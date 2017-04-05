Concerts: April 6-12

Manatee
Handbells
April 23: Ring Sarasota, 4 p.m., Roser Community Church, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria Island; free will donation.
Jazz
April 13: Bayshore and Braden River high schools jazz bands, 1:30 p.m., SCF Manatee-Sarasota; $no charge.
Sarasota
A Capella
April 18: Under the Streetlamp, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Blues
April 9: The Dustbowl Revival: Making a Joyful Noise, 7 p.m., Fogartyville; $15 and up.
Broadway
April 6: Kristin Chenoweth, 7 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Choral
April 23: Gloria Musicae: Verdi’s “Requiem,” 4:30 p.m., Sarasota Opera House; $15 and up.
Classical
April 6-8: Sarasota Orchestra, Great Escapes, 7 p.m. April 6, 5:30 p.m. April 7, 8 p.m. April 8, Holley Hall; $38.
April 10: GuitarSarasota: Community and Youth Showcase, 7:30 p.m., Crocker Memorial Church, 1260 12th St., Sarasota; no charge.
May 18: Perlman Music Program: Alumni at The Ringling, 5:30 and 7 p.m., Museum of Art Gallery, John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art; $15.
Folk
April 6: Catie Curtis, 7 p.m., Fogartyville; $18 and up.
April 8: Grant Gordy and Passerine, 8 p.m., Fogartyville; $12 and up.
April 9: The Jacobites and Highland Dancers, 3 p.m., St. Andrew United Church of Christ, 6908 Beneva Road, Sarasota; free will donation.
Jazz
April 12: Chris Botti, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
April 19: Suncoast Jazz Ambassadors, noon, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center; no charge.
April 21: New Music New College Concert Series: Bobby Previte, 8 p.m. April 21, 3 p.m. April 22, New College of Florida; $15.
April 22: Jazz Club of Sarasota’s “Jazz in the Ballpark” with Sarasota Jazz Project, Michele James-Pruyn, Swing Sisters: “Big Band Jazz Through the Decades,” 7 p.m., Ed SMith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota; $20-$50.
Oldies
April 7: Neil Sedaka, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $56 and up.
April 7: The Sedaka Show, 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $25.
April 8: Rain, a tribute to The Beatles, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
April 13: The Four Tops and The Temptations, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
April 23: The Four Freshmen, 2 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $35.
Pop
May 27: Idina Menzel, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $61 and up.
Pops
May 12-13: Sarasota Orchestra and Clark Beckham: “Hits and Home Runs,” 8 p.m., Orioles Ed Smith Stadium; $15 and up.
May 14: Artist Series Concerts: “Hot ‘n Cole: A Cole Porter Celebration,” 3 p.m. Sarasota Opera House; $45.
R&B
April 20: The M.E. Tour with Marsha Ambrosius and Eric Benét, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $39.50 and up.
Rock/Blues
April 17: Boston, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $62.64 and up.
April 23: One Night of Queen, 7 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $41 and up.
Wind/Brass
May 28: First Brass of Sarasota, The Jacobites, Sharon Scott and the Highland Dancers, Annual Memorial Day Concert, 4 p.m., St. James Methodist Church, 2049 N. Honore Ave., Sarasota; $20.
Tampa/St. Petersburg
Broadway
May 12: The Florida Orchestra, “The American Songbook: Then and Now, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
Choral
May 12: Una Voce: “All You Need is Love: The Music of The Beatles,” 8 p.m., The Palladium Theatre; $20 and up.
May 13: Una Voce: “All You Need is Love: The Music of The Beatles,” 8 p.m., USF Concert Hall; $20 and up.
Classical
April 28: The Florida Orchestra: Symphonie Fantastique, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
May 19: The Florida Orchestra: Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
Country
May 4: Eric Church, 8 p.m., Amalie Arena; $21.25 and up.
May 25: Jamey Johnson, 7:30 p.m. The Mahaffey; $30 and up.
May 28: Alabama, 7 p.m., Amalie Arena; $26 and up.
June 2: Brantley Gilbert, Tyler Farr and Luke Combs, 7 p.m. MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $45 and up.
June 16: Dierks Bentley and Cole Swindell, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $33 and up.
Folk
April 8: Arijit Singh, 8:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $39 and up.
April 24: Darrin Bradbury, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $30.50 and up.
May 15: Joshua James, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $30.50 and up.
Hip-hop
May 14: Bell Biv DeVoe, SWV, En Vogue, 7 p.m., The Mahaffey; $49 and up.
Jazz
April 21: Florida Orchestra, “Singin’ and Swingin,” 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
Oldies
April 23: Neil Diamond, 7 p.m., Amalie Arena; $35 and up.
Reggaeton
May 13: Fiesta Maxima: Daddy Yankee and Gente de Zona, 7:30 p.m., USF Sun Dome; $27.75 and up.
Rap
June 14: Chance the Rapper, 8 p.m., Amalie Arena; $35.75 and up.
Rock/blues
April 6: Samantha Fish, The Palladium; $20 and up.
April 7: The Wailers, gates 8 p.m., Jannus Landing; $22 and up.
April 8: Portugal. The Man, gates 8 p.m., Jannus Landing; $25 and up.
April 12: Explosions In The Sky, gates at 7 p.m., Jannus Landing; $22 and up.
April 14: Fortunate Youth, gates 8 p.m., Jannus Live; no charge.
April 15: Runaway Gin, a tribute to Phish, gates at 8 p.m., Jannus Landing; no charge.
April 16: Chris Brown, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $26.20 and up.
April 21: One Night of Queen, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $39 and up.
April 22: Rocktopia!, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $36 and up.
April 23: Long Beach Dub Allstars, gates at 6 p.m., Jannus Landing; $18 and up.
April 26: Umphrey’s McGee, gates 5:30 p.m., Jannus Live; $27.50 and up.
April 27: Red Hot Chili Peppers, 8 p.m., Amalie Arena; $49 and up.
April 28: 98Rockfest, 6 p.m., Amalie Arena; $25 and up.
April 30: Coheed and Cambria, gates, 7 p.m., Jannus Live; $27.50 and up.
May 2: Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals, gates 7 p.m., Jannus Live; $35 and up.
May 4: Strictly Strange: Tech N9ne, Brotha Lynch Hung, Stevie Stone, Krizz Kaliko and Ces Cre, gates 7 p.m., Jannus Live; $35.
May 12: The Weekend: Starboy, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $35.75 and up.
May 14: Scott Stapp, 7 p.m., The Mahaffey; $32.50 and up.
May 16: The Head and The Heart, gates 7 p.m., Jannus Live; $28.
May 21: Muse and 30 Seconds To Mars, 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $34 and up.
May 26: Train, Natasha Bedingfield and O.A.R., 7 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $30 and up.
May 26: Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey, 7 p.m., Amalie Arena; $36 and up.
May 27: Todd Rundgren, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $35 and up.
June 3: Jimmy Buffett, 8 p.m., MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre; $64 and up.
June 11: Iron Maiden, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $39.50 and up.
