trevor all night Wednesdays, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Live music and DJ Trevor Fridays, doors open at 7 p.m. Live music and DJ Trevor Saturdays, doors open at 7 p.m. 5220 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-756-6060 or joylandcountry.com.
Rock/blues
Aces Live
Andy Pursell Band, 7:30 p.m. May 10. Rockin’ Jake Band, 7 p.m. May 11. Pack Rat’s Smokehouse Blues Band, 8 p.m. May 12; $12-$15. Terry Helm Acoustic 3 p.m., Guilty Pleasures 8 p.m. May 13. Memphis Rub, 5 p.m. May 14. Lauren Mitchell, 7 p.m. May 16; $7. Gamble Creek Acoustic Duo, 7:30 p.m. May 17. Acoustic Jam, noon Sundays. Mark Skey and Frenz Jam, 7 p.m. Mondays. Line dancing with Rox, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Lunchtime trivia, noon Thursdays. All shows are non-smoking. 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., Bradenton, 941-795-3886 or aceslivemusic.com.
The Beachhouse Restaurant
Live music most nights, 6-10 p.m. 200 Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach, 941-779-2222.
Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub & Grill
Kettle of Fish 6 p.m., Katalyst 10 p.m. May 12. Bully For You, 6 p.m. May 13. Jack Tamburine, 5 p.m. May 14. Tommy Bell, 6 p.m. May 16. Karaoke party, 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Don Huntsinger, 5 p.m. Mondays. Taylor and Taylor, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Rye Road Unplugged, 6-10 p.m. Thursdays. 6218 Cortez Road, 941-794-2489 or clancysirishsportspub.com.
Cork’s Cigar Bar
Live music, 7 p.m., DJ, 10 p.m. Saturdays. 425 Old Main St., 941-744-2589 or corkscigarbar.com.
Cortez Clam Factory
The Royz Band, May 11. Storm Surge, May 12. Watching Wendy, May 13. Bodie Valdez, May 14. David Smash, May 15. Robert and Wolfie, May 17. Clam Jam, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Live music most nights. 10104 Cortez Road, 941-798-9898.
Cortez Kitchen
Live entertainment Friday-Sunday. 4528 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-9404.
D. Coy Duck’s
Live music Friday and Saturday. 5410 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, 941-778-5888.
Drift In No. 1
Janine, 8-11 p.m. Mondays. Russ, 7-11 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Chip, 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. Will Scott, 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays. Mystery band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sundays. 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-9088.
Drift In No. 2
Mike McConnell, 8 p.m.-midnight Mondays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Faultline, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays. 2709 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-755-9825.
Fraternal Order of Eagles, Eagle Village, Aerie 3171
Messenger, 6 p.m. May 11. Franky Allan, 4 p.m. May 14. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-720-1863.
The Last Call Tavern
Karaoke 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. 2604 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-744-1586.
Mattison’s City Grille
Billy Rice Unplugged, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Tropix, 7 p.m. Thursdays.101 Riverfront Blvd., #120, Bradenton, 941-896-9660.
Motorworks Brewing
A Deeper Shade of Soul, 7 p.m. May 12. Bedlam, 7 p.m. May 13. David Smash, May 16. Scott Curts, Thursdays. Unless otherwise noted, all music starts at 6 p.m. Trivia, 8:30 p.m. Mondays. Karaoke, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Free Texas Hold‘em Poker, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Yappy Hour Pet Extravaganza, 1-4 p.m. third Sundays. Happy hour, 2-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-567-6218 or motorworksbrewing.com.
Oneco Rose Bar and Package
Mac and Mack Duo, 7-11 p.m. Fridays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Karaoke with Faye, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. 103 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-756-8790.
Peggy’s Corral
Karaoke, 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. 4511 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto, 941-729-5442 or peggyscoral.net.
Steel City Bar and Grill
Karaoke and DJ entertainment Fridays. Pool League tournaments and DJ entertainment Saturdays. Live music, cornhole games and block party Sundays. 5254 SR 64 E., Bradenton, 941-243-3867.
Swordfish Grill
Tim Chandler, noon Sundays. Natural Vibes, 5:30 p.m. Mondays. Strictly Blues with Jason Haram, 7 p.m. Thursdays. 4628 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-2035.
Woody’s River Roo
Taylor and Taylor, 6 p.m. May 11. Jimi Banks 4 p.m., Twinkle 7 p.m., May 12. Andy Pursell, 7 p.m. May 13. Mad Man Mantra, 6 p.m. May 14. Jordy Christo, 6 p.m. May 15. Cozy and Rock, 6 p.m. May 17. Karaoke, 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Music most nights. 5717 18th St. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2391 or woodysriverroo.com.
Sarasota
Comedy
McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre
Rob Schneider, May 12-13. 1923 Ringling Blvd., 941-925-3869 or mccurdyscomedy.com.
Oldies
Chianti Ristorante Italiano
John Russo “Classic Crooning,” 6:30 p.m. May 10. 3900 Clark Road, 941-952-3186.
The Starlite Room
John Russo “Rat Pack” tribute, 6 p.m. Tuesdays. 1001 Cocoanut Ave., 941-702-5613.
Rock/blues
Blue Rooster
Alex Zayas Band, May 11. Souliz Band with Sugar and Spice, May 12. Doug Deming and The Jewel Tones, May 13. Suitcase Full of Blues, May 16. Dean Johanesen, May 17. Gospel Brunch with Truality and Sarasota Blues Jam, Sundays. Steve Arvey’s Jazz session, Mondays. 1525 Fourth St., 941-388-7539.
Five O’Clock Club
IPA Band, May 12. RJ Howson and Mike Kach, May 13. Senorita Sunday Karaoke, Sundays. Al Fuller’s Blues Jam, Mondays. Come Back Alice, Wednesdays. Except where otherwise noted bands start at 10 p.m. daily. Admission is $3 for Friday and Saturday shows. 1930 Hillview St., 941-366-5555.
The Gator Club
Live music Thursday-Saturdays. 1490 Main St., 941-366-5969 or thegatorclub.com.
Mattison’s City Grille
Brian Spainhower noon, Debbie Keeton Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m. Sundays. Tropix, 6-10 p.m. Mondays. Jennifer Leigh and her New Digs, 7:30-11 p.m. Tuesdays. Local band of the week, 7-11 p.m. Wednesdays. The Venturas, 7:30-11 p.m. Thursdays. Local band of the week, 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays. Glass Onion Band, every third Friday of the month. The TC Allen Band, 7:30 p.m.-midnight Saturdays. Corner of Lemon and Main streets, 941-330-0440.
Top 40
Mattison’s Forty One
Scott McFarland, 6 p.m. Thursdays. Debbie Keeton, 6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Joe Thayer, 6:30 p.m. Sundays-Tuesdays. Dave Mankes, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 7275 S. Tamiami Trail, 941-921-3400 or mattisons.com.
