Galleries & Museums: March 2-8

Editor’s note: Exhibit listings are published on a rotating basis as space allows.
Manatee
A Room with a Hue
Studio and shop owner AnnMarie Nicholas exhibits her art in the form of hand-painted vintage windows, hand-painted furniture, murals, faux finishes, coastal furniture, funky beach signs, gifts and accessories. Custom painting and color consultation available. 200 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach on The Pier. 941-778-1222. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
AL’s Studio and Art Gallery
Al’s Studio and Art Gallery features the landscape and nature photography of Grant Jefferies. Other artists include Rick Garcia, a Cuban-American commercial artist from Miami, Karen Beach, a painter from the Island, and Steve Nesius, a Tampa Bay area photographer. 314 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. 941-216-4131 or annabelsgallery.com. Summer hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. Winter hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Alcover Massage
The gallery offers artwork from a featured artist every month. Products from the massage studio will be available for purchase. 917 12th Ave. W., Studio A, Bradenton. 407-690-0533. Open during first Friday art walks.
Anna Maria Island Art League
The gallery offers art classes. 5312 Holmes Blvd., Holmes Beach, 941-778-2099 or islandartleague.org. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Wednesday-Friday.
Anna Maria Island Historical Complex
The Anna Maria Historical Museum, built in 1920 as an icehouse, features displays of life on a barrier island from 1890 to 1950. Visit the famous old island jail, “no doors, no windows, no roof, no bars,” and tour Belle Haven Cottage, a beautifully restored 1920 cracker house filled with period antiques and furnishings. 402 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. Free. 941-778-0492 or amihs.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, April-December.
ArtCenter Manatee
An opening reception for exhibits of the International Society of Acrylic Painters, the Lakewood Ranch Art Club, and the ArtCenter’s annual Student Show, will be 5-7 p.m. March 2. The exhibits run through March 24. An opening reception for the annual Member Shows will be 5-7 p.m. March 30. The shows run through April 21. 209 Ninth St. W., Bradenton. 941-746-2862 or artcentermanatee.org. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Friday, and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
Artfinity Inc.
The gallery offers a varied genre of artwork from tropical landscapes and fauna, to maritime, abstract and figurative art. The gallery provides digital imaging, photo printing and custom framing. 7222 21st St. E., Bradenton. 941-752-1873, artfinity.com. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday or by appointment.
Artists’ Guild of Anna Maria Island
An opening reception for an exhibit featuring artwork by Margie Amberge and Polly Tetrault will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 10. The exhibit will run through March. 5414 Marina Dr., Holmes Beach. 941-778-6694 or amiartistsguildgallery.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Arts Council of Manatee County Gallery (Manatee County Cultural Alliance)
Gift gallery features affordable art by local artists. 926 12th St. W., Bradenton. 941-746-2223 or manateearts.org. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
Baobab Tree Gallery
The gallery features Gordon Turner’s latest works. 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, 941-447-3795. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 6-9 p.m. First Friday art walk and by appointment.
Bits & Pieces
Discover this unusual gift shop with handmade quilts, original art and almost-antiques. 1303 13th Ave W., Village of the Arts, Bradenton, 941-744-2487 or 941-932-5869. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, during art walks and by appointment.
Clay in the Garden Studio
Original whimsical sculptures created by Jo-Ellen Gorris overflow from the studio into the garden and provide a habitat for the village geckos. 1011 12th Ave. W., Village of the Arts, Bradenton, 941-747-6405. Sculpture demonstrations ongoing during art walks and Saturdays, other times by chance or appointment.
Cross Stitch Magic
Many works of fine art by masters such as Van Gogh and Monet are re-created in stunning counted cross stitch displays throughout the gallery. They are the work of resident stitcher Glenda Tietjen. Smaller pieces are also on display. Supplies are available here to make your own masterpiece. 1834 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-746-4163. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and during art walks. Closed Sunday and Monday.
The Dancing Crane Gallery
An art show and sale featuring works by fine arts and photography team, Ann Howard and Pat Schilling, will be March 2-4. A meet-the-artists reception for the exhibits, featuring artwork by Renee Lewis, Scylla Liscombe, and Jan Lewis, will be 6-9 p.m. March 3. The exhibits run through April 1. 1019 10th Ave. W., Village of the Arts, Bradenton, 941-744-1333 or dancing-crane.com. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. First Friday receptions and by appointment.
Divine Excess Folk Art Gallery and Other Needful Things
“Southern Folk and Other Stories,” featuring exciting new works by Missionary Mary Proctor, Mr. Eddie and the Rev. Hugo Porcaro, plus 25 well-known local and gulf coast folk artists in a colorful 1925 cottage in the heart of the Village. 1125 12th St. W., Village of the Arts, Bradenton, 941-747-1320. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, First Friday ArtWalks and by special appointment.
Family Heritage House Museum
A donated collection of 140 rare American-made “Daddy’s Long Legs” dolls are part of the museum’s permanent collection. The Family Heritage House Museum at State College of Florida is a gallery and resource center for the study of African-American achievements and celebrates the cultural diversity of our communities. The permanent collection includes an exhibition called “Timeline: A Walk Through History,” a diorama of old Central Avenue that is now Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue; antiques; photographs; literature; and a research center on the Underground Railroad. 60th Avenue and 26th Street West, Bradenton, 941-752-5319 or scf.edu. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
Fine Art Gallery at State College of Florida, Manatee Sarasota
5840 26th W., building 11 N., Bradenton, 941-752-5252. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays
Florida Maritime Museum
“The History, Use and Art of Waterfowl Decoys,” an exhibit touching on the history of using decoys to hunt and features working decoys, artistic decoys, and contemporary regionally-built decoy examples, through April 28. 4415 119th St. W., Cortez, 941-708-6121 or floridamaritimemuseum.org. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Fun Girl Art
Eclectic art by owner/artist Jean. G. Farmer and other local artists, including AnnDee Karpinsky, Tanya Gergel, Cheryl Kinderknecht, Lydia Rupinski and Hank Witt. Special showing by Key West artist Remy Cabrera. Private art party bookings are available and special commissions accepted. 1001 12th Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-448-7485 or fungirlart.com. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday and during art walks by appointment.
Hearts Desire
Furniture by local artist Pamela Marwede, woven purses by Nancy Faris and jewelry designs by owner Vicki Rollo. 1221 12th St. W., Village of the Arts, Bradenton, 941-302-1069 or visit heartsdesirefl.com. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 6-9:30 p.m. First Friday Art Walks.
Island Gallery West
A public reception for the exhibit “On the Island,” featuring oils by March artist of the month, Candace Bennington, will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 10. The exhibit runs through March 31. Island Gallery West is a cooperative of 27 local artists and hosts public art receptions monthly November-April and free weekly art demonstrations 10:30 a.m. January-March. Art demonstrations: Oil demonstrations with Candace Bennington on March 4. Watercolors painting with Graciela Giles, March 11. 5368 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, 941-778-6648 or visit islandgallerywest.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
J. Lazzara Gallery
Betty Ramsey’s butterfly collection will be on display through June 1. The gallery has an ongoing display of seascape paintings by Joyce Lazzara. The gallery is dedicated to offering an eclectic array of fine art in a variety of medium, including oil paintings, acrylics, abstract photography, gicclées, jewelry, wearable art, blown glass, sculpture, mosaics and other collectibles. 507A Pine Ave., Anna Maria, 941-243-3997 or joycelazzara.com. 11 a.h.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Joan Peters Studio/Gallery
Joan Peters’ Plein Air “Florida Landscapes” on display. Peters opened her gallery in 2001. An eclectic painter, she displays her colorful landscapes, local landmarks and subjects. Ongoing demonstrations and “meet the artist” events. 1210 11th Ave. W., Village of the Arts, Bradenton, 941-544-5344. First Friday and Saturday Art Walks and by appointment.
Left of Center Gallery
One of the oldest galleries in the Village is owned and operated by Kathy and Randy Blahna and features contemporary paintings by Randy Blahna, glass art by Patty, recycled glass wind chimes and many other unique items. 1013 11th Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-518-3687. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, Art Walks, special events and by appointment.
Manatee County Agricultural Museum
An opening reception for the exhibit “Reflections of Nature: Our Privilege, Our Responsibility,” featuring artwork by Florida photographers and artists focused on the beauty of nature, will be 2-4 p.m. March 4. The exhibit will run through May 6. Manatee County Agricultural Museum and Palmetto Historical Park, 515 10th Ave. W., Palmetto. 941-721-2034. Museum hours: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and first and third Saturdays of the month.
Manatee Village Historical Park
1404 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-749-7165 or manateevillage.org. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and the second and fourth Saturday of each month.
Palmetto Art Center
A group exhibit “SARTQ: RED,” featuring artwork celebrating the many ways to see the color red, through March 9. 907 Fifth St. W., Palmetto, 941-518-2109. Noon-2 p.m. Monday-Friday or by appointment, closed Wednesdays and Dec. 25-26.
Picture This Gallery
Original art by local artists Judy Dunn and Don Heckerman. 8615 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-798-9910. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
The Recipe Box
Trumbo will be demonstrating painting in various techniques outside the restaurant Saturdays. 5207 33rd St. E., Bradenton, 941-739-3525 or recipeboxbradenton.com. Hours: 7 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
Sally’s Studio at 12th Street West Gallery
Impressionistic, acrylic paintings by Sally Anderson Cosgrove. The artist exhibits her work, paints and gives demonstrations daily. Lessons are available Tuesdays-Thursdays. 1221 12th St. W., Bradenton, 941-993-3281.11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
South Florida Museum
“A Walk in the Park: exploring Manatee’s Preserves,” featuring the work of photographer Grant Jefferies, will run through May 28. 201 10th St. W., Bradenton, 941-746-4131, ext. 13, or southfloridamuseum.org. Through Dec. 31.
Still Life in G Gallery
1014 12th St. W., Bradenton, 941-782-4320 or 941-932-1336. First Friday of the month Art walks and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays.
The 11th Street Gallery
The gallery exhibits work of mixed media artist Jim Loftus. Studio tours are available on request. 1412 11th St. W., Bradenton, 813-498-8275. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday-Saturday and by appointment.
The Once Over Twice
The gallery features a wide variety of functional and sculptural objects made from handpicked up-cycled and re-purposed materials. 1015 12th St. W., Bradenton, 941-254-7853. Noon-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday and during First Friday events.
The Studio at Gulf and Pine
An opening reception for the exhibit “New Works by Old Friends,” featuring artwork by Jean Blackburn, Anne Abgott, Cory Wright, Maro Lorimer, Charles Townsend, and Jay Canterbury, will be 6-8 p.m. March 2. The exhibit will run through March 26. The studio is a salon in which artists and art aficionados can interact. 10101 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria, 941-778-1906. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday.
The Treasure Chest
The gallery features artworks from traditional painting, photography, jewelry, sculptors and hand-painted furniture from shabby chic to custom hand-painted pieces by local artists Brandon Scott, Janet Flowers, Creations by Chris!, Jessica Marchuck, Ron Romonchuk, Iris Kreuger, Cyndi Hooley, Josh Rubadou, Julie Ditmarsen, Mary McClung, Doniele Disney-Humphrey, and Damien Humphrey. 12518 44th Ave. W., Cortez, 813-475-8809. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Closed Sunday.
The Village of The Arts
The Village of the Arts will host History Walking and Shopping Tours, a 2-hour stroll to visit this 1920-30s cottages housing art galleries, unique shops and specialty businesses. Shop for art, handmade gifts, and jewelry and meet the artists to learn their stories. Tours are 10 a.m. Reservations are required. Village of the Arts, 1017 12th Ave. W., Bradeton, 941-756-5088 or facebook.com/bradentonwalkingtours. 10 a.m. Fridays through March 24.
Longboat Key
Longboat Key Center for the Arts
A public reception for a community juried exhibition will be 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 4. Reservations are requested. The exhibit will run through March 30. 6860 Longboat Drive S., 941-383-2345. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays September-May.
Sarasota
Allyn Gallup Contemporary Art Gallery
An artists’ reception for the exhibit “Unforgettable” featuring works by Craig Rubadoux, Dolores Coe and Dee Hood, will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 3. The exhibit runs through April 1. 288 N. Palm Ave., 941-366-2454 or allyngallup.com. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. first Fridays, call for Monday hours.
Art Avenue: Westfield Southgate Mall
The gallery displays master art collections by Picasso, Dali, Chihuly, Neiman, Max, Turovsky, Moode and others. 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, 440-227-4592 or artavenueflorida.com. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m. Sundays.
Art Center Sarasota
FAB, Fabulous Art Boutique, March 2-4. “Marzipan: Works by Andrea Dasha Reich,” “The Magic Circus,” featuring paintings of the circus by Robert Burridge, and “ASALH: Black Muse 2017,” with works by member artists of the Association for the Study of African-American Life and History, through March 10. “Spectrum II,” “Beginning to End,” and “From Within,” runs March 16-April 21. An exhibit “Common Ground” focuses on works by regional artists and will be on display through September 2017. The gallery offers art classes. 707 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-365-2032. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Art Uptown
An exhibit “Into the Water,” featuring artwork by Maro Lorimer, will run through March 24. A meet the artist reception will be 6-9 p.m. March 10. 367 Main Street, 941-955-5409 or artuptown.com. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
Artists on the Court
An art gallery, artist studio and art class complex with a focus on Sarasota artists. Children’s classes are ongoing and adult art classes will begin in the fall. 1943 Morrill St., 941-706-4805. Noon-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday.
Arts and Cultural Alliance: The Center for Arts and Humanity
An opening reception for the exhibit “Moments Colliding,” featuring art work by Jordan Senarens, will be 5-6:30 p.m. March 9. The exhibit will run March 2-April 4. 1226 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-365-5118.
Ashby Art and Antiques
Paintings by Francesco Agresti. The gallery features paintings, prints, jewelry, antiques and decor. 1920 Adams Lane, 941-954-4263. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and 6-10 p.m. third Friday Art Walks.
Back Allie Art
The gallery features hooked and woven rugs, painted silk, jewelry and more. 1938 Adams Lane, Suite 102, Towles Court, 941-365-4222. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 6-10 p.m. during gallery walks.
BAS studio/gallery
Beverly A. Smith’s studio features abstract art. 537 S. Pineapple Ave., Suite 203, Towles Court, 955-4390 or beverlyasmith.com. Noon-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or by appointment.
Black Bird Home Gallery
The gallery displays and sells pieces of furniture and art combining the glamour of Los Angeles and the coastal living of Sarasota. Fine jewelry pieces by Cresta Bledsoe. 1540 Main St., 941-366-0941. 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Monday by appointment.
[Blank] Slate Gallery
The 538 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, 941-312-5700 or blankslategallery.com. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday or by appointment.
The Celery Barn
Basha Maryanska exhibits her art and teaches a variety of workshops. Thursdays and Fridays. 266 S. Links Ave., 518-965-1524 or 518-504-0792 or bashamaryanska.com. 10 a.m.-noon Tuesdays.
Clair Mitchell Gallery at Towles Court
Each month, a variety of artists will offer demonstrations, workshops, lectures, films and lessons. 1920A Adams Lane, 941-328-9133 or towlescourt.com. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and during Friday Art Walks, every third weekend from 6-10 p.m.
Colleen Cassidy Art School and Gallery
The gallery exhibits art work by gallery members Leona Lanseigne, Tony Parrilla, Diane Walsh, Reko Salt, Leda Palermo and Connie Christensen, and offers watercolor demonstrations. 312 N. Osprey Ave., 941-924-1200 or colleencassidy.com.10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday and during every fourth Friday art walk 5-9 p.m..
Custom Frames and Displays of Art Gallery
Featuring the works of Janet Mishner, Herb Morgan, John Slawik and potter Scott Gregory, plus those of international artists Janusz Blachowicz and Val Andre. 7910 N. Tamiami Trail, Suite 105, 941-232-1461. 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Mondays by appointment.
Dabbert Gallery
An opening reception for the exhibit “Duality,” featuring artwork by Barbara Krupp, will be 6-8:30 p.m. March 3. The exhibit runs through March 31. 76 S. Palm Ave., 941-955-1315 or dabbertgallery.com. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and until 9 p.m. during the First Friday Gallery Walks.
Design Impressions Gallery
Studio owners Werner and Carol Meier host an ongoing display and sale of work by local artist Gay Germain, whose media include fine antique reproduction, accessories, lighting, interior design and paintings. 33 S. Palm Ave., 941-373-9660. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Elizabeth Van Riper Studio
The studio features fine art for every day, including signed decoupage tableware, coasters, greeting cards and silk scarves and artisan bracelets and necklaces. 3921 Red Rock Way, 941-954-1962.
Gallery 53
Miniatures by international artist Iris Baranski-Daniels are on display. More than 40 artists and their eclectic mix of art are displayed in the gallery year round. 53 S. Palm Ave., 941-650-8223 or 941-365-4442. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Isermann Gallery
The 2017 Juried Student Art Exhibition of the New College of Florida will run through March 17. New College of Florida, 5315 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-487-5000 or ncf.edu. Gallery hours: noon-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art
“Pathless Woods,” an interactive, multi-media installation with works by American artist Anne Patterson, through May 2017. “A Feast for the Senses: Art and Experience in Medieval Europe,” featuring over 160 objects from prestigious institutions across U.S. and Europe, focuses on the late medieval and early Renaissance period in Europe. The exhibit will run through April 30. “Territories: Photography, Space and Power,” an exhibit exploring the myriad ways in which spaces are organized by cultural forces and political power will run through May 14. “A Most Magnificent Sight,” a selection of circus posters dating from 1848 to 1920 depicting the circus parades, through May 15. First permanent installation of the Ringling’s Modern and Contemporary Art Collection: “Art Of Our Time,” new works by emerging artists and through donor contributions. The Howard Bros. Circus, the largest miniature circus in the world, is on permanent display in the Tibbals Learning Center. Twentieth century abstract art in the Searing Wing and “From the Vaults: John Ringling’s Asian and Cypriot Art,” are on permanent display, 5401 Bay Shore Road, General admission includes the Ringling Museum of Art, Ca d’Zan Mansion, the Circus Museum, the Rose Garden and grounds., $25 adults, $23 seniors 65 and older, $5 children 6-17 and students with ID, $10 for Florida teachers. Local students with valid ID from The Florida State University, New College of Florida, Ringling College of Art and Design, State College of Florida, the University of South Florida and pre-booked student groups are free. Free for children 5 and younger and museum members. 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. Advance tickets: 941-358-3180. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. daily.
The Little Art Gallery at Towles Court
Contemporary fine art, sculpture and photography featuring works by Todd Warner, Monte Nagler, Mi Young Lee, Mouly, Fanch and Bellet. 1911 Morrill St., 941-957-0609. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Sunday and Monday by appointment.
Madonna Stella
The gallery represents local artists Wendy Thurlow, Karen Johnson, Deborah Reed, Jan Friend-Davis, Donna B. Raymond, Liz Vercruysse, Jennie Sikora-Muehl, Madonna Stella, Yanira and Tricia Salzano. Classes in clay and studio space available. 1900 Main St., Suite 105A, 941-706-2119.
Marie Selby Botanical Gardens
An exhibition “Marc Chagall, Flowers and the French Riviera: The Color of Dreams,” will feature Chagall’s nature-inspired artwork and the masterwork painting, The Lovers, on loan from the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, and will be on view through July 31. Admission: $10-$20, free for members. 900 S. Palm Ave., 941-366-5731 or selby.org/event. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Muse Galleria
The gallery showcases jewelry, clothing, accessories, fiber art, painting, collage and more by 50 regionally based artists. 817 Honore Ave., 941-320-0485 or musegalleria.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Palm Avenue Fine Art
10 Palm Ave. S., 941-388-7526 or palmavenuefineart.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and by appointment.
Patricia Thompson Gallery
The Ringling College of Art and Design campus, Keating Center, 2700 N. Tamiami Trail, 941-359-7563 or ringling.edu/galleries. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays.
Richard and Barbara Basch Gallery
Ringling College of Art and Design campus, Academic Center Building, 2362 Old Bradenton Road, Sarasota, 941-309-1000 or ringling.edu/galleries. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
S/ART/Q
The gallery features one-of-a-kind art and art events by the Sarasota collective of professional contemporary artists. 1549 State St., 941-330-4838 or sartq.com. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
Scarlett’s Feathers Gallery
The gallery features one-of-a-kind fiber and wearable art, collage and paper art, mosaic, furniture, jewelry, rugs and more by regional artists and artisans. 53A S. Palm Ave. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Senior Friendship Center
A public reception for Margaret Kelley’s photography exhibit “Feathered Friends,” will be 2-4 p.m. March 13. The exhibit will be on display March 10-April 21. 1888 Brother Geenen Way, Sarasota, 941-955-2122 or friendshipcenters.org, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Sonnet Gallery
Original paintings, glass sculptures and accessories are on display year-round. 1480 Main St., 941-955-6443. 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, and by appointment.
Stakenborg Fine Arts
The gallery offers an enticing collection of prints, drawings and other media by renowned artists spanning four centuries. 1545 Main St., 941-487-8001 or stakenborgfineart.com. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
State of The Arts Gallery
“Peter Max - The Collected Works 1960-2017,” All artworks are on exhibition and available for acquisition. 1549 State St., Sarasota, 941-955-2787 or sarasotafineart.com. Winter hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.Tuesdays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Sarasota, Lexow Wing Gallery
3975 Fruitville Road, 941-371-4974 or uusarasota.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sundays.
Victoria B. Cooley Studio/Gallery
Original oils, watercolors and giclee prints. Floral, shell and still-life motifs, as well as hand-painted items and miniature canvases are on display.1920 Adams Lane, 941-374-1988. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (or 10 p.m. during art walks) Tuesday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. Saturday.
Lexow Wing Gallery
Unitarian Universalist Church, 3975 Fruitville Road, 941-371-4974 or uusarasota.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.Tuesdays-Fridays and Sundays after services.
WBG Fine Art Gallery
The gallery will host “Pop-Up on Palm Avenue,” with an inaugural exhibition “Four Centuries of Art,” exploring the evolution of painting and sculpture from the 18th century, realism and impressionism of the 19th century, modernism and abstract expressionism of the 20th century, and finally, the pluralism of contemporary art, through April 14. 60 S. Palm Ave., 207-751-1193 or wbgmodern.com. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.
Willis Smith Gallery
An opening reception for the exhibit “Fifteen Minutes: Homage to Andy Warhol,” featuring silkscreen prints and original recordings, ranging from spoken word to music and sound, created by a diverse roster of artists, writer and performers who knew, worked with, were associated with or were inspired by Andy Warhol, will be 4:30-7 p.m. Feb. 21. The exhibit will be on display through March 18. Ringling College Academic Center, 2363 Old Bradenton Road, ringling.edu/gallery_calendar. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
St. Petersburg
The Chihuly Collection
A permanent collection of world-renowned artist Dale Chihuly featuring large-scale works that include the Ruby Red Icicle Chandelier and works from several of his popular series. They include Macchia, Niijma Floats, Persians and more. They create a unique visual experience. The collection includes a 30-seat theater, where guest can enjoy a video presentation, and a store with Chihuly merchandise. Chihuli Collection, 720 Central Ave., 727-822-7872 or moreanartscenter.org. $15 adults, $13 seniors, $12 students and children older than age 5. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Docent-led tours will be every half-hour on the quarter hour, so tickets will be timed for every 15 minutes.
Florida CraftArt Gallery
501 Central Ave., 727-821-7391 or floridacraftart.org. Through June 11. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
Florida Holocaust Museum
The Florida Holocaust Museum houses the premier permanent exhibit, “History, Heritage and Hope,” a compelling history of individuals of strength, courage and spirit, who confronted the extremes of hatred and persecution in their homes and communities. 55 Fifth St. S., 727-820-0100 and flholocaustmuseum.org. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. $16 adults, $14. Discounted admission is offered to students and to adult and student groups; and free for museum members.
Museum of Fine Arts
255 Beach Drive N.E., 27-896-2667 or fine-arts.org. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is “$5 after 5” Thursdays only. Admission: $17 adults, $15 seniors 65 and older, $10 students age 7 and older; free to museum members and children 6 and younger; group discounts available. Admission reduced to $10 5-8 p.m. Thursdays. Groups of 10 or more adults pay only $12 per person and student groups (including college) of 10 or more pay $4 each. Reduced student and school group admission is courtesy of The Stuart Society, the museum’s dedicated fund-raising auxiliary.
Salvador Dalí Museum
An exhibition of Frida Kahlo’s paintings and drawings, together with her personal photograph collection, will be on display through April 17. The world’s most comprehensive collection of works by the late Spanish surrealist. Permanent art collections on display year-round. 1 Dali Blvd., 727-823-3767. $21 for adults, $19 for seniors and U.S. military, police and firefighters, $15 for children ages 13-18 and students ages 18 and older with valid ID, $7 for children ages 6-12, children ages 5 and younger are admitted free. Admission for Thursdays after 5 p.m. is $10. Group and child rates available. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday, and noon-5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Tampa
Contemporary Art Museum
Through March “Duke Riley: Flights of Fancy,” featuring two projects exploring and celebrating the artist’s history of working with pigeons and waterfront districts within the nautical landscape, runs through March 4. 4202 E. Fowler Ave., 813-974-4133 or cam.usf.edu. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
Tampa Bay History Center
801 Old Water St., 813-228-0097 or tampabayhistorycenter.org. 10 a.m.-5 p.m., closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Holiday hours: New Years Eve and Christmas Eve: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $12.95 adults, $10.95 seniors ages 65 and older, youths ages 13-17 and students with ID, $7.95 children ages 4-12, children ages 3 and younger are admitted free.
Tampa Museum of Art
“Utility and Aesthetics in Ancient Art,” on permanent display. The museum and Tampa law firm Hill Ward Henderson’s new program, “Art on the House” enables visitors to enjoy the museum 4-8 p.m. Fridays for free. $10 adults, $7.50 seniors, groups, military plus one guest, $5 students and free for children ages 6 and under. A “Pay what you will” structure is offered 4-8 p.m. Fridays. 120 Gasparilla Plaza, 813-274-8130. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Tampa Museum of Art participates in the Museums on Us program sponsored by Bank of America, which provides cardholders free access to some of the nation’s finest museums.
