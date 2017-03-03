The Herald’s top weekend picks

Searching for something fun to do this weekend? Here’s our advice:
Music on Main
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert featuring music by Big Night Out, wine and food sales will benefit Care2Tri. Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet. 6-9 p.m. March 3.
Village of the Arts monthly art walk
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, and three five-star restaurants serving delectable foods. Village of the Arts, 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, villageofthearts.com. 6-9:30 p.m. March 3 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 4.
Pittsburgh Pirates Spring training
The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Boston Red Sox at 1:05 p.m. March 4 at LECOM Park, 1611 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. Tickets are $15-$28. http://m.mlb.com/pirates/tickets/spring.
Artslam 2017
A celebration of youth and creativity as students and creatives take art out of the classrooms and studios and onto the streets. The event will feature artists offering all forms of art including caricatures, community mural, comedy, magic and more, “dream it-draw it,” a drum line performance, edible architecture, learn drumming techniques, have fun with clay, jazz performances, interactive art mazes, live art, mystical nymphs, paint lessons, face painting, recycled fashion, recycled pinwheels, and much more. Open and free to the public. At the Bradenton Farmers’ Market, along Old Main Street, Bradenton. realizebradenton.com. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 4.
Parrish Heritage Day Parade and Chili Cook-Off
The Parrish Heritage Day Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. and is followed by the Parrish Florida Chili Cook-Off on the grounds of the Florida Railroad Museum. Tickets: $8-10, children ages 12 and younger are admitted free. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org/events. 10:30 a.m. March 4.
Main Street Live
The Main Street Merchant’s Association will host Main Street Live featuring live music by Wild Root. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Main Street, Bradenton, 941-896-8860. 6-10 p.m. March 4.
Anna Maria Island Heritage Day Festival
Celebrate life on the island in the time of the early settlers at the Anna Maria Island Historical Society’s Heritage Day Festival featuring all-day demonstrations by beekeepers, wool spinners, bonnet makers, candle makers, wood workers, soap makers, and can fishing pole makers. There will be a collectibles sale, prize drawings, and museum tours. The market will sell herbs, local produce, settler’s bread, baked goods and more. Kids can enjoy old fashioned, non-electrical games, and a scavenger hunt. Live music will be provided by the A.M.I. Stringband featuring Howie Bandfield. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Historical Park at 402 Pine Ave., Anna Maria Island, 941-216-4448. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 4.
USF Sarasota-Manatee All-Alumni Festival “Bulls, Bands & BBQ”
The public is invited to USF Sarasota-Manatee’s new all-alumni festival “Bulls, Bands & BBQ,” a family-friendly tailgate atmosphere featuring cheerleaders, USF mascot Rocky D Bull, World Rowing Championship mascot Scully and representatives from Sarasota Jungle Gardens, along with plenty of grilled hamburgers and hot dogs. Other activities include an obstacle course, rock wall climbing, bungee jumping, ladder golf, corn hole and arts and crafts. Music will be provided by Rebel Heart vocalist Sarah Faye, and the Savannah Brady Band with students from the Music Compound. USF Sarasota-Manatee campus, 8350 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Details: usfsm.edu/event/bulls-bands-bbq. 4-7 p.m. March 4.
Gamble Plantation Annual Spring Open House
The United Daughters of the Confederacy, Judah P. Benjamin Chapter, and the Florida Park Service will host the 57th annual Spring Open House featuring lifestyle demonstrations from the 1840’s-1870’s, period costumed volunteers, music, crafts and more. The Gamble Mansion will be open to the public with free tours of the building. The Fourth Florida Volunteer Infantry will be dressed in military uniforms re-enacting a Confederate encampment. Admission is free. Gamble Plantation Historic State Park, 3708 Patten Ave., Ellenton, 941-723-4536 or floridastateparks.org/gambleplantation. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 5.
Chalk the Park
The community is invited to come “Chalk the Park” featuring a chalk drawing competition that’s open to public participation, face painting and opportunities to paddle, row or stand-up paddleboard. There will be free refreshments and visits and demonstrations from the Sarasota County Fire Department the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol, Strider BMX bikes and Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue. Regatta Island, 5851 Nathan Benderson Circle, Sarasota, 941-861-5000. Registration at 10 a.m., festivities start at 11 a.m. March 5.
