March 15, 2017

Bars & Clubs: March 16-22

Manatee

Acoustic

Anna Maria Oyster Bar, Halfway

Live entertainment on the deck Thursday-Saturday. 6906 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-758-7880.

Bridge Tender Inn & Dockside Bar

Live music nightly. 135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-4849.

Freckled Fin Restaurant and Public House

Live music nightly. 101 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-251-3930.

Island Time Bar and Grill

Live music most nights. 111 Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach, 941-782-1122.

Wicked Cantina

Live music most Wednesday-Saturday evenings. 101 Seventh St. N., Bradenton Beach, 941-281-2990 or wickedcantina.com.

Country

Joyland

Country line dance classes 7-9 p.m. and DJ Trevor all night Wednesdays, doors open at 6:30 p.m. Live music and DJ Trevor Fridays, doors open at 7 p.m. Live music and DJ Trevor Saturdays, doors open at 7 p.m. 5220 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-756-6060 or joylandcountry.com.

Rock/blues

Aces Live

Doug Deming and The Jewel Tones, Bradenton Blues Festival announcement party, 7 p.m. March 16. Tanya Sings 1 p.m., Jeff Jensen Band 8 p.m., March 17; $5. Lauren Mitchell Band, 8 p.m. March 18; $5. Gumbo Boogie Band, 5 p.m. March 19. The Klick, 7 p.m. March 21. Empty Pockets, 7:30 p.m. March 22. Acoustic Jam, noon Sundays. Mark Skey and Frenz Jam, 7 p.m. Mondays. Line dancing with Rox, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Lunchtime trivia, noon Thursdays. All shows are non-smoking. 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., Bradenton, 941-795-3886 or aceslivemusic.com.

The Beachhouse Restaurant

Live music most nights, 6-10 p.m. 200 Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach, 941-779-2222.

Bubbas Too Bar and Grill

Live music, 8 p.m. Fridays. 5435 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-3237.

Clancy’s Irish Sports Pub & Grill

St. Patrick’s Day Bash, noon-midnight, March 17. Jack Tamburine, 5 p.m. March 19. THC, 6 p.m. March 21. Karaoke party, 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. Don Huntsinger, 5 p.m. Mondays. Taylor and Taylor, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Rye Road Acoustic, 6-10 p.m. Thursdays. 6218 Cortez Road, 941-794-2489 or clancysirishsportspub.com.

Cork’s Cigar Bar

Live music, 7 p.m., DJ, 10 p.m. Saturdays. 425 Old Main St., 941-744-2589 or corkscigarbar.com.

Cortez Clam Factory

Doug South Duo, March 16. Watching Wendy, March 17. Dreadnot Band, March 18. Brian McCarthy, March 19. Little Rock, March 20. Clam Jam, 7:30-11:30 p.m. Tuesdays. Live music most nights. 10104 Cortez Road, 941-798-9898.

Cortez Kitchen

Charlie Morris Band, March 17. Jason Haram, March 18. Terry Hel, March 24. Bottom Line, March 25. Tropix, March 26. Live entertainment Friday-Sunday. 4528 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-9404.

D. Coy Duck’s

Live music Friday and Saturday. 5410 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, 941-778-5888.

Drift In No. 1

Janine, 8-11 p.m. Mondays. Russ, 7-11 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Chip, 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. Will Scott, 8 p.m.-midnight Thursdays. Mystery band, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Sundays. 120 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach, 941-778-9088.

Drift In No. 2

Mike McConnell, 8 p.m.-midnight Mondays. Karaoke, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Faultline, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays. 2709 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-755-9825.

Fraternal Order of Eagles, Eagle Village, Aerie 3171

Carolyn Davis Band, 6-9 p.m. March 16. Missed Eagle Pageant with Capt. Carl, 6-10 p.m. March 18. Capt. Carl, 4-7 p.m. March 19. Messenger, 6-9 p.m. March 23. Franky Allan, 4-7 p.m. March 26. Nay-Burz, 6-9 p.m. March 30. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-720-1863.

The Last Call Tavern

Karaoke 8 p.m.-midnight Wednesdays. 2604 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-744-1586.

Mattison’s City Grille

Billy Rica Unplugged, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Tropix, 7 p.m. Thursdays.101 Riverfront Blvd., #120, Bradenton, 941-896-9660.

Motorworks Brewing

Kettle of Fish, March 17. IPA Band, March 18. David Smash, 4 p.m. March 19 and 21. Luke Wagner, March 22. Scott Curts, Thursdays. Unless otherwise noted, all music starts at 6 p.m. Trivia, 6:30 p.m. Mondays. Yoga, 6:45 p.m. Tuesdays. Poker, 7 p.m. Thursdays. Pet Extravaganza, 1 p.m. third Sundays. Happy hour, 2-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. 1014 Ninth St. W., Bradenton, 941-567-6218 or motorworksbrewing.com.

Oneco Rose Bar and Package

Mac and Mack Duo, 7-11 p.m. Fridays and 1-5 p.m. Sundays. Karaoke with Faye, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. 103 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-756-8790.

Peggy’s Corral

St. Paddy’s Day party with Big Daddy, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. March 17 with Irish food specials and best dressed contest. Hollywood, 2-6 p.m. March 18. 20th Anniversary Bash with music from Tommy Roxx, Greg Billings Band, vendors and much more, noon-5 p.m. March 19. Karaoke, 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. 4511 U.S. 41 N., Palmetto, 941-729-5442 or peggyscoral.net.

Polo Grill and Bar

Hatley Band, 9 p.m. March 17. 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch, 941-782-0899 or pologrillandbar.com.

Steel City Bar and Grill

Karaoke and DJ entertainment Fridays. Pool League tournaments and DJ entertainment Saturdays. Live music, cornhole games and block party Sundays. 5254 SR 64 E., Bradenton, 941-243-3867.

Swordfish Grill

Tim Chandler, noon Sundays. Natural Vibes, 5:30 p.m. Mondays. Strictly Blues with Jason Haram, 7 p.m. Thursdays. 4628 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-798-2035.

Woody’s River Roo

Randy McNeely, 6 p.m. March 16. John Puckett 4 p.m., Ship of Fools 7 p.m., March 17. Carlie Morris Band 2 p.m., Guilty Pleasures 7 p.m., March 18. Whiskey Blind 2 p.m., Lacey Jane Duo 6 p.m., March 19. Bodie Valdez, 6 p.m. March 20. Rick and Pam, 6 p.m. March 22. Karaoke, 6 p.m. Tuesdays. Music most nights. 5717 18th St. E., Ellenton, 941-722-2391 or woodysriverroo.com.

Sarasota

Comedy

McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre

Sinbad, March 24-26. 1923 Ringling Blvd., 941-925-3869 or mccurdyscomedy.com.

Oldies

Cannon’s Steakhouse

John Russo, 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. 6540 Superior Ave., 941-924-7171.

The Starlite Room

John Russo “Rat Pack” tribute, 6 p.m. Mondays. “Classic Crooning,” 7 p.m. first and third Thursdays. 1001 Cocoanut Ave., 941-702-5613.

Rock/blues

Blue Rooster

Lauren Mitchell, March 16. Sean Chambers Band St. Patrick’s Day CD release party, March 17. Lil’ Ed and The Blues Imperials, March 18-19, Suitcase Full of Blues, March 21. Ghost Town Blues Band, March 22. Gospel Brunch with Truality and Sarasota Blues Jam, Sundays. Steve Arvey’s Jazz session, Mondays. 1525 Fourth St., 941-388-7539.

Five O’Clock Club

Jah Movement, March 17. Pedro J. Arevalo, March 18. Senorita Sunday Karaoke, Sundays. Al Fuller’s Blues Jam, Mondays. Come Back Alice, Wednesdays. Democracy on Thursdays. Except where otherwise noted bands start at 10 p.m. daily. Admission is $3 for Friday and Saturday shows. 1930 Hillview St., 941-366-5555.

The Gator Club

Live music Thursday-Saturdays. 1490 Main St., 941-366-5969 or thegatorclub.com.

Mattison’s City Grille

Brian Spainhower noon, Debbie Keeton Jazz Quartet, 7 p.m. Sundays. Tropix, 6-10 p.m. Mondays. Jennifer Leigh and her New Digs, 7:30-11 p.m. Tuesdays. Local band of the week, 7-11 p.m. Wednesdays. The Venturas, 7:30-11 p.m. Thursdays. Local band of the week, 8 p.m.-midnight Fridays. Glass Onion Band, every third Friday of the month. The TC Allen Band, 7:30 p.m.-midnight Saturdays. Corner of Lemon and Main streets, 941-330-0440.

Top 40

Mattison’s Forty One

Scott McFarland, 6 p.m. Thursdays. Debbie Keeton, 6 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Joe Thayer, 6:30 p.m. Sundays-Tuesdays. Dave Mankes, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. 7275 S. Tamiami Trail, 941-921-3400 or mattisons.com.

