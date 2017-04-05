Things to do: April 6-12

Fairs, festivals & more
Ringling Underground
Enjoy live music and art in the Museum of Art Courtyard. This event features an eclectic mix of local and regional bands. Up-and-coming artists will be displaying their work in the Museum of Art Courtyard. Select galleries will be open until 11 p.m. $15, free for college students with valid ID. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 8 p.m. April 6.
Music on Main
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert 6-9 p.m. April 7 featuring music by Paisley Craze, wine and food sales will benefit Loveland Center. Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet.
SCF Lakewood Ranch Fest with Poetry, Prose and Photography
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota will celebrate the arts at SCF’s Lakewood Ranch Fest, featuring poetry, prose and photography 5-8 p.m. April 7 at 7131 Professional Pkwy. E., Lakewood Ranch. Guests will be able to take part in a scavenger hunt and follow sidewalk chalk poetry to sweet treats. Tours of the Lakewood Ranch campus will be offered. Live jazz will played and food will be available for purchase. Information: email Jane Duke at dukej@scf.edu.
Carnival at USF Sarasota-Manatee
The second annual USFSM Carnival will be 3-8 p.m. April 7 at the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. There will be carnival rides, games, balloon artists, caricatures and more. The event is free and open to the public. Information:941-359-4319 or usfsm.edu.
Home and Garden Pottery Sale
Hundreds of unique ceramic art objects created by dozens of local artists are available for purchase at a Home and Garden Pottery Sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 7-8 at ArtCenter Manatee, 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Admission and parking are free. Information: 941-747-4246 or email freshwater@verizon.net.
Village of the Arts monthly art walk
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, and three five-star restaurants serving delectable foods 6-9:30 p.m. April 7 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 8. There will be opening receptions for new shows, special guests throughout the Village, and live music. Village of the Arts, 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, villageofthearts.com.
Duette Cracker Fest
The Duette Community Association will be holding the annual Cracker Fest 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 8, featuring old time games, antiques, tractor driving contest, food and music. Duette School, 40755 State Route 62, Duette, 941-742-8110.
Easter Eggstravaganza
Lakewood Ranch Communities will host its annual “Eggstravaganza” 9:30-11:30 a.m. April 8 at Greenbrook Adventure Park, 13010 Adventure Place, Bradenton, featuring an egg hunt for 2-13 years olds starting at 10:15 a.m. There will be music, pony rides, balloon art, face painting, a petting zoo, a fire truck and the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny. Bring your basket to collect eggs. Admission: $5 adults, $3 children, children ages 1 and younger are admitted free. Information: 941-757-1530 or lwrcac.com.
Beach ‘n Food Truck Festival
The Anna Maria Island Chamber of Commerce will host a Beach ‘n Food Truck Festival 10 a.m.-10 p.m. April 8 featuring the following food trucks: Chefs2U, Taste Time To Love Us, Pasta Bowl, South Philly Cheesesteak, Croz’s Surf Shack, The Traveling Kitchen BBQ, Subz N Grubz, CJ Traveling Pizzeria Pizza With A Twist, Smoothie King, Kona Ice, Tropi-Coco and Mr. Ed’s Ice Cream. There will be a classic car show, a kid zone with games and bounce houses, and live music by Mike Sales, Renegade, The Dr. Dave Band, Whiskey Blind, soulRcoaster and the Karen and Jimmy Band. Admission is free. Proceeds of sales will benefit the AMI Chamber’s college scholarship fund. Information: 941-778-1541 or annamariaislandchamber.org.
Annual Cajun Crawfish and Seafood Festival
St. Martha’s Catholic Church will host the sixth annual Cajun Crawfish and Seafood Festival 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 8 at St. Martha’s Catholic School, Bishop Nevins Academy, 4380 Fruitville Road, Sarasota. The family-friendly event will feature live music by the Gumbo Boogie Band, crawfish will be served by the Central Florida Crawfish Company. There will be prize drawings, a wine pull, a special performance by the SMA Drum Line, games and activities for kids and other food and beverage vendors. Proceeds will benefit the students at St. Martha’s Catholic School. Admission: $5, children ages 5 and younger are admitted free. Information: 941-953-4181 or stmarthaschool.net.
Arts and Crafts Show and Blood Drive
A two-day outdoor Arts and Crafts Show will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 8 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 9 at the Holmes Beach City Hall Field, 5801 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach. Find jewelry, glass, art, photography, wood products, leather goods, metal art, apparel, food, crafts and more. A blood drive will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission and parking are free. Proceeds will benefit the Anna Maria Island Concert Chorus and Orchestra. Information: 352-344-0657.
Music and Paws in the Park
Realize Bradenton’s popular “Music and Paws in the Park’ series, a family-friendly, five concert series will feature live music by Kim Betts and The Gamble Creek Band April 7, Renesito April 14, Ari and the Alibis April 21 and The Glass Onion Band April 28. All performances are 6-8 p.m. Local craft beer and other beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit local rescue organizations. Adorable pets will be available for adoption. Mosaic Amphitheater, Riverwalk, downtown Bradenton. Information: 941-621-6471 or realizebradenton.com/events.
The Hole in the Head Gang
The Florida Railroad Museum invites you to join a train ride with a valuable shipment on board and the security of the U.S. Marshal Service while the Hole in the Head Gang may attempt to stop the train and rob its shipment. Tickets: $12-$16. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org/events. Train departs at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 8-9.
University Park Country Club “Art in the Park”
The University Park Country Club will host its 17th annual “Art in the Park” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 8-9 at 7671 The Park Blvd., University Park. More than 30 local artists will present recent art works to compete for cash awards as well as offer items for sale to the general public. Lunch is available at the Park Grille and Cafe. Information: 941-359-2995.
Beach Market at Coquina Beach
Stroll the Beach Market and find local artists, arts and crafts, jewelry, fresh produce, plants, apparel, pottery, purses, collectibles, pet products, health and beauty items and more. The Anna Maria Island String Band will be performing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach, 941-518-4431. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays through April 19 and Sundays, November through July.
Tampa Theatre Family Favorite Films
The next generation of young fans will get the chance to see some of their parents’ most beloved childhood films on the big screen. The Family Favorites movie series include “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” April 9, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” April 16, “Pete’s Dragon” April 23, “The Princess Bride” April 30. All movie times are 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for children 2-12. Tampa Theatre is located at 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Information: 813-274-8981 or tampatheatre.org.
Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20
The Metropolitan Opera line-up is: “Eugene Onegin,” April 22, encore April 26. “Der Rosenkavalier,” May 13, encore May 17. Unless otherwise noted, all performances are at 12:55 p.m., all encore performances are 6:30 p.m. $7.50-$18. The Bolshoi Ballet in HD line-up: “A Hero of our Time,” April 9. All Bolshoi Ballet tickets are $14-$16. Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20, 2507 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, carmike.com.
St. Petersburg SunLit Festival
Literary and other arts and cultural circles will intersect during the third annual SunLit Festival, a springtime celebration of literature April 10-25. A kick-off party is 7-9 p.m. April 6 at the Chihuly Gallery. The festival includes 17 events in 20 venues. The festival’s goal is to bring together various literary organizations and arts disciplines to celebrate literature, reading, and writing. There will be music, local writers, literary history walking tours, poetry reading, timed writing “death” matches, short story contests, a spelling bee supporting literacy, a kids poetry night hike, a city-wide read/write-in, writing workshops, storytelling and improv events, and a book release party. For a detailed schedule, hours, locations and further information, visit sunlitfestival.org.
Sailor Circus “Once Upon a Circus”
Sailor Circus will delight audiences with its 68th annual spring performance “Once Upon a Circus” 7 p.m. April 11-14 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 15 at Sailor Circus Arena, 2075 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota. The show which is centered around fairy tales and timeless stories, will feature new acts and other acts that have not been performed for several years including aerial cradle shoot through ladder and low casting. Tickets: $20 adults, $15 children ages 12 and younger. Information: 941-355-9805 or circusarts.org.
Bingo
American Legion Post 24
Bingo. Public welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489. 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Casa Loma Mobile Home Park Clubhouse
Bingo. Licensed food vendor available. 105 52nd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-761-7788. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m.Wednesdays.
Fairlane Acres
Bingo. 819 49th Ave. Terr. W., Bradenton, 941-739-5365. 6:15 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays (doors lock at 6 p.m.).
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Bingo. Great food. 505 26th St. W., Palmetto, 941-729-3891 or holycrossdov.org. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Wednesdays.
Pictown Estates
Bingo. Free snacks at half time. 1201 50th Plaza W., Bradenton, 941-758-1160. 7 p.m., doors 6 p.m., Mondays.
Tidevue Estates
Bingo. Tidevue Estates Clubhouse, 4214 11th St. Ct. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2557. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Fridays through April 28.
Dances
Bayshore Gardens
Dancing, featuring music by Ernie. $5. Recreation Center, 6919 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-753-0313. 10 a.m.-noon Fridays.
Bella Danza Dance and Ballroom
Friday beginner group lessons 6 p.m., Latin class 7 p.m., dance social 8-9:30 p.m. Additional classes are offered. 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 305, Bradenton. $10. 941-465-1031 or belladanzaballroom.com.
Bradenton Dance Center
Thursday night group lesson and dance party 7-9 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Singles and couples are welcome. Complimentary dance evaluation. Complete schedule is available online. $10. 6006 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-792-7410 or bradentondance.com.
Bradenton Woman’s Club
Dance, featuring live music, is open to the public. Singles are welcome. BYOB, sodas available. Smoke-free facility. Proceeds will benefit renovation of the clubhouse, built in 1921. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. 941-773-0177 or bradentonwomansclub.com. 8-11 p.m., lessons 7-8 p.m. Fridays.
West Coast Woman’s Club of Manatee County
Let’s Dance!, a social dance every second Saturday of each month with music by Ellsworth and Company. Light snacks will be provided. Water and sodas are available for purchase. Queen of Hearts fundraiser. BYOB. H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. $10. 941-447-8238. 7-10 p.m. April 9.
Adult Social Dance Club
Come with or without partner to a dance party featuring live dance music plus a DJ. An optional free dance lesson is 6:40-7:10 p.m. Free snacks will be served. Ice, soft drinks and sodas are available for purchase. BYOB. $10. YMCA, 1075 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, 941-756-8303. Every Saturday.
Farmers markets
Downtown Bradenton Farmers Market
The Bradenton Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors offering locally grown fruits, vegetables, plants, organic products, prepared foods, work of local artists and craftspeople and the Rainbow Kitchen featuring food demonstrations and tastings. A Kids’ Corner will be every first Saturday of the month. Old Main Street, Bradenton, 941-840-0017 or bradentonfarmersmarket.com. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays October-May.
Central Sarasota Farmers Market
The Central Sarasota Farmers Market features locally grown fresh produce, local artisan products, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Florida House Learning Center, 4454 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota, 941-677-0078 or centralsarasotafarmersmarket.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Phillippi Farmhouse Market
The Phillippi Farmhouse Market features locally grown produce, organic fruits and vegetables, food trucks, local artisans, plants and live music each week. Free tours of the Edson Keith Mansion at 10 a.m. Leashed dogs are welcome. Edson Keith Mansion, 5500 S. Tamiami Trial, Sarasota, 941-316-1309 or scgov.net. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 5-April 26.
Sarasota Farmers Market
Fresh produce, plants, coffee, crafts, food and more. Lemon Avenue at the intersection of Main Street, Sarasota, 941-951-2656. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Social clubs
American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24
Lunch is served 11-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11-4 p.m. Saturdays. Dinner, varied menu, 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Bingo 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays. Ladies Auxiliary sponsored Bingo 1-3 p.m., wings-and-things 5-7 p.m., karaoke with Franky Allen 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Dancing and live music 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Foxhole Lounge: hot dogs, pretzels and pizza 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m., dancing and live music by Bob Dewart Band with Eddie Tobin on piano 2-5 p.m. Sundays; $6. Smoke free. The public is welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489 or americanlegionpost24.com.
American Legion Post 312
Queen of Hearts drawing, 7 p.m. Monday; bar poker, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Wings and strings, 6-9 p.m. first and third Thursday; dinner 5-7 p.m. and music 6-10 p.m. Fridays; music 2-6 p.m. Saturdays; and $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sundays. 1610 67th Ave. E., Oneco, 941-758-6616.
American Legion Post 325
Tacos and dart tournament, Tuesdays. Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Music, 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. Feather Your Nest 1-3 p.m., hot dogs, Sundays. 3420 U.S. 301, Ellenton, 941-981-3819.
AmVets Post 301
Sunday bar bingo and wings 5-7 p.m. Open daily at 10 a.m. 2443 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-722-0393.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
Enjoy dinner with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Bar Bingo 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Karaoke 7-10 p.m. third Sunday each month. Service office hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. 111 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-5425.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 3171
Breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m., Feather Your Nest 2-5 p.m., “Party in the Pavilion” with music 4-7 p.m. Sundays; breakfast $7. Tacos and more 4-7 p.m., bar poker 5-7 p.m. Mondays. Various mini meals $5, 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays. A weekly varied menu dinner is served 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Fun night 5-7:30 p.m., music 6-9 p.m., Thursdays. Family fish fry 5-7 p.m., Feather Your Nest 7-9 p.m., Fridays; Fish $7, Steak $10. Bar Poker 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
Marine Corps League Desoto Detachment 588
All past and present military personnel and their guests are welcome to the Bunker Bar for fellowship, camaraderie, entertainment, and refreshments. Bar hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 5225 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-301-4598.
North Manatee American Legion Post 309
Lunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Bingo, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Bar poker, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays. Feather your nest 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. 2419 Bayshore Road, Palmetto, 941-722-8689.
VFW Post 2488
Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Fridays. Karaoke with Bob Dunn, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Fish fry, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. 810 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-9588.
VFW Post 9226
Euchre, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Fish fry, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m. featuring entertainment, Saturdays. All-you-can-eat breakfast 8-11 a.m., bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Proressive jackpot, Mondays. Individual Trivia game, 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. Hot dogs for $1 on Thursdays and Sundays through Tuesdays. The public is welcome. 3511 12th St. E., Ellenton, 941-729-8535.
VFW Palma Sola Post 10141
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Monday night dinner, 5-7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats 4-6:30 p.m., bingo 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome to all dinners and events. 5105 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-794-6394.
Coming soon
SCF Picnic at the Pavilion
State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota will host a free jazz concert during a picnic at the pavilion noon-1:30 p.m. April 13 on the grounds of SCF Bradenton, 5840 26th St. W., Bradenton. The concert will include jazz bands from Bayshore and Braden River high schools and the SCF Big Band. The public is invited to bring chairs or blankets and have a picnic on the lawn during the free event. The public may bring their lunch or purchase at the SCF Cafe adjacent to the pavilion. Information: Pete Carney at 941-752-5590 or email carneyp@scf.edu.
Sarasota Jungle Garden Easter Celebration
The Easter Bunny and his friends will bring 40,000 candy-filled Easter Eggs to Jungle Garden’s “Jungle Trails and Bunny Tails,” a one-of-a-kind Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. April 14 at Jungle Gardens, 3701 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Other exciting activities include the Bird, Reptile and Wildlife Wonder shows, a petting zoo with animals new to the Gardens, live bunny interactions and many other fun, family-friendly events. Photos with the Easter Bunny and face painting are available for purchase. Guests should bring their own baskets. Admission: $17.99 adults, $16.99 seniors (before taxes), $6.50 children ages 4-16. Information: 941-355-5305 or sarasotajunglegardens.com.
Holmes Beach Second Friday ArtWalk
The downtown Holmes Beach last second Friday ArtWalk is 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 14. It features participating galleries with special exhibits, shopping and free refreshments. Various locations throughout Holmes Beach. Information: 941-524-6118.
Cotton Tail Express
The Florida Railroad Museum will be operating diesel powered excursions to their Easter Egg patch 10 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m. April 15 at 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, where, upon arrival, many activities are planned including the annual Easter Egg Hunt. Mr. Bunny will be available to greet all children. Tickets: $14.50-$32.50. Information: 941-776-0906 or frrm.org.
Annual Big Truck Eggstravaganza
Big trucks and two egg hunts are in store for kids at the 21st annual Big Truck Day Eggstravaganza 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 15 with the egg hunts at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota. Kids will have a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, childrens games, a chance to pull the levers and honk the horns on emergency vehicles, dump trucks, buses and more. There will be separate egg hunt areas for kid ages 4 and younger and those 5 and older. Admission is free. Information: 941-861-5000 or scgov.net.
Annual Easter Egg Hunt
The Sarasota Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. and the Palmetto Youth Center will host their annual Easter Egg Hunt noon-3 p.m. April 15 for children ages 12 and younger. There will be a prize drawing. Admission is free. Free hot dogs, chips, and juice will be served. Information: 941-722-0783.
Main Street Live
The Main Street Merchant’s Association will host Main Street Live featuring live music by Pressure Dem. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Main Street, Bradenton, 941-896-8860. 6-10 p.m. April 15.
Palmetto Florida Wing Fest 2017
Wheels 4 Purple Hearts will host their inaugural Palmetto Florida Wing Fest 2017, a tribute to veterans Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 15 at Sutton Park at Sixth Street, Palmetto. The event will feature a 21-gun salute, a color guard and lots of family fun including a visit from the Easter Bunny, an egg hunt, and a special helicopter landing at 1 p.m. There will be food trucks, food vendors, and a full cash bar. Entertainment will be provided by the Boz Hog Band, the All Veteran Jam Band and a DJ by Rocky and Dove. The organization provides customized wheelchairs to veterans at no charge. Proceeds from the event will benefit Wheels 4 Purple Hearts. Information: 941-993-3622, email jackandsandy2@msn.com or wheels4purplehearts.com.
Ghost Spirit and Orb Walks
Bunker Hill Vineyard will host “Spirit and Orb Walks.” Guests must arrive by 6:30 p.m. for a 30-minute indoctrination and discussion of the night’s walk and activities. Guests are asked to bring cameras with a night flash, EVP recorders, EMF recorders, digital temperature recorders, and extra batteries. The “Spirit & Orb Walks” will begin promptly at 7 p.m. and will last until approximately 9 p.m. Reservations are required and are limited to those 18 years of age or older. Bunker Hill Vineyards and Winery, 8905 Bunker Hill Road, Duette. $10. 941-776-0418 or bunkerhillvine@aol.com. 7 p.m. April 16.
Ringling by the Bay*
Watch the sunset at the Ringling’s Bolger Campiello and enjoy dancing to live music by the SoulRcoaster. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Limited seating is available. Admission is included with Art after 5, free for members. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org/events. 5-8 p.m. April 18.
Heroes Party at the Compound
A “Heroes Party at the Compound,” a fundraising benefit for Heroes Welcome Home, will be 4-10 p.m. April 22 at the Music Compound, 1751 Cattlemen Road, Sarasota. There will be craft beer and live music by Democracy, the All Veterans Jam Band, and Leviathan Cross. Information: heroeswelcomehomefl.com.
Movies on the Green
Premier Sports Campus will host an outdoor family event featuring a family film, a kids’ zone, vendors and much more. The movie will be “Home,” 8 p.m. April 28. Admission is free, food and beverages will be available for purchase. 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, 941-757-1582 or premiersportscampus.com. Doors 6 p.m. April 28.
