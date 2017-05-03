Things to do: May 4-10

Fairs, festivals & more
Music on Main
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert 6-9 p.m. May 5 featuring music by The Distractions, wine and food sales will benefit Circus Arts Conservatory. Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet.
Main Street Live
The Main Street Merchant’s Association will host Main Street Live featuring live music by Muphin Chuckrs, 6-10 p.m. May 5 on Old Main Street, Bradenton. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Information: 941-896-8860.
Cinco de Mayo festival
Alvarez Mexican Restaurant, 1431 Eighth Ave. W., Palmetto, will hold its annual Cinco de Mayo festival 5-11 p.m. May 5 featuring live music/DJ, traditional food, dancing, drink specials, prizes and more.
Village of the Arts monthly art walk
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, and three five-star restaurants serving delectable foods 6-9:30 p.m. May 5 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6. There will be opening receptions for new shows, special guests throughout the Village, and live music. Village of the Arts, 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, villageofthearts.com.
Annual Multicultural Festival and Cinco de Mayo
The Farmworker Career Development Program the Latino community, and Manatee Technical College invites the public to celebrate cultural diversity and Cinco de Mayo at the 17th annual Multicultural Festival 4-8 p.m. May 6 at Manatee Technical College, main campus, 6305 SR 70 E., Bradenton. Enjoy live music by various bands from Mexico, Cuba and the Caribbean, Mexican folkloric and Brazilian Capoeira dance performances, and ethnic food. Information: 941-751-7900 or manateetech.edu.
Annual Corvettes on the Circle Car Show
Spend the day viewing over 150 models of an American automotive classic, the Corvette, at the 21st annual “Corvettes on the Circle” show 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 6 at St. Armands Circle, Sarasota. The show will include all Corvette model years from the classic 1953 C1 to the current 2017 C7 Corvette Stingray, Grand Sport, and Z06. Trophies will be awarded. Information: Allen Harmsen at 941-993-4201 or starmandscircleassoc.com/events.
Pickin’ Picnic 2017
Pickin’ Picnic combines regional bands, top-rated food trucks, and local craft beer at this family-friendly celebration 1-9 p.m. May 6 at the Bradenton Riverwalk Pavilion, 452 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. Live music will be performed by All Day Tuck, Applebutter Express, Beartoe, Kristopher James, Lauris Vidal and Will Quinlan and The Holy Slow Train. Bring blankets or lawn chairs. Pets on a leash are welcome. Admission is free. Information: realizebradenton.com.
Sidewalk Astronomy
The local group of Deep Sky Observers, a Manatee/Sarasota group of astronomy enthusiasts, will offer the public a chance to view spectacular celestial sights through their high-powered telescopes at sunset, around sunset through 10 p.m. May 6, weather permitting, at the Celery Fields/Sarasota Audubon Society, 6893 Palmer Blvd., Sarasota. Participants will be treated to up close views of the moon and other celestial objects as they become visible throughout the evening. The event is free and open to the public. Information: 941-518-8695 or lgdso.com.
Bingo
American Legion Post 24
Bingo. Public welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489. 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Casa Loma Mobile Home Park Clubhouse
Bingo. Licensed food vendor available. 105 52nd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-761-7788. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m.Wednesdays.
Fairlane Acres
Bingo. 819 49th Ave. Terr. W., Bradenton, 941-739-5365. 6:15 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays (doors lock at 6 p.m.).
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Bingo. Great food. 505 26th St. W., Palmetto, 941-729-3891 or holycrossdov.org. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Wednesdays.
Pictown Estates
Bingo. Free snacks at half time. 1201 50th Plaza W., Bradenton, 941-758-1160. 7 p.m., doors 6 p.m., Mondays.
Tidevue Estates
Bingo. Tidevue Estates Clubhouse, 4214 11th St. Ct. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2557. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Fridays through April 28.
Dances
Bayshore Gardens
Dancing, featuring music by Ernie. $5. Recreation Center, 6919 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-753-0313. 10 a.m.-noon Fridays.
Bella Danza Dance and Ballroom
Friday beginner group lessons 6 p.m., Latin class 7 p.m., dance social 8-9:30 p.m. Additional classes are offered. 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 305, Bradenton. $10. 941-465-1031 or belladanzaballroom.com.
Bradenton Dance Center
Thursday night group lesson and dance party 7-9 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Singles and couples are welcome. Complimentary dance evaluation. Complete schedule is available online. $10. 6006 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-792-7410 or bradentondance.com.
Bradenton Woman’s Club
Dance, featuring live music, is open to the public. Singles are welcome. BYOB, sodas available. Smoke-free facility. Proceeds will benefit renovation of the clubhouse, built in 1921. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. 941-773-0177 or bradentonwomansclub.com. 8-11 p.m., lessons 7-8 p.m. Fridays.
West Coast Woman’s Club of Manatee County
Let’s Dance!, a social dance every second Saturday of each month with music by Ellsworth and Company at H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. Light snacks will be provided. Water and sodas are available for purchase. Queen of Hearts fundraiser. BYOB. Cost: $10. Information: 941-447-8238.
Adult Social Dance Club
Come with or without partner to a dance party featuring live dance music plus a DJ. An optional free dance lesson is 6:40-7:10 p.m. Free snacks will be served. Ice, soft drinks and sodas are available for purchase. BYOB. $10. YMCA, 1075 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, 941-756-8303. Every Saturday except April 29.
Farmers markets
Downtown Bradenton Farmers Market
The Bradenton Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors offering locally grown fruits, vegetables, plants, organic products, prepared foods, work of local artists and craftspeople and the Rainbow Kitchen featuring food demonstrations and tastings. A Kids’ Corner will be every first Saturday of the month. Old Main Street, Bradenton, 941-840-0017 or bradentonfarmersmarket.com. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays October-May.
Central Sarasota Farmers Market
The Central Sarasota Farmers Market features locally grown fresh produce, local artisan products, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Florida House Learning Center, 4454 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota, 941-677-0078 or centralsarasotafarmersmarket.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Sarasota Farmers Market
Fresh produce, plants, coffee, crafts, food and more. Lemon Avenue at the intersection of Main Street, Sarasota, 941-951-2656. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Social clubs
American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24
Lunch is served 11-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11-4 p.m. Saturdays. Dinner, varied menu, 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Bingo 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays. Ladies Auxiliary sponsored Bingo 1-3 p.m., wings-and-things 5-7 p.m., karaoke with Franky Allen 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Dancing and live music 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Foxhole Lounge: hot dogs, pretzels and pizza 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m., dancing and live music by Bob Dewart Band with Eddie Tobin on piano 2-5 p.m. Sundays; $6. Smoke free. The public is welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489 or americanlegionpost24.com.
American Legion Post 312
Queen of Hearts drawing, 7 p.m. Monday; bar poker, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Wings and strings, 6-9 p.m. first and third Thursday; dinner 5-7 p.m. and music 6-10 p.m. Fridays; music 2-6 p.m. Saturdays; and $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sundays. 1610 67th Ave. E., Oneco, 941-758-6616.
American Legion Post 325
Tacos and dart tournament, Tuesdays. Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Music, 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. Feather Your Nest 1-3 p.m., hot dogs, Sundays. 3420 U.S. 301, Ellenton, 941-981-3819.
AmVets Post 301
Sunday bar bingo and wings 5-7 p.m. Open daily at 10 a.m. 2443 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-722-0393.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
Enjoy dinner with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Bar Bingo 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Karaoke 7-10 p.m. third Sunday each month. Service office hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. 111 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-5425.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 3171
Breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m., Feather Your Nest 2-5 p.m., “Party in the Pavilion” with music 4-7 p.m. Sundays; breakfast $7. Tacos and more 4-7 p.m., bar poker 5-7 p.m. Mondays. Various mini meals $5, 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays. A weekly varied menu dinner is served 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Fun night 5-7:30 p.m., music 6-9 p.m., Thursdays. Family fish fry 5-7 p.m., Feather Your Nest 7-9 p.m., Fridays; Fish $7, Steak $10. Bar Poker 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
Marine Corps League Desoto Detachment 588
All past and present military personnel and their guests are welcome to the Bunker Bar for fellowship, camaraderie, entertainment, and refreshments. Bar hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 5225 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-301-4598.
North Manatee American Legion Post 309
Lunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Bingo, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Bar poker, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays. Feather your nest 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. 2419 Bayshore Road, Palmetto, 941-722-8689.
VFW Post 2488
Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Fridays. Karaoke with Bob Dunn, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Fish fry, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. 810 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-9588.
VFW Post 9226
Euchre, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m. featuring entertainment, Saturdays. All-you-can-eat breakfast 8-11 a.m., penny ante poker 2-4 p.m., bar poker 4:30 p.m. every first and third Sunday of each month. Feather your nest, 4:30-6:30 p.m., progressive jackpot, Mondays. Individual Trivia game, 5-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Hot dogs for $1 on Thursdays, Sundays-Mondays and Wednesdays. The public is welcome. 3511 12th St. E., Ellenton, 941-729-8535.
VFW Palma Sola Post 10141
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Monday night dinner, 5-7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats 4-6:30 p.m., bingo 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome to all dinners and events. 5105 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-794-6394.
Coming soon
Annual Jerry Hill Memorial Kids Fishing Tournament
The 31st annual Jerry Hill Memorial Kids Fishing Tournament will begin with registration at 7 p.m. followed by the fishing at 8 p.m. May 13 at the Green Bridge Fishing Pier in Bradenton. The catch and release event is free for kids ages 5-14, accompanied by an adult. Bait that must be used will be provided and extra hooks and sinkers are available. Prizes will be awarded in each age group. There will be prize drawings for fishing equipment. Lunch and t-shirts will be provided to each participant. Information: 941-794-2806.
St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk
See new affordable works of art as The Waterfront Arts District, Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District, and the Warehouse Arts District become one arts destination for the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk 5-9 p.m. May 13. Free parking is available. Downtown St. Petersburg. Download a map and list of participants at stpeteartsalliance.org.
Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20
The Metropolitan Opera line-up is: “Der Rosenkavalier,” May 13, encore May 17. Unless otherwise noted, all performances are at 12:55 p.m., all encore performances are 6:30 p.m. $7.50-$18. Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20, 2507 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, carmike.com.
Ringling by the Bay
Watch the sunset at the Ringling’s Bolger Campiello and enjoy dancing to live music by -NAME- 5-8 p.m. May 15. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Limited seating is available. Admission is included with Art after 5, free for members. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org/events.
Ghost Spirit and Orb Walks
Bunker Hill Vineyard will host “Spirit and Orb Walks” 7 p.m. May 20 at Bunker Hill Vineyards and Winery, 8905 Bunker Hill Road, Duette. Guests must arrive by 6:30 p.m. for a 30-minute indoctrination and discussion of the night’s walk and activities. Guests are asked to bring cameras with a night flash, EVP recorders, EMF recorders, digital temperature recorders, and extra batteries. The “Spirit & Orb Walks” will begin promptly at 7 p.m. and will last until approximately 9 p.m. Reservations are required and are limited to those 18 years of age or older. Cost: $10. Information: 941-776-0418 or bunkerhillvine@aol.com.
2017 Tribute to Heroes Parade and Block Party
The annual Tribute to Heroes Parade will be at 6 p.m. followed by the parade May 28. The event is in support of our local veterans and heroes and will feature local bands and choir group floats, decorated bike and wagon contests, and a kids zone. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Information: lwrcac.com.
Van Wezel’s Friday Fest
Friday Fest, a free outdoor summertime concert series will be 5-9 p.m. June 16, with live music by Doug Deming and The Jewel Tones, at the Bayside Lawn at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Bring blankets or chairs. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Coolers are not allowed. Information: 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org.
