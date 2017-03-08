Concerts: March 9-15

Manatee
Celtic
March 12: The First Brass of Sarasota and Irish Dancers, “Celtic Brass,” 4 p.m., Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, 6510 Third Ave. W.; $20.
Choral
March 12: Bradenton Community Fine Arts Concert: The Ditchfield Family Singers, 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 603 11th St. W.; free will offering.
Classical
March 17: Sarasota Orchestra, Masterworks: “Titan,” 8 p.m. March 17, Neel Performing Arts Center; $33 and up.
March 26: Anna Maria Island Concert Chorus and Orchestra, The Three Tenors, 2 p.m., Kirkwood Presbyterian Church, 6101 Cortez Road W., Bradenton; $25.
March 31: Sarasota Orchestra, Masterworks: “Magnificent Seven,” 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $33 and up.
April 1: Manatee Community Concert Band: An American Celebration, 7:30 p.m., Manatee High School, 902 33rd St. Ct. W., Bradenton; free will donation.
Handbells
April 23: Ring Sarasota, 4 p.m., Roser Community Church, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria Island; free will donation.
Jazz
March 11: John Russo “Rat Pack Tribute,” 6 p.m., The Center of Anna Maria Island, 407 Magnolia Ave., Anna Maria; $30, includes dinner.
Oldies
March 19: Sundays at Neel: Mac Frampton, 2 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $30.
Pops
April 3: The Pops Orchestra with violist Martha Mooke, “Out of this World,” 7:30 p.m., Neel Performing Arts Center; $20 and up.
Wind/Brass
April 2: The Jacobites and Highland Dancers, 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 603 11th St. W., Bradenton; free will donation.
May 27: First Brass of Sarasota, The Jacobites, Sharon Scott and the Highland Dancers, Annual Memorial Day Concert, 4 p.m., Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, 6510 Third Ave. W., Bradenton; $20.
Sarasota
A capella
April 18: Under the Streetlamp, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Broadway
March 12: Kristin Chenoweth, 7 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
April 5: Rhapsody and Rhythm, The Gershwin Concert Experience, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Peforming Arts Hall; $26 and up.
Celtic
March 12: Paul Duffy in “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling,” a celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, 3 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, 3975 Fruitville Road, Sarasota; $15.
March 19: The First Brass of Sarasota and Irish Dancers, “Celtic Brass,” 4 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2256 Bahia Vista St.; $20.
Choral
March 16: Artists Series Concerts, French Cultural Festival: Belle Canto “Voix Francaises,” 11 a.m., Michael’s On East, 1212 S. East Ave.; $45.
March 28: Washington National Cathedral’s choral ensemble “Cathedra,” 7 p.m., Church of the Redeener, 222 S Palm Ave., Sarasota; $20 donation.
April 23: Gloria Musicae: Verdi’s “Requiem,” 4:30 p.m., Sarasota Opera House; $15 and up.
Classical
March 12: Sarasota Orchestra, Chamber Soirees: String Quartet “The Finale,” 4 p.m., Holley Hall; $35.
March 13: GuitarSarasota: Lynda Vickers, classical guitar, 7:30 p.m., Crocker Memorial Church, Pioneer Park, 1260 12th St.; no charge.
March 16: Sarasota Concert Association, Great Performers Series: Royal Scottish National Orchestra, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $45 and up.
March 18-19: Sarasota Orchestra, Masterworks: “Titan,” 8 p.m. March 18, 2:30 p.m. March 19, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $33 and up.
March 22: Sarasota Concert Association: Christopher Takeda and Jennifer Best Takeda, violinists, noon, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center; no charge.
March 22-25: Sarasota Orchestra, Great Escapes: “Sounds of America,” 5:30 p.m. March 22 and 24, 7 p.m. March 23, 8 p.m. March 25, Holley Hall; $38.
March 30: Sarasota Concert Association, Great Performers Series: Sergei Babyan and Daniil Trifonov, piano duo, 7:30 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $37 and up.
April 1-2: Sarasota Orchestra, Masterworks: “Magnificent Seven,” 8 p.m. April 1, 2:30 p.m. April 2, Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $33 and up.
April 5-8: Sarasota Orchestra, Great Escapes, 5:30 p.m. April 5 and 7, 7 p.m. April 6, 8 p.m. April 8; $38.
April 10: GuitarSarasota: Community and Youth Showcase, 7:30 p.m., Crocker Memorial Church, 1260 12th St., Sarasota; no charge.
Country
March 27: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
Folk
April 9: The Jacobites and Highland Dancers, 3 p.m., St. Andrew United Church of Christ, 6908 Beneva Road, Sarasota; free will donation.
Handbells
April 1: Ring Sarasota, 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $20.
Jazz
March 9: Jazz Club of Sarasota, New York Jazz evening with Dick Hyman and Ken Peplowski, 6-10 p.m., Michael’s On East; $125.
March 10: Jazz Club of Sarasota, “A Salute to Jazz History” with Dick Hyman and the Jim Cullum Jazz Band, 7 p.m. Riverview Performing Arts Center; $35-$45.
March 11: Karl Berger, Ingrid Sertso, Mike Ross, 8 p.m., Fogartyville; $15-$18.
April 12: Chris Botti, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
April 19: Suncoast Jazz Ambassadors, noon, Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center; no charge.
April 21: New Music New College Concert Series: Bobby Previte, 8 p.m. April 21, 3 p.m. April 22, New College of Florida; $15.
April 22: Jazz Club of Sarasota’s “Jazz in the Ballpark” with Sarasota Jazz Project, Michele James-Pruyn, Swing Sisters: “Big Band Jazz Through the Decades,” 7 p.m., Ed SMith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota; $20-$50.
Latin
Oldies
April 7: Neil Sedaka, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $56 and up.
April 7: The Sedaka Show, 8 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $25.
April 8: Rain, a tribute to The Beatles, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
April 13: The Four Tops and The Temptations, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $36 and up.
April 23: The Four Freshmen, 2 p.m., Glenridge Performing Arts Center; $35.
Organ
March 19: Ken Cowan, 6:15 p.m. Church of the Redeemer, 222 S. Palm Ave., Sarasota; $20 donation.
Popular
Pop
May 27: Idina Menzel, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $61 and up.
Pops
March 26: Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota; Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway, “Sibling Revelry,” 3 p.m., Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota; $45.
April 2: The Pops Orchestra and violist Martha Mooke, “Out of this World,” 3 p.m., Riverview Performing Arts Center; $20.
May 12-13: Sarasota Orchestra and Clark Beckham: “Hits and Home Runs,” 8 p.m., Orioles Ed Smith Stadium; $15 and up.
May 14: Artist Series Concerts: “Hot ‘n Cole: A Cole Porter Celebration,” 3 p.m. Sarasota Opera House; $45.
Rhythm and Blues
April 20: The M.E. Tour with Marsha Ambrosius and Eric Benét, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $39.50 and up.
Rock/Blues
March 21: The Jive Aces, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $16 and up.
April 17: Boston, 8 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $62.64 and up.
April 23: One Night of Queen, 7 p.m., Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall; $41 and up.
Wind/Brass
May 28: First Brass of Sarasota, The Jacobites, Sharon Scott and the Highland Dancers, Annual Memorial Day Concert, 4 p.m., St. James Methodist Church, 2049 N. Honore Ave., Sarasota; $20.
Tampa/St. Petersburg
Broadway
CANCELLED - March 26: Cheyenne Jackson, 7 p.m., Straz Center; $35.50 and up.
May 12: The Florida Orchestra, “The American Songbook: Then and Now, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
Cajun
Choral
May 12: Una Voce: “All You Need is Love: The Music of The Beatles,” 8 p.m., The Palladium Theatre; $20 and up.
May 13: Una Voce: “All You Need is Love: The Music of The Beatles,” 8 p.m., USF Concert Hall; $20 and up.
Classical
March 23: Florida Orchestra: “Sheherazade: A Fantasy in Music,” 6:30 p.m., Straz Center; $37.75 and up.
March 24: Florida Orchestra: “A Night at the Opera,” 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
March 25: Coppola Conducts: 100 Years Young, 7 p.m., Straz Center; $48.50 and up.
March 30: Il Volo, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $53.50 and up.
March 31: The Florida Orchestra: Beethoven and Rachmaninoff, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
April 28: The Florida Orchestra: Symphonie Fantastique, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
May 19: The Florida Orchestra: Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
Country
March 29: Home Free, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $25.50 and up.
May 4: Eric Church, 8 p.m., Amalie Arena; $21.25 and up.
Experimental
March 12: Game of Thrones Live Concert, 8 p.m., Amalie Arena; $35.75 and up.
Folk
March 27: Seth Glier, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $30.50 and up.
April 8: Arijit Singh, 8:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $39 and up.
April 24: Darrin Bradbury, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $30.50 and up.
May 15: Joshua James, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $30.50 and up.
Hip-hop
Jazz
April 21: Florida Orchestra, “Singin’ and Swingin,” 8 p.m., Straz Center; $17.75 and up.
Latin
March 10: Tiempo Libre, 7:30 p.m., Straz Center; $15 and up.
Motown
New Age
Oldies
March 19: Get The Led Out, Led Zeppelin tribute band, 7:30 p.m., Tampa Theate; $38 and up.
March 23: Chubby Checker, 7:30 p.m., The Mahaffey; $39.50 and up.
March 31: “1964”...The Tribute, 7 p.m., The Mahaffey; $38.50 and up.
April 23: Neil Diamond, 7 p.m., Amalie Arena; $35 and up.
Opera
March 24: The Florida Orchestra,”A Night at the Opera,” 8 p.m., Straz Center; 17.75 and up.
March 25: Coppola Conducts: 100 Years Young, 7 p.m., Straz Center; $48.50 and up.
Pops
Rap
April 1: MattyB, 7 p.m., Straz Center; $65 and up.
Reggae
Rock/blues
March 10: Badfish, a tribute to Sublime, gates 8 p.m., Jannus Live; no charge.
March 11-12: Gasparilla Music Festival: Cage the Elephant, Moon Taxi, The New Mastersounds, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Shamarr Alan and the Underdawgs, 10 a.m., Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Dr., Tampa; $30 and up.
April 6: Samantha Fish, The Palladium; $20 and up.
April 16: Chris Brown, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $26.20 and up.
April 21: One Night of Queen, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $39 and up.
April 22: Rocktopia!, 8 p.m., Straz Center; $36 and up.
March 24: St. Paul and The Broken Bones, 8 p.m., Jannus Live; $24 and up.
March 25: God Save The Queen plays Queen, 8 p.m., Jannus Live; $13 and up.
April 4: The Flaming Lips, gates 7 p.m., Jannus Landing; $3950 and up.
April 7: The Wailers, gates 8 p.m., Jannus Landing; $22 and up.
April 8: Portugal. The Man, gates 8 p.m., Jannus Landing;
April 12: Explosions In The Sky, gates at 7 p.m., Jannus Landing; $22 and up.
April 15: Runaway Gin, a tribute to Phish, gates at 8 p.m., Jannus Landing; no charge.
April 23: Long beach Dub Allstars, gates at 6 p.m., Jannus Landing; $18 and up.
April 26: Umphrey’s McGee, gates 5:30 p.m., Jannus Live; $27.50 and up.
April 27: Red Hot Chili Peppers, 8 p.m., Amalie Arena; $49 and up.
April 28: 98Rockfest, 6 p.m., Amalie Arena; $25 and up.
April 30: Coheed and Cambria, gates, 7 p.m., Jannus Live; $27.50 and up.
May 2: Ben Harper and The Innocent Criminals, gates 7 p.m., Jannus Live; $35 and up.
May 4: Strictly Strange: Tech N9ne, Brotha Lynch Hung, Stevie Stone, Krizz Kaliko and Ces Cre, gates 7 p.m., Jannus Live; $35.
May 16: The Head and The Heart, gates 7 p.m., Jannus Live; $28.
May 12: The Weekend: Starboy, 7:30 p.m., Amalie Arena; $35.75 and up.
May 26: Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey, 7 p.m., Amalie Arena; $36 and up.
May 27: Todd Rundgren, 8 p.m., The Mahaffey; $35 and up.
Soul
Christian Rock
March 18: Casting Crowns “The Very Next Thing” Tour, 7 p.m., USF Sun Dome; $26 and up.
