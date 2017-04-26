Performing Arts: April 26-May 3

Manatee
Theater
Island Players
“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” May 4-14. All tickets are $20. 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, 941-778-5755.
Manatee Performing Arts Center
“The Full Monty,” through May 7, Stone Hall. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $27-$37. 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-748-5875 or manateeplayers.com.
Sarasota
Dance
Sarasota Contemporary Dance
“Evolving/Revolving,” 7:30 p.m. May 11-13, 2 p.m. May 14; $46. FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-359-0099. sarasotacontemporarydance.org.
Sarasota Opera House
Sarasota Ballet: Ashton, de Valois and Robbins, April 28-30; $30 and up. 61 N. Pineapple Ave. For tickets call Sarasota Ballet at 941-359-0099 or sarasotaballet.org/events.
Theater
Asolo Repertory Theatre
Asolo Rep: “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity,” through April 30; $26. “Beatsville,” May 5-28; $26 and up. “Twenty Thousands League Under The Sea,” June 9-July 2; $15 and up. 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 941-351-9010 or asolorep.org.
Florida Studio Theatre
John C. Court Cabaret: “Older Than Dirt,” through June 11; $39 and up. Gompertz Theatre: “Rich Girl,” through May 26; $39. Children’s Theatre: “The Dragon vs. The Hiccups and Other Winning Plays, 1 p.m. May 6 and 13; $10. “The “Kids Comedy Lab,” a show for kids of all ages, 2 p.m., doors open at 1 p.m. Saturdays; $6, free to children ages 5 and younger. 1241 N. Palm Ave. 941-366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.
Mary Selby Botanical Gardens
FSU/Asolo Conservatory: William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” through April 29; $14.50 and up. 811 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. For tickets call 941-351-9010 or asolorep.org.
Powel Crosley Estate
Radio Theater Live, through April 28; $12 and up. One Seagate Drive, 8374 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-722-3244 or bradentongulfislands.org.
The Players Centre for Performing Arts
“Boeing, Boeing,” April 27-May 7; $12-$25. “Friday Night Live,” 8 p.m. Fridays; $18. Unless otherwise noted all tickets are $25-$30. 838 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-365-2494 or theplayers.org.
Urbanite Theatre
“Bo-nita,” through April 30; $40 and up. “Naming True,” June 2-July 2; $5-$29. 1487 Second St., Sarasota, $24. 941-321-1397 or urbanitetheatre.com.
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
“Kinky Boots!” through April 30; $41 and up. Millennial Fresh, 8 p.m. May 1; $15-$30. 777 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
“Dearly Departed,” through May 27. ”Broadway in Black,” June 21-July 23. Tickets: $39.50 adults, $22 students and active military with valid ID. 1646 10th Way, 941-366-1505 or wbttroupe.org.
St. Petersburg
Theater
American Stage
“The Invisible Hand,” May 31-June 25; $29 and up. 163 Third St. N., 727-823-7529 or americanstage.org.
freeFall Theatre
“End of the Rainbow,” April 29-May 28; $25. 6099 Central Ave., 727-498-5205 or freefalltheatre.com.
Mahaffey Theater
Ron White, 7 and 10 p.m. April 28; $47.75 and up. 400 First St. S., 727-892-5767 or themahaffey.com.
Raymond James Theatre
American Stage Improv: Hawk and Wayne, 6 p.m. first Sundays through August 2017. House Teams Live! 6 p.m. third Sundays through August 2017; all Improv tickets are $12. 163 Third St. N., 727-823-7529.
Tampa
Theater
David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts
Patel Conservatory Theatre: “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown,” through April 30; $15 and up. “The Azure Sky in Oz,” through April 30; $37.50 and up. “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man,” April 27-30; $17.75 and up. “Let’s Play Live,” 7:30 p.m. April 30; $58.50. An evening of song with Aaron Tveit, 7 p.m. April 30; $35.50 and up. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The King and I,” May 2-7; $39 and up. Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That?” 7 p.m. May 12; $43.25 and up. Masters of Dance: Robbins, Balanchine, Petipa’s Don Quichote Suite, 2 p.m. May 13-14, 7 p.m. May 13; $20. “Gloucester Blue,” May 17-June 11; $14 and up. “Finding Neverland,” May 30-June 4; $31 and up. “The Naked Magicians,” 7:30 p.m. June 2-3; $35 and up. Tig Notaro, 8 p.m. June 16; $27.50 and up. Jim Jefferies: The Unusual Punishment Tour, 8:30 p.m. June 16; $39.50 and up. 1010 N. MacInnes Place, 813-229-7827 or strazcenter.org.
