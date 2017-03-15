Performing Arts: March 16-21

Manatee
Theater
Island Players
“Play On,” through March 26. “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike,” May 4-14. All tickets are $20. 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, 941-778-5755.
Manatee Performing Arts Center
“Boynton Beach Club,” March 16-April 2; $27-$37. 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-748-5875 or manateeplayers.com.
Sarasota
Dance
Sarasota Contemporary Dance
“Evolving/Revolving,” 7:30 p.m. May 11-13, 2 p.m. May 14; $46. FSU Center for Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-359-0099. sarasotacontemporarydance.org.
Sarasota Opera House
Sarasota Ballet: Ashton, de Valois and Robbins, April 28-30; $30 and up. 61 N. Pineapple Ave. For tickets call Sarasota Ballet at 941-359-0099 or sarasotaballet.org/events.
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
Sarasota Ballet: “Shadowland” by Pilobolus, 8 p.m. March 23; $46 and up. Momix: Opus Cactus, 8 p.m. March 28; $16 and up. Julianne and Derek Hough “Move Beyond,” 7 p.m. May 14; $21 and up. 777 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org.
Opera
Sarasota Opera
Puccini’s “Madame Butterfly,” through March 25; $19-$125. Rossini’s “The Italian Girl in Algiers,” through March 25; $19-$125. Poulenc’s “Dialogues of the Carmelites,” through March 24; $19 and up. “The Love of Three Kings,” through March 26; $19 and up. 61 N. Pineapple Ave., 941-366-8450 or sarasotaopera.org.
Theater
Asolo Repertory Theatre
Asolo Rep: The Washington Trilogy: “The Great Society,” through April 2; $26 and up, “Born Yesterday,” through April 15; $26 and up. “The Little Foxes,” through April 15; $26. “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity,” April 4-30; $26. “Beatsville,” May 5-28; $26 and up. 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 941-351-9010 or asolorep.org.
Florida Studio Theatre
John C. Court Cabaret: “Older Than Dirt,” through June 11; $39 and up. Gompertz Theatre: “brownsville song (b-side for tray),” through March 26; $25 and up. “Rich Girl,” April 7-May 26; $39. Goldstein Cabaret: “Piano Men,” through April 15; $30-$36. Keating Theatre:“The Exonerated,” April 19-23; $18 and up. Bowne’s Lab: Stage III series, “Grounded,” March 22-April 7; $37 and up. Children’s Theatre: “The Dragon vs. The Hiccups and Other Winning Plays, 1 p.m. May 6 and 13; $10. “The “Kids Comedy Lab,” a show for kids of all ages, 2 p.m., doors open at 1 p.m. Saturdays; $6, free to children ages 5 and younger. 1241 N. Palm Ave. 941-366-9000 or floridastudiotheatre.org.
Mary Selby Botanical Gardens
FSU/Asolo Conservatory: William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” April 11-29; $14.50 and up. 811 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota. For tickets call 941-351-9010 or asolorep.org.
Powel Crosley Estate
Radio Theater Live, April 17-28; $12 and up. One Seagate Drive, 8374 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-722-3244 or bradentongulfislands.org.
The Players Centre for Performing Arts
“Friday Night Live,” 8 p.m. Fridays; $18. Unless otherwise noted all tickets are $25-$30. 838 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-365-2494 or theplayers.org.
Urbanite Theatre
“Bo-nita,” March 31-April 30; $40 and up. 1487 Second St., Sarasota, $24. 941-321-1397 or urbanitetheatre.com.
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
“Once,” 2 and 8 p.m. March 17; $36 and up. “Chicago,” 8 p.m. March 24-26; $36 and up. “Menopause, the Musical,” 8 p.m. April 4; $31 and up. Joel McHale, 8 p.m. April 15; $16 and up. David Sedaris, 8 p.m. April 19; $46 and up. Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science, 8 p.m. April 20; $36 and up. “Kinky Boots!” April 25-30; $41 and up. 777 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org.
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
“Girl Groups: The ’60s Explosion,” through April 8; $22 and up. Young Artist Showcase: Michael Mendez, 7:30 p.m. March 20 and April 3; $25. “Dearly Departed,” April 19-May 27 1646 10th Way, 941-366-1505 or wbttroupe.org.
St. Petersburg
Theater
American Stage
“Informed Consent,” through April 9; $10 and up. “The Invisible Hand,” May 31-June 25; $29 and up. 163 Third St. N., 727-823-7529 or americanstage.org.
freeFall Theatre
“Red Velvet,” through March 26; $25. 6099 Central Ave., 727-498-5205 or freefalltheatre.com.
Mahaffey Theater
“Saturday Night Fever - The Musical,” 8 p.m. March 17; $49.50 and up. The dance of passion: Tango Lovers, 6 p.m. March 26; $32.50 and up. “Say Goodnight Gracie,” 8 p.m. April 22; $37.50 and up. Ron White, 7 p.m. April 28; $47.75 and up. 400 First St. S., 727-892-5767 or themahaffey.com.
Tampa
Theater
Amalie Arena
“Disney on Ice,” March 24-26; $37 and up. 401 Channelside Dr., 813-301-2500 or amaliearena.com.
David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts
Martin McDonagh: A Skull in Connemara, through April 9; $28 and up. “Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus Live!” 7:30 p.m. March 23-26; $50 and up. Momix: Opus Cactus, 8 p.m. March 23; $29.50 and up. “it gets better,” 7:30 p.m. March 24; $25 and up. DRUMLine Live, 7:30 p.m. March 26; $29 and up. National Geographic Live! Rhinos, Rickshaws, and Revolutions; My Search for Truth, 7 p.m. March 28; $25 and up. “The House at Pooh Corner,” 2 p.m. April 2; $12.50 and up. Bianca Del Rio - Not Today Satan, 8 p.m. April 7; $41 and up. Opera: “Tosca,” 8 p.m. April 7 and 2 p.m. April 9; $66.50 and up. “One Woman Sex and the City, A Parody of Love, Friendship and Shoes,” 7:30 p.m. April 11-13; $25 and up. Chris Rock: The Blackout The Tour, 8 p.m. April 14, 7 p.m. April 15; $49.50 and up. Patel Conservatory: On The Edge, 7 p.m. April 15; $20 and up. Alton Brown Live: Eat Your Science, 7:30 p.m. April 21; $45 and up. Patel Conservatory Theatre: “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown,” April 21-30; $15 and up. The Sandy Sylver Puppet Show, 11 a.m. April 22; $7.50. “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man,” April 27-30; $17.75 and up. An evening of song with Aaron Tveit, 7 p.m. April 30; $35.50 and up. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The King and I,” May 2-7; $39 and up. Masters of Dance: Robbins, Balanchine, Petipa’s Don Quichote Suite, 2 p.m. May 13-14, 7 p.m. May 13; $20. “Gloucester Blue,” May 17-June 11; $14 and up. “Finding Neverland,” May 30-June 4; $31 and up. 1010 N. MacInnes Place, 813-229-7827 or strazcenter.org.
