Bars & Clubs: March 23-29

Manatee
Acoustic
Anna Maria Oyster Bar, Halfway
Live entertainment on the deck Thursday-Saturday. 6906 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-758-7880.
Bridge Tender Inn & Dockside Bar
Live music nightly. 135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-4849.
Freckled Fin Restaurant and Public House
Live music nightly. 101 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-251-3930.
Island Time Bar and Grill
Live music most nights. 111 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach, 941-782-1122.
Wicked Cantina
Live music most Wednesday-Saturday evenings. 101 Seventh St. N., Bradenton Beach, 941-281-2990 or wickedcantina.com.
Country
Joyland
Country line dance classes 7-9 p.m. and DJ Trevor all night Wednesdays, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Live music and DJ Trevor Fridays, doors open at 7 p.m. Live music and DJ Trevor Saturdays, doors open at 7 p.m. 5220 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-756-6060 or joylandcountry.com.
Rock/blues
Aces Live
Kraig Kenning, 7 p.m. March 23. Tanya Sings 4 p.m., Twinkle and RockSoulRadio 8 p.m., March 24; $5. Sean Chambers CD release party, 8 p.m. March 25. Guilty Pleasures, 5 p.m. March 26; The Klick, 7 p.m. March 28. Smokey Daniels Band, 7:30 p.m. March 29. Acoustic Jam, noon Sundays. Mark Skey and Frenz Jam, 7 p.m. Mondays. Line dancing with Rox, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Lunchtime trivia, noon Thursdays. All shows are non-smoking. 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., Bradenton, 941-795-3886 or aceslivemusic.com.
The Beachhouse Restaurant
Live music most nights, 6-10 p.m. 200 Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach, 941-779-2222.
Bubbas Too Bar and Grill
Live music, 8 p.m. Fridays. 5435 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-3237.
Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub & Grill
NeXXLevel 6 p.m., Flight 19 10 p.m. March 24. KoKo Ray and The Keepers 6 p.m. March 25. Karen and Jimmy, 6 p.m. March 28. Karaoke party, 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Don Huntsinger, 5 p.m. Mondays. Taylor and Taylor, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Rye Road Acoustic, 6-10 p.m. Thursdays. 6218 Cortez Road, 941-794-2489 or clancysirishsportspub.com.
Cork’s Cigar Bar
Live music, 7 p.m., DJ, 10 p.m. Saturdays. 425 Old Main St., 941-744-2589 or corkscigarbar.com.
Cortez Clam Factory
Island Swing Band, March 23. Storm Surge Band, March 24. Lee Stetson Band, March 25. Hot Rod Johnson, March 27. The Masons, March 29. Clam Jam, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Live music most nights. 10104 Cortez Road, 941-798-9898.
Cortez Kitchen
Terry Helm, March 24. Bottom Line, March 25. Tropix, March 26. Live entertainment Friday-Sunday. 4528 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-9404.
D. Coy Duck’s
Live music Friday and Saturday. 5410 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, 941-778-5888.
Drift In No. 1
Janine, 8-11 p.m. Mondays. Russ, 7-11 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Chip, 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. Will Scott, 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays. Mystery band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sundays. 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-9088.
Drift In No. 2
Mike McConnell, 8 p.m.-midnight Mondays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Faultline, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays. 2709 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-755-9825.
Fraternal Order of Eagles, Eagle Village, Aerie 3171
Messenger, 6-9 p.m. March 23. Franky Allan, 4-7 p.m. March 26. Nay-Burz, 6-9 p.m. March 30. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-720-1863.
The Last Call Tavern
Karaoke 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. 2604 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-744-1586.
Mattison’s City Grille
Billy Rice Unplugged, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Tropix, 7 p.m. Thursdays. 101 Riverfront Blvd., No. 120, Bradenton, 941-896-9660.
Motorworks Brewing
Ryan Carney 1 p.m., Ali and The Alibis 6 p.m., March 24. The Red Sunday, March 25. David Smash, 4 p.m. March 26. Damie Caines, 3 p.m. March 27. Paul Fournier, 2 p.m. March 28. Ryan Carney, 3 p.m. March 29. Doug Deming and The Jewel Tones, March 31. Scott Curts, Thursdays. Unless otherwise noted, all music starts at 6 p.m. NFL Sundays. Trivia, 6:30 p.m. Mondays. Yoga, 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays. Poker, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Pet Extravaganza, 1 p.m. third Sundays. Happy hour, 2-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-567-6218 or motorworksbrewing.com.
Oneco Rose Bar and Package
Mac and Mack Duo, 7-11 p.m. Fridays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Karaoke with Faye, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. 103 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-756-8790.
Peggy’s Corral
Whiskey Blind, 9 p.m. March 24. Brad Yost, 2 p.m. March 25. Jeff Vitolo, noon March 26. Karaoke, 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. 4511 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto, 941-729-5442 or peggyscoral.net.
Polo Grill and Bar
Bus Stop Band, 9 p.m. March 24. 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch, 941-782-0899 or pologrillandbar.com.
Steel City Bar and Grill
Karaoke and DJ entertainment Fridays. Pool League tournaments and DJ entertainment Saturdays. Live music, cornhole games and block party Sundays. 5254 SR 64 E., Bradenton, 941-243-3867.
Swordfish Grill
Tim Chandler, noon Sundays. Natural Vibes, 5:30 p.m. Mondays. Strictly Blues with Jason Haram, 7 p.m. Thursdays. 4628 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-2035.
Woody’s River Roo
3’s Company, 6 p.m. March 23. Don Huntsinger 4 p.m., IPA Band 7 p.m., March 24. Groove to Move 2 p.m., Fortunate Suns 7 p.m., March 25. Taylor and Taylor 1 p.m., Mad Man Mantra 6 p.m., March 26. Jordy Christo, 6 p.m. March 27. Velvet Touch, 6 p.m. March 29. Karaoke, 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Music most nights. 5717 18th St. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2391 or woodysriverroo.com.
Sarasota
Comedy
McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre
Sinbad, March 24-26. 1923 Ringling Blvd., 941-925-3869 or mccurdyscomedy.com.
Oldies
Cannon’s Steakhouse
John Russo, 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. 6540 Superior Ave., 941-924-7171.
Chianti Ristorante
John Russo, 6:30 p.m. April 5; $49.50,includes dinner. Reservations are required. 3900 Clark Road, 941-952-3186.
The Starlite Room
John Russo “Rat Pack” tribute, 6 p.m. Mondays. “Classic Crooning,” 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays. 1001 Cocoanut Ave., 941-702-5613.
Rock/blues
Blue Rooster
Doug Deming and The Jewel Tones, March 23. Thomas Wynn and The Believers, March 24. Heather Gillis Band, March 25. Sam Woolf, March 26. Hot Club SRQ-Aland Music, March 28. Braille Blues Daddy Bryan Lee, March 29. Gospel Brunch with Truality and Sarasota Blues Jam, Sundays. Steve Arvey’s Jazz session, Mondays. 1525 Fourth St., 941-388-7539.
Five O’Clock Club
Senorita Sunday Karaoke, Sundays. Al Fuller’s Blues Jam, Mondays. Come Back Alice, Wednesdays. Democracy on Thursdays. Except where otherwise noted bands start at 10 p.m. daily. Admission is $3 for Friday and Saturday shows. 1930 Hillview St., 941-366-5555.
Mattison’s City Grille
Brian Spainhower noon, Debbie Keeton Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m. Sundays. Tropix, 6-10 p.m. Mondays. Jennifer Leigh and her New Digs, 7:30-11 p.m. Tuesdays. Local band of the week, 7-11 p.m. Wednesdays. The Venturas, 7:30-11 p.m. Thursdays. Local band of the week, 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays. Glass Onion Band, every third Friday of the month. The TC Allen Band, 7:30 p.m.-midnight Saturdays. Corner of Lemon and Main streets, 941-330-0440.
Top 40
Mattison’s Forty One
Scott McFarland, 6 p.m. Thursdays. Debbie Keeton, 6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Joe Thayer, 6:30 p.m. Sundays-Tuesdays. Dave Mankes, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 7275 S. Tamiami Trail, 941-921-3400 or mattisons.com.
