Concerts: April 20-26

Manatee
Handbells
April 23: Ring Sarasota, 4 p.m., Roser Community Church, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria Island; free will donation.
Instrumental
April 24: Gulf Coast Flute Choir, 7 p.m., Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, 6510 Third Ave. W., Bradenton; no charge.
Sarasota
Bluegrass
April 22: Sideline Bluegrass Band, 8 p.m., Fogartyville; $15-$18.
Choral
April 23: Gloria Musicae: Verdi’s “Requiem,” 4:30 p.m., Sarasota Opera House; $15 and up.
Classical
April 29: Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota: 2017 National Competition for Piano, 7:30 p.m., Beatrice Friedman Center; no charge.
May 18: Perlman Music Program: Alumni at The Ringling, 5:30 and 7 p.m., Museum of Art Gallery, John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art; $15.
Jazz
April 21: New Music New College Concert Series: Bobby Previte, 8 p.m. April 21, 3 p.m. April 22, New College of Florida; $15.
April 22: Jazz Club of Sarasota’s “Jazz in the Ballpark” with Sarasota Jazz Project, Michele James-Pruyn, Swing Sisters: “Big Band Jazz Through the Decades,” 7 p.m., Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota; $20-$50.
Oldies
April 23: The Four Freshmen, 2 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $35.
May 20: Frankie Valli, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $86 and up
Pop
May 27: Idina Menzel, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $61 and up; $86 and up.
Pops
April 21-22: Sarasota Orchestra Pops Series: The Music of Frank Sinatra,” 8 p.m. April 21, 2:30 and 8 p.m. April 22; $35 and up.
May 12-13: Sarasota Orchestra and Clark Beckham: “Hits and Home Runs,” 8 p.m., Orioles Ed Smith Stadium; $15 and up.
May 14: Artist Series Concerts: “Hot ‘n Cole: A Cole Porter Celebration,” 3 p.m. Sarasota Opera House; $45.
Rock/Blues
April 23: One Night of Queen, 7 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $41 and up.
April 23: NEXXLevel, a tribute to Prince, 7 p.m., Fogartyville; $10-$12.
Wind/Brass
May 28: First Brass of Sarasota, The Jacobites, Sharon Scott and the Highland Dancers, Annual Memorial Day Concert, 4 p.m., St. James Methodist Church, 2049 N. Honore Ave., Sarasota; $20.
Tampa/St. Petersburg
Broadway
May 12: The Florida Orchestra, “The American Songbook: Then and Now, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
June 23: An evening of song with Leslie Odom Jr., 7 p.m., Straz Center; $35.50 and up.
Choral
May 12: Una Voce: “All You Need is Love: The Music of The Beatles,” 8 p.m., The Palladium Theatre; $20 and up.
May 13: Una Voce: “All You Need is Love: The Music of The Beatles,” 8 p.m., USF Concert Hall; $20 and up.
Classical
April 28: The Florida Orchestra: Symphonie Fantastique, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
May 19: The Florida Orchestra: Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
Country
May 4: Eric Church, 8 p.m., Amalie Arena; $21.25 and up.
May 25: Jamey Johnson, 7:30 p.m. The Mahaffey; $30 and up.
May 28: Alabama, 7 p.m., Amalie Arena; $26 and up.
June 2: Brantley Gilbert, Tyler Farr and Luke Combs, 7 p.m. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $45 and up.
June 16: Dierks Bentley and Cole Swindell, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $33 and up.
Folk
April 24: Joshua James, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $30.50 and up.
May 15: Darrin Bradbury, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $30.50 and up.
Hip-hop
May 14: Bell Biv DeVoe, SWV, En Vogue, 7 p.m., The Mahaffey; $49 and up.
Jazz
April 21: Florida Orchestra, “Singin’ and Swingin: a Century of Ella,” 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
June 23: Arturo Sandoval, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $39 and up.
Oldies
April 23: Neil Diamond, 7 p.m., Amalie Arena; $35 and up.
Pops
May 12: The Florida Orchestra: The American Songbook: Then and Now, 8 p.m. May 12; $17.75 and up.
Reggaeton
May 13: Fiesta Maxima: Daddy Yankee and Gente de Zona, 7:30 p.m., USF Sun Dome; $27.75 and up.
Rap
June 14: Chance the Rapper, 8 p.m., Amalie Arena; $35.75 and up.
Rock/blues
April 20: The M.E. Tour: Marsha Ambrosius and Eric Benet, 8 p.m., Straz Center; CANCELLED
April 21: One Night of Queen, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $39 and up.
April 21: ATLiens, 10 p.m., Ritz Ybor; no charge.
April 21: Tampa Spring Jam, 8 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $45 and up.
April 22: Rocktopia!, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $36 and up.
April 22: Andrew Rayel Moments Tour, 10 p.m., Ritz Ybor; $10 and up.
April 23: Long Beach Dub Allstars, gates at 6 p.m., Jannus Landing; $18 and up.
April 26: Umphrey’s McGee, gates 5:30 p.m., Jannus Live; $27.50 and up.
April 27: Red Hot Chili Peppers, 8 p.m., Amalie Arena; $49 and up.
April 28: 98Rockfest, 6 p.m., Amalie Arena; $25 and up.
April 30: Coheed and Cambria, gates, 7 p.m., Jannus Live; $27.50 and up.
May 2: Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals, gates 7 p.m., Jannus Live; $35 and up.
May 4: Strictly Strange: Tech N9ne, Brotha Lynch Hung, Stevie Stone, Krizz Kaliko and Ces Cre, gates 7 p.m., Jannus Live; $35.
May 12: The Weekend: Starboy, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $35.75 and up.
May 14: Scott Stapp, 7 p.m., The Mahaffey; $32.50 and up.
May 16: The Head and The Heart, gates 7 p.m., Jannus Live; $28.
May 21: Muse and 30 Seconds To Mars, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $34 and up.
May 26: Train, Natasha Bedingfield and O.A.R., 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $30 and up.
May 27: Todd Rundgren, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $35 and up.
June 2: Brantley Gilbert, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $18.50 and up.
June 3: Jimmy Buffett, 8 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $64 and up.
June 6: Mon Laferte, 7:30 p.m., Ritz Ybor; $20 and up.
June 11: Iron Maiden, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $39.50 and up.
June 16: Dierks Bentley, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $14.05 and up.
June 22: Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $29.95 and up.
June 22: Deftones & Rise Against, 6:30 p.m. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $32 and up.
June 29: Chicago and The Doobie Brothers, 7:30 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $35 and up.
