Things to do: March 16-23

Manatee Heritage Days
The 38th annual Heritage Days celebration will focus on Manatee County’s history and will feature a month long of special exhibits, lectures, classes, walking tours, open houses, reenactments, and family programming at various locations throughout the county. Most events are free, some may require a reservation or admission fee. For detailed information about the event, call 941-741-4070. Through March 31.
Annual Clancy’s St. Paddy’s Day Bash
Clancy’s 17th annual St. Paddy’s Day Bash will be noon-1 a.m. March 17 at 6218 Cortez Road, Bradenton, featuring continuous entertainment by BC and The Gang at noon, O’Reilly’s Irish Dancers 3 p.m., authentic Irish music by Paul and Jerry 3:30 p.m., bag pipers at 5 p.m., captured by the “Crewe” 6:30 p.m., The Billy Rice Band at 7 p.m., and Whiskey Blind at 10 p.m. Traditional Irish food will be available for purchase. Information: 941-794-2489 or clancysirishsportspub.com.
Main Street Live
The Main Street Merchant’s Association will host Main Street Live featuring live music by Pressure Dem. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Main Street, Bradenton, 941-896-8860. 6-10 p.m. March 17.
Thomas the Tank Engine
Thomas the Tank Engine will be arriving right on time for a 25-minute excursion at the museum. Train rides with Thomas depart throughout the day, beginning at 9 a.m. and will feature live music, storytelling, MEGA block building area and a chance to meet Sir Topham Hat. Tickets: $15-$23. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org/events. Train rides are March 17-19.
Village of the Arts Studio Tour
Bradenton’s Village of the Arts will host its’ annual Studio Tour — a mid-month art walk 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 18. The event is a rare opportunity to see creativity up close and personal throughout our unique and colorful artists Village. Stroll the open studios where artists create in a variety of media. This self-guided tour includes painters, potters, sculptors, mosaic tile creators, jewelry designers, fabric artists, quilt makers and artists using re-purposed items to create new and unusual art forms as they demonstrate their individual crafts. The Village of the Arts is bordered by Martin Luther King Ave, 17th Avenue South, Ninth Street West and 14th Street West. www.villageofthearts.com.
Ghost Spirit and Orb Walks
Bunker Hill Vineyard will host “Spirit and Orb Walks.” Guests must arrive by 6:30 p.m. for a 30-minute indoctrination and discussion of the night’s walk and activities. Guests are asked to bring cameras with a night flash, EVP recorders, EMF recorders, digital temperature recorders, and extra batteries. The “Spirit & Orb Walks” will begin promptly at 7 p.m. and will last until approximately 9 p.m. Reservations are required and are limited to those 18 years of age or older. Bunker Hill Vineyards and Winery, 8905 Bunker Hill Road, Duette. $10. 941-776-0418 or bunkerhillvine@aol.com. 7 p.m. March 18.
Annual Manatee Pride Festival
The fourth annual Manatee Pride Festival will be noon-6 p.m. March 18 at the Bradenton Riverwalk Pavilion area in downtown Bradenton. The festival will open with an interfaith service and Community AIDS Network will be on site offering health screenings. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Live music will be provided by The Hatley Band, Jami Gee, Moxie Moxie and Elaine Bolton. Scheduled performers will include ensembles form The Players Centre for Performing Arts and noted drag queens Beneva Fruitville, Felicity Liemont Roxxy, Jaeda Fuentes, KeKe Monroe and Ashlee T. Bangkx. Information: manateepride.com.
Beach Market at Coquina Beach
Stroll the Beach Market and find local artists, arts and crafts, jewelry, fresh produce, plants, apparel, pottery, purses, collectibles, pet products, health and beauty items and more. The Anna Maria Island String Band will be performing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach, 941-518-4431. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays through April 19 and Sundays, November through July.
Irish Dancers, Brass and Bagpipes “Celtic Brass”
Dancers from The Irish Dance Academy will perform with The First Brass 4 p.m. March 19 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota. The shows will include bagpipers from The Jacobites. Tickets are $20. Information: 941-928-0296 or thefirstbrass.com.
Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20
The Metropolitan Opera line-up is:“Idomeneo,” March 25, encore March 29. “Eugene Onegin,” Apil 22, encore April 26. “Der Rosenkavalier,” May 13, encore May 17. Unless otherwise noted, all performances are at 12:55 p.m., all encore performances are 6:30 p.m. $7.50-$18. The Bolshoi Ballet in HD line-up: “A Contemporary Evening,” March 19. “A Hero of our Time,” April 9. All Bolshoi Ballet tickets are $14-$16. Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20, 2507 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, carmike.com.
Ringling by the Bay
Watch the sunset at the Ringling’s Bolger Campiello and enjoy dancing to live music by the SoulRcoaster. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Limited seating is available. Admission is included with Art after 5, free for members. The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org/events. 5-8 p.m. March 20.
Coquina Beach Arts and Craft Show
The Coquina Beach Arts and Crafts Show, an monthly outdoor arts and crafts show will feature vendors selling jewelry, wood, art, photography, apparel, metal, plants, crafts, food and more. The show will benefit the Anna Maria Island Butterfly Park. Coquina Beach Gulfside, 2650 Gulf Dr. S., Bradenton Beach, 352-344-0657 or tnteventsinc.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 22 and 10 a.m. 5 p.m. March 23.
Bay Area Renaissance Festival at MOSI
The Bay Area Renaissance Festival will feature weekends filled with renaissance dancing, archery contests, jugglers, mimes and madrigals, food vendors, a human chess match, a unique marketplace, an all new Merlin’s Magic Quest and a Time Traveler’s Ball on March 11. Theme weekend and activities include Time Travelers March 11-12, Shamrocks and Shenanigans March 18-19, Barbarian Brew Fest March 25-26, Free Beer Festival Friday March 31, and High Seas Adventure April 1-2. Museum of Science and Industry, 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, 813-987-6000 or bayarearenfest.com. Weekends 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through April 2 and March 31.
Bingo
American Legion Post 24
Bingo. Public welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489. 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Bradenton Tropical Palms
Bingo. Doors open at 5:15 p.m., play at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Progressive jackpot. Light lunch and concession food is available for purchase. The public is welcome. 2310 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-747-6121.
Casa Loma Mobile Home Park Clubhouse
Bingo. Licensed food vendor available. 105 52nd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-761-7788. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m.Wednesdays.
Fairlane Acres
Bingo. 819 49th Ave. Terr. W., Bradenton, 941-739-5365. 6:15 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays (doors lock at 6 p.m.).
Holy Cross Catholic Church
Bingo. Great food. 505 26th St. W., Palmetto, 941-729-3891 or holycrossdov.org. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Wednesdays.
Park Acres Estates
Bingo. Refreshment available for purchase. 4802 Park Acres Dr., Bradenton, 941-896-4963 or email charliecu4@gmail.com. 7 p.m. Fridays.
Pictown Estates
Bingo. Free snacks at half time. 1201 50th Plaza W., Bradenton, 941-758-1160. 7 p.m., doors 6 p.m., Mondays.
Tidevue Estates
Bingo. Tidevue Estates Clubhouse, 4214 11th St. Ct. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2557. 6 p.m., doors 4 p.m. Fridays through April 28.
Whispering Palms Mobile Home Park
Bingo. Snacks available. 1219 51st Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-1557. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m. Sundays.
Dances
Bayshore Gardens
Dancing, featuring music by Ernie. $5. Recreation Center, 6919 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-753-0313. 10 a.m.-noon Fridays.
Bella Danza Dance and Ballroom
Friday beginner group lessons 6 p.m., Latin class 7 p.m., dance social 8-9:30 p.m. Additional classes are offered. 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 305, Bradenton. $10. 941-465-1031 or belladanzaballroom.com.
Bradenton Dance Center
Thursday night group lesson and dance party 7-9 p.m. Refreshments will be served. Singles and couples are welcome. Complimentary dance evaluation. Complete schedule is available online. $10. 6006 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-792-7410 or bradentondance.com.
Bradenton Woman’s Club
Dance, featuring live music, is open to the public. Singles are welcome. BYOB, sodas available. Smoke-free facility. Proceeds will benefit renovation of the clubhouse, built in 1921. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $10. 941-773-0177 or bradentonwomansclub.com. 8-11 p.m., lessons 7-8 p.m. Fridays.
West Coast Woman’s Club of Manatee County
Let’s Dance!, a social dance every second Saturday of each month with music by Ellsworth and Company. Light snacks will be provided. Water and sodas are available for purchase. Queen of Hearts fundraiser. BYOB. H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. $10. 941-447-8238. 7-10 p.m. April 14.
Adult Social Dance Club
Come with or without partner to a dance party featuring live dance music plus a DJ. An optional free dance lesson is 6:40-7:10 p.m. Free snacks will be served. Ice, soft drinks and sodas are available for purchase. BYOB. $10. YMCA, 1075 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, 941-756-8303. Every Saturday.
Farmers markets
Downtown Bradenton Farmers Market
The Bradenton Farmers Market features more than 30 vendors offering locally grown fruits, vegetables, plants, organic products, prepared foods, work of local artists and craftspeople and the Rainbow Kitchen featuring food demonstrations and tastings. A Kids’ Corner will be every first Saturday of the month. Old Main Street, Bradenton, 941-840-0017 or bradentonfarmersmarket.com. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays October-May.
Central Sarasota Farmers Market
The Central Sarasota Farmers Market features locally grown fresh produce, local artisan products, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Florida House Learning Center, 4454 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota, 941-677-0078 or centralsarasotafarmersmarket.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Phillippi Farmhouse Market
The Phillippi Farmhouse Market features locally grown produce, organic fruits and vegetables, food trucks, local artisans, plants and live music each week. Free tours of the Edson Keith Mansion at 10 a.m. Leashed dogs are welcome. Edson Keith Mansion, 5500 S. Tamiami Trial, Sarasota, 941-316-1309 or scgov.net. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 5-April 26.
Sarasota Farmers Market
Fresh produce, plants, coffee, crafts, food and more. Lemon Avenue at the intersection of Main Street, Sarasota, 941-951-2656. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Social clubs
American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24
Lunch is served 11-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11-4 p.m. Saturdays. Dinner, varied menu, 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Bingo 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays. Ladies Auxiliary sponsored Bingo 1-3 p.m., wings-and-things 5-7 p.m., karaoke with Franky Allen 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Dancing and live music 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Foxhole Lounge: hot dogs, pretzels and pizza 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m., dancing and live music by Bob Dewart Band with Eddie Tobin on piano 2-5 p.m. Sundays; $6. Smoke free. The public is welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489 or americanlegionpost24.com.
American Legion Post 312
Queen of Hearts drawing, 7 p.m. Monday; bar poker, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Wings and strings, 6-9 p.m. first and third Thursday; dinner 5-7 p.m. and music 6-10 p.m. Fridays; music 2-6 p.m. Saturdays; and $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sundays. 1610 67th Ave. E., Oneco, 941-758-6616.
American Legion Post 325
Tacos and dart tournament, Tuesdays. Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Music, 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. Feather Your Nest 1-3 p.m., hot dogs, Sundays. 3420 U.S. 301, Ellenton, 941-981-3819.
AmVets Post 301
Sunday bar bingo and wings 5-7 p.m. Open daily at 10 a.m. 2443 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-722-0393.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
Enjoy dinner with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Bar Bingo 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Karaoke 7-10 p.m. third Sunday each month. Service office hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. 111 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-5425.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 3171
Breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m., Feather Your Nest 2-5 p.m., “Party in the Pavilion” with music 4-7 p.m. Sundays; breakfast $7. Tacos and more 4-7 p.m., bar poker 5-7 p.m. Mondays. Various mini meals $5, 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays. A weekly varied menu dinner is served 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Fun night 5-7:30 p.m., music 6-9 p.m., Thursdays. Family fish fry 5-7 p.m., Feather Your Nest 7-9 p.m., Fridays; Fish $7, Steak $10. Bar Poker 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
Marine Corps League Desoto Detachment 588
All past and present military personnel and their guests are welcome to the Bunker Bar for fellowship, camaraderie, entertainment, and refreshments. Bar hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday-Saturday. 5225 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-301-4598.
North Manatee American Legion Post 309
Lunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Bingo, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Bar poker, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays. Feather your nest 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. 2419 Bayshore Road, Palmetto, 941-722-8689.
VFW Post 2488
Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Fridays. Karaoke with Bob Dunn, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Fish fry, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. 810 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-9588.
VFW Post 9226
Euchre, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Fish fry, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays. Dinner 4:30-6:30 p.m. featuring entertainment, Saturdays. All-you-can-eat breakfast 8-11 a.m., bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Proressive jackpot, Mondays. Individual Trivia game, 5-6 p.m. Wednesdays. Hot dogs for $1 on Thursdays and Sundays through Tuesdays. The public is welcome. 3511 12th St. E., Ellenton, 941-729-8535.
VFW Palma Sola Post 10141
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Monday night dinner, 5-7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats 4-6:30 p.m., bingo 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome to all dinners and events. 5105 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-794-6394.
Coming soon
Heritage Days Open House at Manatee Village Historical Park
Heritage Days Open House is a family-friendly festival celebrating local history and culture that will feature heritage craft vendors, a craft booth for kids, local artists, live music, history talks, a Civil War reenactor, demonstrations, and food vendors. There will be a beard and mustache competition with six categories for men, women and children. The competition registration is $5. The event is free and open to the public. Manatee Village Historical Park, 1404 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-741-4076 or manateevillage.org. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 25.
Annual Crawfish Boil
American Legion Riders Post 309 in Palmetto will host its seventh annual Crawfish Boil 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 25 featuring crawfish, hamburgers, hotdogs, prize drawings, multiple vendors and live music by Ronny at 11 a.m., Blackwater Jack Band 2-5 p.m. A poker run will be at 10 a.m. Proceeds will benefit the Haley House and COTA. Information: 941-722-8689.
Annual Sarasota Dance Challenge
Enjoy two days of competitive ballroom dancing at its finest, in an elegant setting and with a welcoming atmosphere featuring professional and amateur dancers from across the nation, informative seminars, and sumptuous food noon-midnight March 25 and 6 a.m.-11 p.m. March 26 at The Hyatt Regency Sarasota, 1000 Blvd. of the Arts, Sarasota. Tickets: $35-$185. For detailed information, call 941-953-1234 or visit sarasotachallenge.com.
St. Petersburg Seafood and Music Festival
Select from delectable foods cooked onsite, incorporating the freshest ingredients, by local restaurants and food purveyor and choose from grouper, mahi-mahi, stone crabs, shrimp and soft-shell crabs, crab cakes and more, then sit back to relax and listen to top musical groups performing rock n’ roll, r&b, blues, rumba and flamenco to reggae, jazz and big band sounds. Admission: $3 in advance, $5 at the gate, VIP tickets are $50. North Straub Park, 310 Bay Shore Dr. NE., St. Petersburg. paragonartevents.com/S-45-St.+Petersburg. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. March 25-26.
Beach Market at Coquina Beach
Tampa Theatre Family Favorite Films
The next generation of young fans will get the chance to see some of their parents’ most beloved childhood films on the big screen. The Family Favorites movie series include “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” March 26, “Space Jam” April 2, “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” April 9, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” April 16, “Pete’s Dragon” April 23, “The Princess Bride” April 30. All movie times are 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for children 2-12. Tampa Theatre is located at 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa. Information: 813-274-8981 or tampatheatre.org.
Movies on the Green
Premier Sports Campus will host an outdoor series of family films, a kids’ zone, vendors and much more. The movies are “Rio” March 31, and “Home” April 28. All movie times are 8 p.m. Admission is free, food and beverages will be available for purchase. 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, 941-757-1582 or premiersportscampus.com. Doors 6 p.m. March 31 and April 28.
Lakewood Ranch Community Garage Sale
The Lakewood Ranch Communities will host a Spring Garage Sale. Riverwalk, Summerfield and Greenbrook Communities in Lakewood Ranch. For details, contact Cheryl Scheid at 941-362-2785 or carscheid@gmail.com. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. April 1, rain date April 2.
Annual Garden Tour “Bradenton in Bloom”
Take a self-guided tour of five lovely gardens during Manatee River Garden Club’s “Bradenton in Bloom” garden tour. Enjoy a gourmet lunch at the clubhouse, shop the vendors and plant sale. Tickets: $15-$20. For map and details, call 941-870-2259 or manateerivergardenclub.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 1.
Art and a Movie
Join the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art for the movie “Bangkok Dangerous,” one of many films that explores the complex historical relationship of America and Asia 1:30 p.m. April 1. The movie is followed by a discussion led by film historian Susan Doll. Admission: $5, free for members. Chao Lecture Hall, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. Information: 941-359-5700 or ringling.org.
Holmes Beach Arts and Crafts Show
The Holmes Beach Arts and Crafts Show, an monthly outdoor arts and crafts show will feature vendors selling jewelry, wood, art, photography, apparel, metal, plants, crafts, food and more. The show will benefit the Anna Maria Island Butterfly Park. Holmes Beach City Hall Field, 5801 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach, 352-344-0657 or tnteventsinc.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 11 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 1-2.
Annual Orchid Show and Sale
The Orchid Society of Highlands County will hold their 11th annual orchid show and sale 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 1 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 2 at Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center, 4509 George Blvd., Sebring. There will be orchids displays, orchid vendors, orchid supplies and door prizes and prize drawings. Admission: $3, children ages 11 and younger are admitted free. For details, call Peter Otway at 863-699-1575 or visit orchidsocietyhighlands.org.
Beach Market at Coquina Beach
Ringling Underground
Enjoy live music and art in the Museum of Art Courtyard. This event features an eclectic mix of local and regional bands. Up-and-coming artists will be displaying their work in the Museum of Art Courtyard. Select galleries will be open until 11 p.m. $15, free for college students with valid ID. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 8 p.m. April 6.
Music on Main
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert featuring music by Paisley Craze, wine and food sales will benefit Loveland Center. Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet. 6-9 p.m. April 7.
Village of the Arts monthly art walk
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, and three five-star restaurants serving delectable foods. There will be opening receptions for new shows, special guests throughout the Village, and live music. Village of the Arts, 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, villageofthearts.com. 6-9:30 p.m. April 7 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 8.
Duette Cracker Fest
The Duette Community Association will be holding the annual Cracker Fest featuring old time games, antiques, tractor driving contest, food and music. Duette School, 40755 SR 62, Duette, 941-742-8110. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 8.
Easter Eggstravaganza
Lakewood Ranch Communities will host its annual “Eggstravaganza” 9:30-11:30 a.m. April 8 at Greenbrook Adventure Park, 13010 Adventure Pl., Bradenton, featuring an egg hunt for 2-13 year old children starting at 10:15 a.m. There will be music, pony rides, balloon art, face painting, a petting zoo, a fire truck and the opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny. Bring your basket to collect eggs. Admission: $5 adults, $3 children, children ages 1 and younger are admitted free. Information: 941-757-1530 or lwrcac.com.
The Hole in the Head Gang
The Florida Railroad Museum invites you to join a train ride with a valuable shipment on board and the security of the U.S. Marshal Service while the Hole in the Head Gang may attempt to stop the train and rob its shipment. Tickets: $12-$16. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org/events. Train departs at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 8-9.
