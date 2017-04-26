Bars & Clubs: April 26-May 3

Email Bars & Clubs listings to calendar@bradenton.com. Information is due 10 days in advance of publication.
Manatee
Acoustic
Anna Maria Oyster Bar, Halfway
Live entertainment on the deck Thursday-Saturday. 6906 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-758-7880.
Bridge Tender Inn & Dockside Bar
Live music nightly. 135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-4849.
Freckled Fin Restaurant and Public House
Live music nightly. 101 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-251-3930.
Island Time Bar and Grill
Live music most nights. 111 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach, 941-782-1122.
Wicked Cantina
Live music most Wednesday-Saturday evenings. 101 Seventh St. N., Bradenton Beach, 941-281-2990 or wickedcantina.com.
Country
Joyland
Country line dance classes 7-9 p.m. and DJ Trevor all night Wednesdays, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Live music and DJ Trevor Fridays, doors open at 7 p.m. Live music and DJ Trevor Saturdays, doors open at 7 p.m. 5220 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-756-6060 or joylandcountry.com.
Rock/blues
Aces Live
Popa Chubby, 8 p.m. April 27; $15-$20. Tanya sings 4 p.m., Ship of Fools 8 p.m., April 28; $5. Chuck Ross and The Back Track Blues Band, 8 p.m. April 29; $5. Tas cru Band, 5 p.m. April 30. Acoustic Jam, noon Sundays. Mark Skey and Frenz Jam, 7 p.m. Mondays. Line dancing with Rox, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Lunchtime trivia, noon Thursdays. All shows are non-smoking. 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., Bradenton, 941-795-3886 or aceslivemusic.com.
The Beachhouse Restaurant
Live music most nights, 6-10 p.m. 200 Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach, 941-779-2222.
Bubbas Too Bar and Grill
Live music, 8 p.m. Fridays. 5435 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-3237.
Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub & Grill
Bus Fulla Monkeys 6 p.m., Boss Hawg Band 10 p.m. April 28. Gumbo Boogie Band, 6 p.m. April 29. Jack Tamburin, 5 p.m. April 30. The Bottom Line Band, 6 p.m. May 2. Karaoke party, 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Don Huntsinger, 5 p.m. Mondays. Taylor and Taylor, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Rye Road Unplugged, 6-10 p.m. Thursdays. 6218 Cortez Road, 941-794-2489 or clancysirishsportspub.com.
Cork’s Cigar Bar
Live music, 7 p.m., DJ, 10 p.m. Saturdays. 425 Old Main St., 941-744-2589 or corkscigarbar.com.
Cortez Clam Factory
Messenger Lite, April 27. KoKo Ray and The Keepers, April 28. Lee Stetson Band, April 29. Clam Jam, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Live music most nights. 10104 Cortez Road, 941-798-9898.
Cortez Kitchen
Kettle of Fish, April 28. Bedlum, April 29. Tropix, April 30. Live entertainment Friday-Sunday. 4528 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-9404.
D. Coy Duck’s
Live music Friday and Saturday. 5410 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, 941-778-5888.
Drift In No. 1
Janine, 8-11 p.m. Mondays. Russ, 7-11 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Chip, 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. Will Scott, 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays. Mystery band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sundays. 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-9088.
Drift In No. 2
Mike McConnell, 8 p.m.-midnight Mondays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Faultline, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays. 2709 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-755-9825.
Fraternal Order of Eagles, Eagle Village, Aerie 3171
Empty Pockets, 6 p.m. April 27. Left Coast Karaoke, 4 p.m. April 30. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-720-1863.
The Last Call Tavern
Karaoke 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. 2604 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-744-1586.
Mattison’s City Grille
Billy Rice Unplugged, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Tropix, 7 p.m. Thursdays.101 Riverfront Blvd., #120, Bradenton, 941-896-9660.
Motorworks Brewing
The Karen and Jimmy Band, 7 p.m. April 28. Doug Deming and The Jewel Tones, 7 p.m. April 29. Rock & Roll Over Benefit Concert: Kim Betts and the Gamble Creek Band, St. Sita Chamber; proceeds benefiting Forget-Me-Not Inc. Rescue Center, noon-8 p.m. April 30. David Smash, Tuesdays. Scott Curts, Thursdays. Unless otherwise noted, all music starts at 6 p.m. Trivia, 8:30 p.m. Mondays. Karaoke, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Texas Hold‘em Poker, 7 p.m. Thursdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Yappy Hour Pet Extravaganza, 1-4 p.m. third Sundays. Happy hour, 2-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-567-6218 or motorworksbrewing.com.
Oneco Rose Bar and Package
Mac and Mack Duo, 7-11 p.m. Fridays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Karaoke with Faye, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. 103 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-756-8790.
Peggy’s Corral
Whiskey Blind, 9 p.m. April 28. Sammy Davis Jr., 2 p.m. April 29. Karaoke, 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. 4511 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto, 941-729-5442 or peggyscoral.net.
Steel City Bar and Grill
Karaoke and DJ entertainment Fridays. Pool League tournaments and DJ entertainment Saturdays. Live music, cornhole games and block party Sundays. 5254 SR 64 E., Bradenton, 941-243-3867.
Swordfish Grill
Tim Chandler, noon Sundays. Natural Vibes, 5:30 p.m. Mondays. Strictly Blues with Jason Haram, 7 p.m. Thursdays. 4628 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-2035.
Woody’s River Roo
Daisy and the Drivers, 6 p.m. April 27. Duane 4 p.m., Dreadnots 7 p.m., April 28. Charlie Morris 2 p.m., Bootyshaker Band 7 p.m., April 29. Robert Garcia, 6 p.m. April 30. Derek Lersh, 6 p.m. May 1. Booze Brother, 6 p.m. May 3. Karaoke, 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Music most nights. 5717 18th St. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2391 or woodysriverroo.com.
Sarasota
Comedy
McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre
1923 Ringling Blvd., 941-925-3869 or mccurdyscomedy.com.
Oldies
Chianti Ristorante Italiano
John Russo “Classic Crooning,” 6:30 p.m. May 10. 3900 Clark Road, 941-952-3186.
The Starlite Room
John Russo “Rat Pack” tribute, 6 p.m. Mondays. 1001 Cocoanut Ave., 941-702-5613.
Rock/blues
Blue Rooster
Doug Deming and The Jewel Tones, April 27. The Betty Fox band, April 28. Pedro Arevalo and Friends, April 29. Suitcase Full of Blues, May 2. Pedro Arevalo, May 3. Gospel Brunch with Truality and Sarasota Blues Jam, Sundays. Steve Arvey’s Jazz session, Mondays. 1525 Fourth St., 941-388-7539.
Five O’Clock Club
Jah Movement, 9:30 p.m. April 28. Al Donadi, 9:30 p.m. April 29. Senorita Sunday Karaoke, Sundays. Al Fuller’s Blues Jam, Mondays. Come Back Alice, Wednesdays. Democracy on Thursdays. Except where otherwise noted bands start at 10 p.m. daily. Admission is $3 for Friday and Saturday shows. 1930 Hillview St., 941-366-5555.
The Gator Club
Live music Thursday-Saturdays. 1490 Main St., 941-366-5969 or thegatorclub.com.
Mattison’s City Grille
Brian Spainhower noon, Debbie Keeton Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m. Sundays. Tropix, 6-10 p.m. Mondays. Jennifer Leigh and her New Digs, 7:30-11 p.m. Tuesdays. Local band of the week, 7-11 p.m. Wednesdays. The Venturas, 7:30-11 p.m. Thursdays. Local band of the week, 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays. Glass Onion Band, every third Friday of the month. The TC Allen Band, 7:30 p.m.-midnight Saturdays. Corner of Lemon and Main streets, 941-330-0440.
Top 40
Mattison’s Forty One
Scott McFarland, 6 p.m. Thursdays. Debbie Keeton, 6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Joe Thayer, 6:30 p.m. Sundays-Tuesdays. Dave Mankes, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 7275 S. Tamiami Trail, 941-921-3400 or mattisons.com.
Comments