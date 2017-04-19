Things to do: April 20-26

Fairs, festivals & more
Annual Suncoast Boat Show
The 35th annual Suncoast Boat Show will be 10 a.m.-7 p.m. April 21-22 and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 23 at Marina Jack, 2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota. View and compare hundreds of boats from the Gulf Coast’s leading dealers and shop electronics, marine accessories, jewelry, art, clothing and more while enjoying scenic waterfront views, live music and appetizing food and refreshing drinks at two on-site restaurants. Tickets: $14, children ages 14 and younger are admitted free. Information: 954-764-7642.
Music and Paws in the Park
Realize Bradenton’s popular “Music and Paws in the Park” series, a family-friendly, five concert series will feature live music by Ari and the Alibis April 21, and The Glass Onion Band April 28. All performances are 6-8 p.m. Local craft beer and other beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit local rescue organizations. Adorable pets will be available for adoption. Mosaic Amphitheater, Riverwalk, downtown Bradenton. Information: 941-621-6471 or realizebradenton.com/events.
Heroes Party at the Compound
A “Heroes Party at the Compound,” a fundraising benefit for Heroes Welcome Home, will be 4-10 p.m. April 22 at the Music Compound, 1751 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota. There will be craft beer and live music by Democracy, the All Veterans Jam Band, and Leviathan Cross. Information: heroeswelcomehomefl.com.
Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20
The Metropolitan Opera line-up is: “Eugene Onegin,” April 22, encore April 26. “Der Rosenkavalier,” May 13, encore May 17. Unless otherwise noted, all performances are at 12:55 p.m., all encore performances are 6:30 p.m. $7.50-$18. Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20, 2507 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, carmike.com.
Beach Market at Coquina Beach
Stroll the Beach Market 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays through July, at 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach, and find local artists, arts and crafts, jewelry, fresh produce, plants, apparel, pottery, purses, collectibles, pet products, health and beauty items and more. The Anna Maria Island String Band will be performing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information: 941-518-4431. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
St. Petersburg SunLit Festival
Literary and other arts and cultural circles will intersect during the third annual SunLit Festival, a springtime celebration of literature through April 25. The festival includes various events in 20 venues. The festival’s goal is to bring together various literary organizations and arts disciplines to celebrate literature, reading, and writing. There will be music, local writers, literary history walking tours, poetry reading, timed writing “death” matches, short story contests, a spelling bee supporting literacy, a kids poetry night hike, a city-wide read/write-in, writing workshops, storytelling and improv events, and a book release party. For a detailed schedule, hours, locations and further information, visit sunlitfestival.org.
Tampa Theatre Family Favorite Films
The next generation of young fans will get the chance to see some of their parents’ most beloved childhood films on the big screen. The Family Favorites movie series include “Pete’s Dragon” April 23 and “The Princess Bride” April 30. All movie times are 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for children 2-12. Tampa Theatre is located at 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Information: 813-274-8981 or tampatheatre.org.
Bingo
American Legion Post 24
Bingo. Public welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489. 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Casa Loma Mobile Home Park Clubhouse
Bingo. Licensed food vendor available. 105 52nd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-761-7788. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m.Wednesdays.
Fairlane Acres
Bingo. 819 49th Ave. Terr. W., Bradenton, 941-739-5365. 6:15 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays (doors lock at 6 p.m.).
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Bingo. Great food. 505 26th St. W., Palmetto, 941-729-3891 or holycrossdov.org. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Wednesdays.
Pictown Estates
Bingo. Free snacks at half time. 1201 50th Plaza W., Bradenton, 941-758-1160. 7 p.m., doors 6 p.m., Mondays.
Tidevue Estates
Bingo. Tidevue Estates Clubhouse, 4214 11th St. Ct. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2557. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Fridays through April 28.
Dances
Bayshore Gardens
Dancing, featuring music by Ernie. $5. Recreation Center, 6919 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-753-0313. 10 a.m.-noon Fridays.
Bella Danza Dance and Ballroom
Friday beginner group lessons 6 p.m., Latin class 7 p.m., dance social 8-9:30 p.m. Additional classes are offered. 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 305, Bradenton. $10. 941-465-1031 or belladanzaballroom.com.
Bradenton Dance Center
Thursday night group lesson and dance party 7-9 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Singles and couples are welcome. Complimentary dance evaluation. Complete schedule is available online. $10. 6006 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-792-7410 or bradentondance.com.
Bradenton Woman’s Club
Dance, featuring live music, is open to the public. Singles are welcome. BYOB, sodas available. Smoke-free facility. Proceeds will benefit renovation of the clubhouse, built in 1921. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. 941-773-0177 or bradentonwomansclub.com. 8-11 p.m., lessons 7-8 p.m. Fridays.
West Coast Woman’s Club of Manatee County
Let’s Dance!, a social dance every second Saturday of each month with music by Ellsworth and Company at H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. Light snacks will be provided. Water and sodas are available for purchase. Queen of Hearts fundraiser. BYOB. Cost: $10. Information: 941-447-8238.
Adult Social Dance Club
Come with or without partner to a dance party featuring live dance music plus a DJ. An optional free dance lesson is 6:40-7:10 p.m. Free snacks will be served. Ice, soft drinks and sodas are available for purchase. BYOB. $10. YMCA, 1075 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, 941-756-8303. Every Saturday.
Farmers markets
Downtown Bradenton Farmers Market
The Bradenton Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors offering locally grown fruits, vegetables, plants, organic products, prepared foods, work of local artists and craftspeople and the Rainbow Kitchen featuring food demonstrations and tastings. A Kids’ Corner will be every first Saturday of the month. Old Main Street, Bradenton, 941-840-0017 or bradentonfarmersmarket.com. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays October-May.
Central Sarasota Farmers Market
The Central Sarasota Farmers Market features locally grown fresh produce, local artisan products, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Florida House Learning Center, 4454 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota, 941-677-0078 or centralsarasotafarmersmarket.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Phillippi Farmhouse Market
The Phillippi Farmhouse Market features locally grown produce, organic fruits and vegetables, food trucks, local artisans, plants and live music each week. Free tours of the Edson Keith Mansion at 10 a.m. Leashed dogs are welcome. Edson Keith Mansion, 5500 S. Tamiami Trial, Sarasota, 941-316-1309 or scgov.net. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 5-April 26.
Sarasota Farmers Market
Fresh produce, plants, coffee, crafts, food and more. Lemon Avenue at the intersection of Main Street, Sarasota, 941-951-2656. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Social clubs
American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24
Lunch is served 11-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11-4 p.m. Saturdays. Dinner, varied menu, 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Bingo 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays. Ladies Auxiliary sponsored Bingo 1-3 p.m., wings-and-things 5-7 p.m., karaoke with Franky Allen 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Dancing and live music 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Foxhole Lounge: hot dogs, pretzels and pizza 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m., dancing and live music by Bob Dewart Band with Eddie Tobin on piano 2-5 p.m. Sundays; $6. Smoke free. The public is welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489 or americanlegionpost24.com.
American Legion Post 312
Queen of Hearts drawing, 7 p.m. Monday; bar poker, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Wings and strings, 6-9 p.m. first and third Thursday; dinner 5-7 p.m. and music 6-10 p.m. Fridays; music 2-6 p.m. Saturdays; and $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sundays. 1610 67th Ave. E., Oneco, 941-758-6616.
American Legion Post 325
Tacos and dart tournament, Tuesdays. Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Music, 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. Feather Your Nest 1-3 p.m., hot dogs, Sundays. 3420 U.S. 301, Ellenton, 941-981-3819.
AmVets Post 301
Sunday bar bingo and wings 5-7 p.m. Open daily at 10 a.m. 2443 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-722-0393.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
Enjoy dinner with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Bar Bingo 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Karaoke 7-10 p.m. third Sunday each month. Service office hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. 111 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-5425.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 3171
Breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m., Feather Your Nest 2-5 p.m., “Party in the Pavilion” with music 4-7 p.m. Sundays; breakfast $7. Tacos and more 4-7 p.m., bar poker 5-7 p.m. Mondays. Various mini meals $5, 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays. A weekly varied menu dinner is served 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Fun night 5-7:30 p.m., music 6-9 p.m., Thursdays. Family fish fry 5-7 p.m., Feather Your Nest 7-9 p.m., Fridays; Fish $7, Steak $10. Bar Poker 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
Marine Corps League Desoto Detachment 588
All past and present military personnel and their guests are welcome to the Bunker Bar for fellowship, camaraderie, entertainment, and refreshments. Bar hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 5225 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-301-4598.
North Manatee American Legion Post 309
Lunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Bingo, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Bar poker, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays. Feather your nest 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. 2419 Bayshore Road, Palmetto, 941-722-8689.
VFW Post 2488
Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Fridays. Karaoke with Bob Dunn, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Fish fry, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. 810 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-9588.
VFW Post 9226
Euchre, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Fish fry, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m. featuring entertainment, Saturdays. All-you-can-eat breakfast 8-11 a.m., bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Proressive jackpot, Mondays. Individual Trivia game, 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. Hot dogs for $1 on Thursdays and Sundays through Tuesdays. The public is welcome. 3511 12th St. E., Ellenton, 941-729-8535.
VFW Palma Sola Post 10141
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Monday night dinner, 5-7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats 4-6:30 p.m., bingo 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome to all dinners and events. 5105 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-794-6394.
Coming soon
Movies on the Green
Premier Sports Campus will host an outdoor family event featuring a family film, a kids’ zone, vendors and much more. The movie will be “Home,” 8 p.m. April 28. Admission is free, food and beverages will be available for purchase. 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, 941-757-1582 or premiersportscampus.com. Doors 6 p.m. April 28.
Music on Main
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert 6-9 p.m. May 5 featuring music by The Distractions, wine and food sales will benefit Circus Arts Conservatory. Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet. (
Village of the Arts monthly art walk
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, and three five-star restaurants serving delectable foods 6-9:30 p.m. May 5 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 6. There will be opening receptions for new shows, special guests throughout the Village, and live music. Village of the Arts, 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, villageofthearts.com.
Ringling by the Bay
Watch the sunset at the Ringling’s Bolger Campiello and enjoy dancing to live music by -NAME- 5-8 p.m. May 15. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Limited seating is available. Admission is included with Art after 5, free for members. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org/events.
Ghost Spirit and Orb Walks
Bunker Hill Vineyard will host “Spirit and Orb Walks” 7 p.m. May 20 at Bunker Hill Vineyards and Winery, 8905 Bunker Hill Road, Duette. Guests must arrive by 6:30 p.m. for a 30-minute indoctrination and discussion of the night’s walk and activities. Guests are asked to bring cameras with a night flash, EVP recorders, EMF recorders, digital temperature recorders, and extra batteries. The “Spirit & Orb Walks” will begin promptly at 7 p.m. and will last until approximately 9 p.m. Reservations are required and are limited to those 18 years of age or older. Cost: $10. Information: 941-776-0418 or bunkerhillvine@aol.com.
Main Street Live
The Main Street Merchant’s Association will host Main Street Live. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Main Street, Bradenton, 941-896-8860. 6-10 p.m. May 20.
