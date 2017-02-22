Bars & Clubs: Feb. 23-March 1

3:51 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo Pause

1:36 Thieves pose as police during home invasion

1:18 'Let's stop this no-snitch mentality,' Miami lawmaker says

3:45 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo

1:42 Which brother is better at brushing his teeth?

1:51 Rubonia Mardi Gras to return Saturday

1:08 Harrison Ford mistakenly flies plane over airliner at California airport

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

1:42 Do you love your heart? Start exercising!